# Covid-19
tag
 

textbook

tin tức về textbook mới nhất

Parents worried about new curriculum for first gradersicon
SOCIETY16/09/20200

Parents worried about new curriculum for first graders

Parents have complained that the new curriculum for first graders is ‘unreasonable’, while others think it is better than the previous one.

 
Parents worry as they cannot find textbooks for children

Parents worry as they cannot find textbooks for children

icon15/09/20200
How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?

How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?

icon25/06/20200
Education Ministry told not to compile textbooksicon

Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks

SOCIETY
21/06/2020

National Assembly deputies have agreed to the Ministry of Education and Training’s (MOET) proposal on not acting as a compiler of textbooks for general education.

E-textbooks supported by educatorsicon

E-textbooks supported by educators

SOCIETY
19/01/2020

Prof Ha Huy Khoai, a famous mathematician and educator, believes that students should learn with e-textbooks because of the open access to many people.

The battle among textbook publishers beginsicon

The battle among textbook publishers begins

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

The launch of Canh Dieu (Kites), the first set of textbooks designed in accordance with the new general education last week, has kicked off a fierce battle among textbook publishing houses.

Is Education Ministry allowing HCM City to compile textbooks?icon

Is Education Ministry allowing HCM City to compile textbooks?

SOCIETY
15/12/2019

The fact that leaders and officers of the HCM City Education and Training Department receive remuneration for compiling textbooks has caused a stir among the public.

US$16 million loan allocated for textbook compilationicon

US$16 million loan allocated for textbook compilation

SOCIETY
07/12/2019

Sixteen million dollars has been allocated to the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) to compile a set of textbooks for the new general education program. However, the allocation has not been done.

English textbooks not yet approved by Education Ministry, why?icon

English textbooks not yet approved by Education Ministry, why?

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has published 32 textbooks for eight subjects and experience activities, but these do not include textbooks for English.

Monopoly in textbook publishing still exists in Vietnamicon

Monopoly in textbook publishing still exists in Vietnam

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Twenty-four out of 32 textbooks chosen by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) belong to the Education Publishing House.

Vietnamese Education Ministry wants textbooks for physical education, but teachers say noicon

Vietnamese Education Ministry wants textbooks for physical education, but teachers say no

SOCIETY
23/10/2019

Many teachers and education experts have expressed surprise about the news that Vietnam will have textbooks for physical education at general schools.

New education program: teachers’ competence plays key roleicon

New education program: teachers’ competence plays key role

SOCIETY
25/08/2019

Tran Kieu, chair of the Vietnam Psychology – Education Association, noted that the new general education program (Program 2018) is designed to develop learners’ personal capabilities.

NA still debating ‘one program, many sets of textbooks’icon

NA still debating ‘one program, many sets of textbooks’

SOCIETY
12/04/2019

 National Assembly deputies are still arguing about the ‘one program, many sets of textbooks’ principle they approved five years ago.

 
 
