Tet bonus
tin tức về Tet bonus mới nhất
Unlike football players who get year-round bonuses and high monthly salaries, professional athletes in other sports only have bonuses and rewards if they win medals at international tournaments.
11/02/2020
The consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 22 percent compared with July 2013, when the 2012 amended PIT Law took effect. However, the taxation threshold remains unchanged.
15/01/2020
Phan Thi Tu, a textile factory worker in Binh Tan District, HCM City, has welcomed Tet (Lunar New Year) far from home for three years, and 2020 will be no different.
07/01/2020
More than 1,000 workers from a foreign-invested Taiwanese company in the northern province of Ninh Binh have returned to work after three-day strike over low Tet bonuses.
26/12/2019
A foreign-invested firm in HCM City has announced to offer New Year bonuses of up to VND3.5 billion (USD152,173) per person.
25/12/2019
Most workers are looking forward to receiving their Tet bonuses at this time of year, but a recent revision to the Labour Code has got them worried about what future Lunar New Year bonuses will have to offer.