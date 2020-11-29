Tet holiday
Using sparklers is long-lasting habit of people in Vietnam, mostly on the biggest holiday – Tet.
VIDEO
30/01/2020
With favourable natural conditions, the Mekong delta region is home to diverse fruit species. When Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, exotic fruits are offered for sales to serve people’s demand.
PHOTOS
29/01/2020
Asking for calligraphic words at the beginning of the Lunar New Year is a cultural beauty that has existed for a long time.
SOCIETY
28/01/2020
As many as 102 people were killed in traffic accidents in the first five days of Tet Holiday according to the National Committee of Traffic Safety.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/01/2020
Bonsai tree planting has become a growing industry in Vietnam. The interest in this art is huge among people with a natural affinity for bonsai trees.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/01/2020
Have you ever been to a traditional Vietnamese wedding and happened to see a couple of small cakes wrapped in an attractive layer of green leaves?
PHOTOS
24/01/2020
Streets across Hanoi is more peaceful with a few people and vehicles circulates.
SOCIETY
24/01/2020
Thirty-one traffic accidents occurred, killing 23 and injuring 15 others on January 23 (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month), the first day of the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
POLITICS
24/01/2020
The Party, State, and local administrations nationwide have organized a broad range of activities to ensure a happy Tet for people nationwide, especially disadvantaged people.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/01/2020
Banh gio (rice dough dumpling with minced pork and wood ear mushrooms inside) is favoured as a breakfast dish and as an after-school supper dish for children.
SOCIETY
24/01/2020
The Tet (Lunar New Year) watermelon crop has been a lucrative one for farmers in the southern region.
TRAVEL
24/01/2020
Travel companies this year have invested in technology and developed online channels, mostly via apps, to promote their products and sell tours.
SOCIETY
24/01/2020
Pet hotel services in Hanoi are in hot demand as many people need a safe home for their pets when they return to hometown or travel during Tet Holiday.
SOCIETY
22/01/2020
The Tet atmosphere with the new spring season is coming all over the country.
SOCIETY
17/01/2020
Noi Bai International Airport has advised passengers to arrive earlier due to over-crowding around Tet holiday.
TRAVEL
08/01/2020
Vietnam Airlines has announced that service units have finalised the preparations of resources with relevant units in order to provide the best service possible to customers throughout the hectic period around the Lunar New Year.
BUSINESS
04/01/2020
Pork imports rocketed over the last two months as market demand surges ahead the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, which is only a few weeks away.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/12/2019
HCM City is preparing for the setup of Nguyen Hue Flower Street to welcome the coming Lunar New Year.