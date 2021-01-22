 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TếtNguyênĐán#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Băng tuyết xuất hiện nhiều nơi ở miền Bắc
#Toàn cảnh Cuộc khủng hoảng trên Đồi Capitol ở Mỹ
#Cận Tết, giá bia, nước ngọt lại 'nhảy múa'
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam
#Noel - Giáng Sinh năm 2020
#Diego Maradona qua đời

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/01/2021 08:41:25 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Tet Festival

tin tức về Tet Festival mới nhất

Various activities to be held in celebration of Teticon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS22/01/20210

Various activities to be held in celebration of Tet

Vietnamese people nationwide will have an opportunity to experience various activities to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival 2021 in the new normal state aligned with pandemic prevention measures.
 
Longan-shaped snack making village busy ahead Tet festival

Longan-shaped snack making village busy ahead Tet festival

icon19/01/20210
HCM City to hold second Vietnamese Tet Festival

HCM City to hold second Vietnamese Tet Festival

icon15/01/20210
Tet city walk around Hoan Kiemicon

Tet city walk around Hoan Kiem

TRAVEL
16/01/2020
A special city walk near Hoan Kiem Lake will be hosted by the Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) for the Tet festival.
Traditional customs on show as Hue hosts Tet Festivalicon

Traditional customs on show as Hue hosts Tet Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020
A wide range of cultural activities that relate to a traditional Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, got underway at Thuong Bac park in Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on January 15.
HCM City gears up to host debut Tet Festival 2020icon

HCM City gears up to host debut Tet Festival 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/01/2020
Le Van Tam Park in Ho Chi Minh City will host the inaugural Tet Festival 2020 between January 3 and 5.
Mong ethnic people in northwest celebrate Tet festivalicon

Mong ethnic people in northwest celebrate Tet festival

PHOTOS
19/12/2019
Mong ethnic people in the mountainous northwestern region are celebrating their traditional Tet festival, Nao Pe Chao at the end of the 11th Lunar month.
Nguyen Hue flower street to open to publicicon

Nguyen Hue flower street to open to public

VIDEO
02/12/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Hue flower street is set to open up to both local residents and tourists between January 22 and January 28, 2020, according to the occasion’s organisers.
2020 Nguyen Hue Flower Street to open on January 22icon

2020 Nguyen Hue Flower Street to open on January 22

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/11/2019
The Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2020, the annual biggest and most anticipated event welcoming the lunar New Year in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open from January 22-28. 
Ho Chi Minh City to hold first-ever Tet festivalicon

Ho Chi Minh City to hold first-ever Tet festival

SOCIETY
14/11/2019
The atmosphere of a traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) will be nudged closer to both Vietnamese and foreigners at the Tet Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from January 3-5, 2020.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 