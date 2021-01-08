 
Vietnamese films to compete for cinemagoers during Teticon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS08/01/20210

Vietnamese films to compete for cinemagoers during Tet

Tet or Lunar New Year Festival is the golden time for Vietnamese cinema, as new films compete fiercely for the holiday crowds.
 
Hanoi peach growers busy trimming leaves before Tet

Hanoi peach growers busy trimming leaves before Tet

icon14/12/20200
Hanoi growers replant peach trees after Tet

Hanoi growers replant peach trees after Tet

icon10/02/20200
Vietnam’s cultural quintessence promoted in Franceicon

Vietnam’s cultural quintessence promoted in France

VIETNAM & WORLD
09/02/2020
Vietnam’s cultural features and Lunar New Year Festival were promoted to overseas Vietnamese and international friends in France at a programme which has been held at the La Carrrière Cultural Centre in Saint Herblain City.
Peach blossom farmers back to work after Teticon

Peach blossom farmers back to work after Tet

SOCIETY
08/02/2020
Peach blossom farmers in Nhat Tan, a village famous for the flowers in Hanoi, keep in contact with people who hire their trees for Tet and collect them after the Lunar New Year so they can get to work early for the following festival.  
United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkazicon

United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkaz

FEATURE
05/02/2020
Living far from their hometowns, overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, are always turn their hearts to the motherland whenever the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) comes.
Hue Imperial Citadel hosts reenactment of Cay Neu ceremonyicon

Hue Imperial Citadel hosts reenactment of Cay Neu ceremony

PHOTOS
02/02/2020
A ceremony involving the lowering of a Cay Neu, a tall bamboo pole featuring red pieces of garments which are used to ward off evil spirits during the Lunar New Year, took place at the Hue Imperial Citadel on January 31.
Traditional village market attracts touristsicon

Traditional village market attracts tourists

VIDEO
02/02/2020
A traditional village market has recently opened at Phong Nha Ke Bang national park. The colours and atmosphere of a traditional market, along with folk games, have drawn visitors’ attention.
Vietnam Rubber Group fears nCoV may erode demand from biggest buyer Chinaicon

Vietnam Rubber Group fears nCoV may erode demand from biggest buyer China

BUSINESS
01/02/2020
The company is concerned that demand from China, which accounts for half of the group’s shipments of latex, will fall.
Vietnamese enjoy post-Teticon

Vietnamese enjoy post-Tet

SOCIETY
01/02/2020
In Vietnam, the saying “the first lunar month of the year is the time for pleasure and relaxation” is learnt by heart by nearly everyone.
Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Teticon

Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Tet

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/02/2020
Vietnam did not suffer from any cyber attacks that caused extensive impact or serious problems during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year through the eyes of foreignersicon

Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year through the eyes of foreigners

VIETNAM & WORLD
31/01/2020
Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year, has impressed many foreigners who admit that the holiday helps them understand the close bond of family members and the meaning of family get-togethers during the first days of Spring.
Banh Tet: Traditional cake in southern Vietnamicon

Banh Tet: Traditional cake in southern Vietnam

VIDEO
30/01/2020
Banh Tet (cylinder glutinous rice cake) is a traditional cake enjoyed by southern Vietnamese people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. It is considered a variant of Banh Chung.
Southern beaches crowded on Teticon

Southern beaches crowded on Tet

SOCIETY
30/01/2020
Crowds flocked to beaches in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to relax on Tet amid the hot weather.
Hanoi’s tourism affected by nCoV epidemic during Teticon

Hanoi’s tourism affected by nCoV epidemic during Tet

TRAVEL
30/01/2020
The novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak caused certain negative impact on Hanoi’s tourism during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Bat Trang Ceramic Village represents a perfect Tet attractionicon

Bat Trang Ceramic Village represents a perfect Tet attraction

PHOTOS
28/01/2020
As one of Hanoi’s most prestigious traditional handicraft communities, Bat Trang Ceramic Village in Hanoi has long been a popular destination among tourists as the area provides an ideal shopping location ahead of the upcoming Tet holiday.
Hanoi opens 2020 Spring Book Streeticon

Hanoi opens 2020 Spring Book Street

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/01/2020
The 2020 Spring Book Street was opened in Hanoi on January 27 as part of the activities to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the traditional lunar New Year festival (Tet).
Traditional Tet customs of Vietnamicon

Traditional Tet customs of Vietnam

PHOTOS
27/01/2020
The Lunar New Year, known throughout the nation as Tet, is of great importance to both Vietnamese people and citizens of other Asian countries, with the first day of Tet usually being for family gatherings and the worshipping of ancestors.
Mice-shaped ceramic products go on sale in Bat Trang Villageicon

Mice-shaped ceramic products go on sale in Bat Trang Village

PHOTOS
27/01/2020
With the Lunar Year of the Rat approaching mice-shaped ceramic products are proving to be a popular item among customers in Bat Trang Ceramic Village in Hanoi.
Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genreicon

Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genre

YOUR VIETNAM
27/01/2020
Dong Ho village in Song Ho commune of Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres of Vietnam.
 
 
