Tet Festival
tin tức về Tet Festival mới nhất
Vietnamese people nationwide will have an opportunity to experience various activities to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival 2021 in the new normal state aligned with pandemic prevention measures.
16/01/2020
A special city walk near Hoan Kiem Lake will be hosted by the Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) for the Tet festival.
15/01/2020
A wide range of cultural activities that relate to a traditional Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, got underway at Thuong Bac park in Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on January 15.
03/01/2020
Le Van Tam Park in Ho Chi Minh City will host the inaugural Tet Festival 2020 between January 3 and 5.
19/12/2019
Mong ethnic people in the mountainous northwestern region are celebrating their traditional Tet festival, Nao Pe Chao at the end of the 11th Lunar month.
02/12/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Hue flower street is set to open up to both local residents and tourists between January 22 and January 28, 2020, according to the occasion’s organisers.
23/11/2019
The Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2020, the annual biggest and most anticipated event welcoming the lunar New Year in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open from January 22-28.
14/11/2019
The atmosphere of a traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) will be nudged closer to both Vietnamese and foreigners at the Tet Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from January 3-5, 2020.