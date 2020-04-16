Thai Binh
tin tức về Thai Binh mới nhất
With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.
04/12/2019
A recent international workshop held in the northern province of Thai Binh once again confirmed the value of Lo Giang Palace built during the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400).
13/08/2019
Massive oyster deaths in Tien Hai District, northern Thai Binh Province, in recent days have devastated local farmers.
12/08/2019
Located between the two big estuaries of the Red River and the Tra Ly River, Tien Hai district in Thai Binh province with sand dunes along the beach is ideal for clam farming.
18/06/2019
Ha Long, Cat Ba are always the top choices for tourists. But there are many other localities in the north with potential for development yet still struggling for right direction to develop sea tourism
14/04/2019
For the patients who are treated there, Van Mon Leprosy and Dermatology Hospital in northern Thai Binh Province is so more than just a hospital.
13/11/2015
Trần
Thị Thuấn Hoa nói cô “rất bất ngờ” khi biết mình bị khởi tố vì chiếm dụng 650
triệu đồng tiền hỗ trợ nghiên cứu khoa học.
12/11/2015
Tỷ phú 8X, “Gương mặt tiêu biểu VN” Trần Thị Thuấn Hoa đã bị tạm đình
chỉ chức danh đại biểu HĐND tỉnh Thái Bình để phục vụ điều
tra.