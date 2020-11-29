 
Tet holiday

tin tức về Tet holiday mới nhất

Vietnam to legalize use of sparklers as Tet approaches
SOCIETY16 giờ trước0

Vietnam to legalize use of sparklers as Tet approaches

Using sparklers is long-lasting habit of people in Vietnam, mostly on the biggest holiday – Tet.

 
Seven-day holiday for Lunar New Year 2021 approved
icon29/11/20200

Seven-day holiday for Lunar New Year 2021 approved

icon29/11/20200
Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday
icon08/11/20200

Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday

icon08/11/20200
Exotic fruits much sought after for Tet holidayicon

Exotic fruits much sought after for Tet holiday

VIDEO
30/01/2020

With favourable natural conditions, the Mekong delta region is home to diverse fruit species. When Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, exotic fruits are offered for sales to serve people’s demand.

Hanoians enjoy meaningful cultural activities on Teticon

Hanoians enjoy meaningful cultural activities on Tet

PHOTOS
29/01/2020

Asking for calligraphic words at the beginning of the Lunar New Year is a cultural beauty that has existed for a long time.

102 killed in traffic accidents in first five days of Tet Holidayicon

102 killed in traffic accidents in first five days of Tet Holiday

SOCIETY
28/01/2020

As many as 102 people were killed in traffic accidents in the first five days of Tet Holiday according to the National Committee of Traffic Safety.

Bonsai captures vitality of natureicon

Bonsai captures vitality of nature

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/01/2020

Bonsai tree planting has become a growing industry in Vietnam. The interest in this art is huge among people with a natural affinity for bonsai trees.

Phu The cake: An eternal symbol of love of husbands and wivesicon

Phu The cake: An eternal symbol of love of husbands and wives

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/01/2020

Have you ever been to a traditional Vietnamese wedding and happened to see a couple of small cakes wrapped in an attractive layer of green leaves?

Unlike ordinary days, Hanoi turns tranquil on last day of the Year of the Pigicon

Unlike ordinary days, Hanoi turns tranquil on last day of the Year of the Pig

PHOTOS
24/01/2020

Streets across Hanoi is more peaceful with a few people and vehicles circulates.

Traffic accidents kill 23 on first day of Tet holidayicon

Traffic accidents kill 23 on first day of Tet holiday

SOCIETY
24/01/2020

Thirty-one traffic accidents occurred, killing 23 and injuring 15 others on January 23 (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month), the first day of the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Cosy Tet for everyoneicon

Cosy Tet for everyone

POLITICS
24/01/2020

The Party, State, and local administrations nationwide have organized a broad range of activities to ensure a happy Tet for people nationwide, especially disadvantaged people.

Banh gio, softest rice dough dumplingicon

Banh gio, softest rice dough dumpling

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/01/2020

Banh gio (rice dough dumpling with minced pork and wood ear mushrooms inside) is favoured as a breakfast dish and as an after-school supper dish for children.

Southern farmers have fruitful Tet watermelon cropicon

Southern farmers have fruitful Tet watermelon crop

SOCIETY
24/01/2020

The Tet (Lunar New Year) watermelon crop has been a lucrative one for farmers in the southern region.

Travel agencies in HCM City boost sales via appsicon

Travel agencies in HCM City boost sales via apps

TRAVEL
24/01/2020

Travel companies this year have invested in technology and developed online channels, mostly via apps, to promote their products and sell tours.

Pet hotels work through Teticon

Pet hotels work through Tet

SOCIETY
24/01/2020

Pet hotel services in Hanoi are in hot demand as many people need a safe home for their pets when they return to hometown or travel during Tet Holiday.

Countryside market during Tet holidayicon

Countryside market during Tet holiday

SOCIETY
22/01/2020

The Tet atmosphere with the new spring season is coming all over the country.

Noi Bai Airport urges passengers to arrive early to avoid overcrowdingicon

Noi Bai Airport urges passengers to arrive early to avoid overcrowding

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

Noi Bai International Airport has advised passengers to arrive earlier due to over-crowding around Tet holiday.

Vietnam Airlines to serve almost 600 flights per day during Tet holidayicon

Vietnam Airlines to serve almost 600 flights per day during Tet holiday

TRAVEL
08/01/2020

Vietnam Airlines has announced that service units have finalised the preparations of resources with relevant units in order to provide the best service possible to customers throughout the hectic period around the Lunar New Year.

Pork imports surge due to high demand as Tet approachesicon

Pork imports surge due to high demand as Tet approaches

BUSINESS
04/01/2020

Pork imports rocketed over the last two months as market demand surges ahead the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, which is only a few weeks away.

HCM City preparing for Tet flower streeticon

HCM City preparing for Tet flower street

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/12/2019

HCM City is preparing for the setup of Nguyen Hue Flower Street to welcome the coming Lunar New Year.

 
 
