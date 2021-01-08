tet
Tet or Lunar New Year Festival is the golden time for Vietnamese cinema, as new films compete fiercely for the holiday crowds.
09/02/2020
Vietnam’s cultural features and Lunar New Year Festival were promoted to overseas Vietnamese and international friends in France at a programme which has been held at the La Carrrière Cultural Centre in Saint Herblain City.
08/02/2020
Peach blossom farmers in Nhat Tan, a village famous for the flowers in Hanoi, keep in contact with people who hire their trees for Tet and collect them after the Lunar New Year so they can get to work early for the following festival.
05/02/2020
Living far from their hometowns, overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, are always turn their hearts to the motherland whenever the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) comes.
02/02/2020
A ceremony involving the lowering of a Cay Neu, a tall bamboo pole featuring red pieces of garments which are used to ward off evil spirits during the Lunar New Year, took place at the Hue Imperial Citadel on January 31.
02/02/2020
A traditional village market has recently opened at Phong Nha Ke Bang national park. The colours and atmosphere of a traditional market, along with folk games, have drawn visitors’ attention.
01/02/2020
The company is concerned that demand from China, which accounts for half of the group’s shipments of latex, will fall.
01/02/2020
In Vietnam, the saying “the first lunar month of the year is the time for pleasure and relaxation” is learnt by heart by nearly everyone.
01/02/2020
Vietnam did not suffer from any cyber attacks that caused extensive impact or serious problems during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
31/01/2020
Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year, has impressed many foreigners who admit that the holiday helps them understand the close bond of family members and the meaning of family get-togethers during the first days of Spring.
30/01/2020
Banh Tet (cylinder glutinous rice cake) is a traditional cake enjoyed by southern Vietnamese people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. It is considered a variant of Banh Chung.
30/01/2020
Crowds flocked to beaches in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to relax on Tet amid the hot weather.
30/01/2020
The novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak caused certain negative impact on Hanoi’s tourism during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
28/01/2020
As one of Hanoi’s most prestigious traditional handicraft communities, Bat Trang Ceramic Village in Hanoi has long been a popular destination among tourists as the area provides an ideal shopping location ahead of the upcoming Tet holiday.
28/01/2020
The 2020 Spring Book Street was opened in Hanoi on January 27 as part of the activities to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the traditional lunar New Year festival (Tet).
27/01/2020
The Lunar New Year, known throughout the nation as Tet, is of great importance to both Vietnamese people and citizens of other Asian countries, with the first day of Tet usually being for family gatherings and the worshipping of ancestors.
27/01/2020
With the Lunar Year of the Rat approaching mice-shaped ceramic products are proving to be a popular item among customers in Bat Trang Ceramic Village in Hanoi.
27/01/2020
Dong Ho village in Song Ho commune of Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres of Vietnam.