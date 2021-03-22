 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Đối thoại Hoa Kỳ - Trung Quốc
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa tông ô tô khiến bé trai tử vong
#Biểu tình căng thẳng ở Myanmar
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

30/03/2021 01:01:42 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Thai Nguyen

tin tức về Thai Nguyen mới nhất

Tisco builds dumping ground for hazardous waste in Thai Nguyenicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT9 giờ trước0

Tisco builds dumping ground for hazardous waste in Thai Nguyen

Nine days after VietNamNet published an article about the existence of an outdoor furnace dust mountain at Tisco, the waste owner is now hurrying to build a dumping ground.
 
Mountain of waste in Thai Nguyen: environment department says it was never informed

Mountain of waste in Thai Nguyen: environment department says it was never informed

icon22/03/20210
Mountains of hazardous waste covered by tarpaulin in Thai Nguyen city

Mountains of hazardous waste covered by tarpaulin in Thai Nguyen city

icon22/03/20210
British cave experts invited to design cave tours in Thai Nguyenicon

British cave experts invited to design cave tours in Thai Nguyen

TRAVEL
26/01/2021
An expedition team from the British Royal Caves Association (BCRA) has conducted a survey of the northern province of Thai Nguyen, with the primary aim of exploring future possibilities for cave tourism in the locality.
American hangout opened in Thai Nguyenicon

American hangout opened in Thai Nguyen

SOCIETY
06/12/2020
US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink on Friday visited Thai Nguyen Province, where he met with provincial leaders and attended the opening ceremony of the American Hangout at Thai Nguyen University (TNU).
Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrestedicon

Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrested

SOCIETY
28/08/2020
A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thai Nguyen Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning.
One dies, one injured in Thai Nguyen shootingicon

One dies, one injured in Thai Nguyen shooting

SOCIETY
27/08/2020
A person was shot dead in the head and another was injured while driving a motorbike on a road in Thai Nguyen province, northern Vietnam, according to local police.
Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provincesicon

Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces

SOCIETY
10/05/2020
Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.
Thai Nguyen festival honours tea processing industryicon

Thai Nguyen festival honours tea processing industry

SOCIETY
15/01/2020
The 4th Thai Nguyen – Vietnam Tea Festival will be organised in Thai Nguyen on April 17-19 to promote Vietnamese tea products, honour villages, producers and the tea processing industry.
Time for Tet means it's time for a bite of banh chungicon

Time for Tet means it's time for a bite of banh chung

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020
Tet (Lunar New Year) is fast approaching, and people in Boe Dau village in the northern province of Thai Nguyen’s Co Lung commune are busy preparing banh chung (square glutinous rice cakes).
Five stabbed to death in family dispute in Thai Nguyenicon

Five stabbed to death in family dispute in Thai Nguyen

SOCIETY
26/12/2019
At least five people have been stabbed dead and one other seriously injured after a man killed his wife and tried to flee in the northern province of Thai Nguyen Province early this morning.  
Vietnam publicly showcases modern weaponsicon

Vietnam publicly showcases modern weapons

POLITICS
22/12/2019
The exhibition displays modern weaponry, marking a rare move in the country in which military issues have not been normally publicized.
In Thai Nguyen, communities help to ease HIV/AIDS burdenicon

In Thai Nguyen, communities help to ease HIV/AIDS burden

SOCIETY
13/12/2019
Dam Huy Hoang’s heart skipped a beat as the second pink line started appearing on his client’s HIV test strip.
Samsung seeks preferential treatments for US$220-million R&amp;D center in Hanoiicon

Samsung seeks preferential treatments for US$220-million R&D center in Hanoi

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/12/2019
Samsung wants to change the purpose of the R&D Center or transfer the building and its related land-use rights to another party, in case of necessity.
Must-visit destinations in Thai Nguyen province for travelersicon

Must-visit destinations in Thai Nguyen province for travelers

TRAVEL
07/11/2019
The mountainous northern province of Thai Nguyen has developed into an attractive destination for tourists due to the area’s stunning landscapes, spiritual tourism sites, and exciting activities.
Top destinations for travellers in Thai Nguyenicon

Top destinations for travellers in Thai Nguyen

TRAVEL
09/07/2019
Aside from being home to roving-green tea hills, the northern province of Thai Nguyen can boast stunning watefalls, Nui Coc lake, and dozens of beautiful islands which all serve to attract a large number of visitors.
Việt Nam tiếp tục hút vốn CNTT ngoạiicon

Việt Nam tiếp tục hút vốn CNTT ngoại

Công nghệ
30/12/2015
Trong năm 2015, nhiều doanh nghiệp, tập đoàn công nghệ lớn không ngần ngại rót vốn đầu tư, mở rộng sản xuất tại Việt Nam như Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Canon, Intel...
Hồ sơ tên tội phạm giết người vượt ngụcicon

Hồ sơ tên tội phạm giết người vượt ngục

Thời sự
11/11/2015
Sau khi đào ngũ, Sự lang thang nhiều nơi rồi vào quán cà phê ở Hà Nội uống nước. Khi thấy chủ nhà đeo nhiều vàng, thanh niên này cầm dao đâm vào cổ nạn nhân rồi cướp tài sản.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 