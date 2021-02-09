 
Tet bonus

Vietnamese athletes are sad about Tet bonusicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS09/02/20210

Vietnamese athletes are sad about Tet bonus

Unlike football players who get year-round bonuses and high monthly salaries, professional athletes in other sports only have bonuses and rewards if they win medals at international tournaments.
 
VN Finance Ministry urged to amend out-of-date personal income tax lawicon

VN Finance Ministry urged to amend out-of-date personal income tax law

BUSINESS
11/02/2020
The consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 22 percent compared with July 2013, when the 2012 amended PIT Law took effect. However, the taxation threshold remains unchanged.
Migrant workers welcome Tet far from homeicon

Migrant workers welcome Tet far from home

SOCIETY
15/01/2020
Phan Thi Tu, a textile factory worker in Binh Tan District, HCM City, has welcomed Tet (Lunar New Year) far from home for three years, and 2020 will be no different.
1,000 return to work after victorious Tet bonus strikeicon

1,000 return to work after victorious Tet bonus strike

SOCIETY
07/01/2020
More than 1,000 workers from a foreign-invested Taiwanese company in the northern province of Ninh Binh have returned to work after three-day strike over low Tet bonuses.
Highest New Year bonus in HCM City announcedicon

Highest New Year bonus in HCM City announced

SOCIETY
26/12/2019
A foreign-invested firm in HCM City has announced to offer New Year bonuses of up to VND3.5 billion (USD152,173) per person.  
Tet bonus: workers prefer cashicon

Tet bonus: workers prefer cash

SOCIETY
25/12/2019
Most workers are looking forward to receiving their Tet bonuses at this time of year, but a recent revision to the Labour Code has got them worried about what future Lunar New Year bonuses will have to offer.
 
 
