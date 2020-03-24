textile and garment
In mid-March, when Chinese factories began resuming operation, material supplies to Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises were restored.
23/01/2020
After two years of hot development, Vietnam’s textile and garment industry could not fulfill the target of exporting $40 billion worth of products in 2019.
17/01/2020
The experts attending the Vietnam Investment Professionals Forum (VIPF) all predicted that the picture of the Vietnamese stock market would be bright in 2020 with the VN Index likely to exceed 1,200 points.
12/01/2020
According to Nguyen Phuong Dong, deputy director of the HCM City Industry and Trade Department, many industrial production enterprises are shifting their investments to neighboring provinces instead of to HCM City.
07/01/2020
The number of orders that textile and garment companies have received for 2020 is just equal to 80 percent of that in the same period last year.
10/12/2019
The target of exporting $40 billion worth of textiles and garments this year may be unattainable.
16/11/2019
Vietnam is an attractive investment destination in the 4.0 era, but it has a weak point, limited automation capability.
08/11/2019
Thirty-eight Vietnam’s textile and garment companies recently attended ‘Global Sources Fashion and Global Sources Lifestyle’, the biggest fashion exhibition in Hong Kong, to seek buyers.
03/11/2019
Analysts say Vietnam’s supporting industries are seeing new opportunities as orders have increased and the capital continues to flow into Vietnam.
14/10/2019
It is becoming more difficult for textile and garment companies to recruit workers as
labor costs keep increasing and workers quit to move to higher paying jobs. The only solution is changing the production method.
09/10/2019
Instead of getting benefits from the US-China trade war as predicted, Vietnam’s garment companies are meeting difficulties as US importers are reconsidering business with Vietnam’s exporters.
16/09/2019
Will Vietnam be chosen as the destination for investors who plan to move out of China?
28/08/2019
The scenario that 85 percent of garment workers would lose jobs to robots because of the 4.0 industry revolution will not happen in Vietnam in the next 10 years, businesspeople say.
24/08/2019
For every one percent of the yuan depreciation against the dollar, the price of Vietnam’s yarn export to China would lose 3 US cents per kilogram, analysts estimate.
20/08/2019
The EU Vietnam free trade agreement (EVFTA) has been compared to a highway which allows businesses to go faster and boost their exports.
14/08/2019
The benefits brought by EVFTA, CPTPP and other free trade agreements are described as ‘tonics’ and ‘supplements’ for Vietnam.
13/08/2019
In the first half of the year, foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) saw an excess of exports over imports of $15.68 billion, while the domestic economic sector witnessed a trade deficit of $15.7 billion.
12/08/2019
The textile and garment industry has orders to export $18 billion worth of products, but the opportunities brought by CPTPP have not been that great so far.