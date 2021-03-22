Thai Nguyen
Nine days after VietNamNet published an article about the existence of an outdoor furnace dust mountain at Tisco, the waste owner is now hurrying to build a dumping ground.
icon TRAVEL
26/01/2021
An expedition team from the British Royal Caves Association (BCRA) has conducted a survey of the northern province of Thai Nguyen, with the primary aim of exploring future possibilities for cave tourism in the locality.
icon SOCIETY
06/12/2020
US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink on Friday visited Thai Nguyen Province, where he met with provincial leaders and attended the opening ceremony of the American Hangout at Thai Nguyen University (TNU).
icon SOCIETY
28/08/2020
A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thai Nguyen Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning.
icon SOCIETY
27/08/2020
A person was shot dead in the head and another was injured while driving a motorbike on a road in Thai Nguyen province, northern Vietnam, according to local police.
icon SOCIETY
10/05/2020
Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.
icon SOCIETY
15/01/2020
The 4th Thai Nguyen – Vietnam Tea Festival will be organised in Thai Nguyen on April 17-19 to promote Vietnamese tea products, honour villages, producers and the tea processing industry.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020
Tet (Lunar New Year) is fast approaching, and people in Boe Dau village in the northern province of Thai Nguyen’s Co Lung commune are busy preparing banh chung (square glutinous rice cakes).
icon SOCIETY
26/12/2019
At least five people have been stabbed dead and one other seriously injured after a man killed his wife and tried to flee in the northern province of Thai Nguyen Province early this morning.
icon POLITICS
22/12/2019
The exhibition displays modern weaponry, marking a rare move in the country in which military issues have not been normally publicized.
icon SOCIETY
13/12/2019
Dam Huy Hoang’s heart skipped a beat as the second pink line started appearing on his client’s HIV test strip.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/12/2019
Samsung wants to change the purpose of the R&D Center or transfer the building and its related land-use rights to another party, in case of necessity.
icon TRAVEL
07/11/2019
The mountainous northern province of Thai Nguyen has developed into an attractive destination for tourists due to the area’s stunning landscapes, spiritual tourism sites, and exciting activities.
icon TRAVEL
09/07/2019
Aside from being home to roving-green tea hills, the northern province of Thai Nguyen can boast stunning watefalls, Nui Coc lake, and dozens of beautiful islands which all serve to attract a large number of visitors.
icon Công nghệ
30/12/2015
Trong năm 2015, nhiều doanh nghiệp, tập đoàn công nghệ lớn không ngần ngại rót vốn đầu tư, mở rộng sản xuất tại Việt Nam như Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Canon, Intel...
icon Thời sự
11/11/2015
Sau khi đào ngũ, Sự lang thang nhiều nơi rồi vào quán cà phê ở Hà Nội uống nước. Khi thấy chủ nhà đeo nhiều vàng, thanh niên này cầm dao đâm vào cổ nạn nhân rồi cướp tài sản.