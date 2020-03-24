Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relieficon
BUSINESS24/03/20200

Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief

In mid-March, when Chinese factories began resuming operation, material supplies to Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises were restored.

 
Rules of origin pose questions for sectors jostling for position

Rules of origin pose questions for sectors jostling for position

icon08/03/20200
Vietnam aims for $100 billion export turnover from textiles and garments

Vietnam aims for $100 billion export turnover from textiles and garments

icon25/01/20200
Vietnam garment companies had tough year in 2019icon

Vietnam garment companies had tough year in 2019

BUSINESS
23/01/2020

After two years of hot development, Vietnam’s textile and garment industry could not fulfill the target of exporting $40 billion worth of products in 2019.

Which industries will prosper in 2020?icon

Which industries will prosper in 2020?

BUSINESS
17/01/2020

The experts attending the Vietnam Investment Professionals Forum (VIPF) all predicted that the picture of the Vietnamese stock market would be bright in 2020 with the VN Index likely to exceed 1,200 points.

Industrial sector faces development challenges in HCM Cityicon

Industrial sector faces development challenges in HCM City

BUSINESS
12/01/2020

According to Nguyen Phuong Dong, deputy director of the HCM City Industry and Trade Department, many industrial production enterprises are shifting their investments to neighboring provinces instead of to HCM City.

Textile and garment companies need more orders for 2020icon

Textile and garment companies need more orders for 2020

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

The number of orders that textile and garment companies have received for 2020 is just equal to 80 percent of that in the same period last year.

VN textile and garment industry may fail to reach $40 billion targeticon

VN textile and garment industry may fail to reach $40 billion target

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

The target of exporting $40 billion worth of textiles and garments this year may be unattainable.

4.0 era: buy more robots or employ more workers?icon

4.0 era: buy more robots or employ more workers?

BUSINESS
16/11/2019

Vietnam is an attractive investment destination in the 4.0 era, but it has a weak point, limited automation capability.

Vietnamese textile and garment firms aggressively seeking more ordersicon

Vietnamese textile and garment firms aggressively seeking more orders

BUSINESS
08/11/2019

Thirty-eight Vietnam’s textile and garment companies recently attended ‘Global Sources Fashion and Global Sources Lifestyle’, the biggest fashion exhibition in Hong Kong, to seek buyers.

Great opportunities are expected for Vietnamese supporting industriesicon

Great opportunities are expected for Vietnamese supporting industries

BUSINESS
03/11/2019

Analysts say Vietnam’s supporting industries are seeing new opportunities as orders have increased and the capital continues to flow into Vietnam.

Garment companies struggle to escape Cut-Make-Trim productionicon

Garment companies struggle to escape Cut-Make-Trim production

BUSINESS
14/10/2019

It is becoming more difficult for textile and garment companies to recruit workers as
labor costs keep increasing and workers quit to move to higher paying jobs. The only solution is changing the production method.

US importers reconsider orders of Vietnam’s garmentsicon

US importers reconsider orders of Vietnam’s garments

BUSINESS
09/10/2019

Instead of getting benefits from the US-China trade war as predicted, Vietnam’s garment companies are meeting difficulties as US importers are reconsidering business with Vietnam’s exporters.

Where will manufacturers go if US-China trade war gets worse?icon

Where will manufacturers go if US-China trade war gets worse?

BUSINESS
16/09/2019

Will Vietnam be chosen as the destination for investors who plan to move out of China?

Will 85 percent of garment workers lose jobs in 4.0 industry era?icon

Will 85 percent of garment workers lose jobs in 4.0 industry era?

BUSINESS
28/08/2019

The scenario that 85 percent of garment workers would lose jobs to robots because of the 4.0 industry revolution will not happen in Vietnam in the next 10 years, businesspeople say.

VN yarn manufacturers worried about yuan depreciationicon

VN yarn manufacturers worried about yuan depreciation

BUSINESS
24/08/2019

For every one percent of the yuan depreciation against the dollar, the price of Vietnam’s yarn export to China would lose 3 US cents per kilogram, analysts estimate.

EVFTA: a 'highway' with many toll collection stationsicon

EVFTA: a 'highway' with many toll collection stations

BUSINESS
20/08/2019

The EU Vietnam free trade agreement (EVFTA) has been compared to a highway which allows businesses to go faster and boost their exports.

Experts issue warning about the EVFTAicon

Experts issue warning about the EVFTA

BUSINESS
14/08/2019

The benefits brought by EVFTA, CPTPP and other free trade agreements are described as ‘tonics’ and ‘supplements’ for Vietnam.

In trade war, FIEs in Vietnam get biggest benefitsicon

In trade war, FIEs in Vietnam get biggest benefits

BUSINESS
13/08/2019

In the first half of the year, foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) saw an excess of exports over imports of $15.68 billion, while the domestic economic sector witnessed a trade deficit of $15.7 billion.

VN textile &amp; garment sector waiting for CPTPP benefitsicon

VN textile & garment sector waiting for CPTPP benefits

BUSINESS
12/08/2019

The textile and garment industry has orders to export $18 billion worth of products, but the opportunities brought by CPTPP have not been that great so far.

 
 
