Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

18/04/2020 11:16:46 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Thai Binh

tin tức về Thai Binh mới nhất

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localitiesicon
PHOTOS17 giờ trước0

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

 
Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained

Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained

icon18 giờ trước0
Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh

Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh

icon16/04/20200
Experts describe value of palace in Thai Binhicon

Experts describe value of palace in Thai Binh

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/12/2019

A recent international workshop held in the northern province of Thai Binh once again confirmed the value of Lo Giang Palace built during the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400).

Oysters die en masse in Thai Binhicon

Oysters die en masse in Thai Binh

SOCIETY
13/08/2019

Massive oyster deaths in Tien Hai District, northern Thai Binh Province, in recent days have devastated local farmers.

Clam farming in northern coastal districticon

Clam farming in northern coastal district

PHOTOS
12/08/2019

Located between the two big estuaries of the Red River and the Tra Ly River, Tien Hai district in Thai Binh province with sand dunes along the beach is ideal for clam farming.

Red River Delta urged to develop sea tourismicon

Red River Delta urged to develop sea tourism

VIDEO
18/06/2019

Ha Long, Cat Ba are always the top choices for tourists. But there are many other localities in the north with potential for development yet still struggling for right direction to develop sea tourism

A place like home for leprosy patientsicon

A place like home for leprosy patients

SOCIETY
14/04/2019

For the patients who are treated there, Van Mon Leprosy and Dermatology Hospital in northern Thai Binh Province is so more than just a hospital.

Chia sẻ thật lòng của nữ tỷ phú 8x bị khởi tốicon

Chia sẻ thật lòng của nữ tỷ phú 8x bị khởi tố

Thời sự
13/11/2015
Trần Thị Thuấn Hoa nói cô “rất bất ngờ” khi biết mình bị khởi tố vì chiếm dụng 650 triệu đồng tiền hỗ trợ nghiên cứu khoa học.
Nữ tỷ phú 8x bị đình chỉ chức danh đại biểu HĐNDicon

Nữ tỷ phú 8x bị đình chỉ chức danh đại biểu HĐND

Thời sự
12/11/2015
Tỷ phú 8X, “Gương mặt tiêu biểu VN” Trần Thị Thuấn Hoa đã bị tạm đình chỉ chức danh đại biểu HĐND tỉnh Thái Bình để phục vụ điều tra.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 