Parents have complained that the new curriculum for first graders is ‘unreasonable’, while others think it is better than the previous one.
21/06/2020
National Assembly deputies have agreed to the Ministry of Education and Training’s (MOET) proposal on not acting as a compiler of textbooks for general education.
19/01/2020
Prof Ha Huy Khoai, a famous mathematician and educator, believes that students should learn with e-textbooks because of the open access to many people.
26/12/2019
The launch of Canh Dieu (Kites), the first set of textbooks designed in accordance with the new general education last week, has kicked off a fierce battle among textbook publishing houses.
15/12/2019
The fact that leaders and officers of the HCM City Education and Training Department receive remuneration for compiling textbooks has caused a stir among the public.
07/12/2019
Sixteen million dollars has been allocated to the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) to compile a set of textbooks for the new general education program. However, the allocation has not been done.
06/12/2019
The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has published 32 textbooks for eight subjects and experience activities, but these do not include textbooks for English.
03/12/2019
Twenty-four out of 32 textbooks chosen by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) belong to the Education Publishing House.
23/10/2019
Many teachers and education experts have expressed surprise about the news that Vietnam will have textbooks for physical education at general schools.
25/08/2019
Tran Kieu, chair of the Vietnam Psychology – Education Association, noted that the new general education program (Program 2018) is designed to develop learners’ personal capabilities.
12/04/2019
National Assembly deputies are still arguing about the ‘one program, many sets of textbooks’ principle they approved five years ago.