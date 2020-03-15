Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:35:19 (GMT +7)

tag
 

ThaiLand

tin tức về ThaiLand mới nhất

Foreigners to bear costs of Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam: PMicon
SOCIETY15/03/20200

Foreigners to bear costs of Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam: PM

Ideas suggest that Vietnam should not offer free treatment for foreigners as it will cause financial burden.

 
COVID-19: Big gatherings suspended in many ASEAN countries

COVID-19: Big gatherings suspended in many ASEAN countries

icon13/03/20200
Thailand: Returnees dodging quarantine to face legal action

Thailand: Returnees dodging quarantine to face legal action

icon10/03/20200
Hoai Sa dresses in Ao Dai for activities at Miss International Queen 2020icon

Hoai Sa dresses in Ao Dai for activities at Miss International Queen 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/03/2020

Hoai Sa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International Queen 2020, has impressed the judging panel and members of the audience by wearing Vietnamese Ao Dai whilst taking part in various activities at the transgender pageant in Thailand.

Hoai Sa finishes second in talent competition at Miss International Queenicon

Hoai Sa finishes second in talent competition at Miss International Queen

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/02/2020

Hoai Sa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International Queen 2020, came second in the talent segment of the transgender pageant which took place in Thailand on February 28.

Consumer spending in Vietnam continues to outpace ASEAN peersicon

Consumer spending in Vietnam continues to outpace ASEAN peers

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Vietnam’s modern grocery retail and pharmacy sector will benefit specifically from the country’s consumer spending growth story.

Cobra Gold military exercise kicks off amidst coronavirus concernsicon

Cobra Gold military exercise kicks off amidst coronavirus concerns

POLITICS
26/02/2020

Cobra Gold, one of the largest multinational military exercises in Asia-Pacific, kicked off in Thailand on February 25, with this year's event taking place under the heavy cloud of a fast-spreading novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Mass shooting leaves 27 dead, 52 injured in Thailandicon

Mass shooting leaves 27 dead, 52 injured in Thailand

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

At least 27 people, including the gunman, were killed and 52 others were injured in a mass shooting in Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on February 9.

Thai enterprises making their mark across swathe of sectorsicon

Thai enterprises making their mark across swathe of sectors

BUSINESS
24/01/2020

As the ninth-biggest investing partner of this country, Thai enterprises are wishing to expand operations further in the Vietnamese market. 

Vietnam’s U23s placed in 13th according to AFC U23 Championship rankingsicon

Vietnam’s U23s placed in 13th according to AFC U23 Championship rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/01/2020

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has posted their most recent rankings following the conclusion of the group stages of the AFC U23 Championship with eight teams progressing to the quarter-finals.

Vietnam women's volleyball team ascends world rankingicon

Vietnam women's volleyball team ascends world ranking

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020

The latest world ranking update sees the Vietnamese women's volleyball team climb one place.

Vietnam have goalless draw with UAE in AFC U23 champsicon

Vietnam have goalless draw with UAE in AFC U23 champs

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/01/2020

Vietnam had a goalless match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group D of the ongoing 2020 AFC U23 Championship, which took place in Thailand’s Buriram province on January 10.

Co Chat silk village keeps thread aliveicon

Co Chat silk village keeps thread alive

YOUR VIETNAM
04/01/2020

Nam Dinh, a rice-growing province in northern Vietnam, has more than 70 craft villages. Co Chat silk village in Truc Ninh district is one of the best known.

Vietnam arrives in Thailand for AFC U23 Championshipsicon

Vietnam arrives in Thailand for AFC U23 Championships

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/01/2020

The Vietnam U23 football team has arrived in Thailand to prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championships.

Car maker Thaco to ship over 1,000 cars to Thailand, Myanmaricon

Car maker Thaco to ship over 1,000 cars to Thailand, Myanmar

BUSINESS
27/12/2019

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco) has said it will to export 1,026 cars to Thailand and Myanmar in 2020, the car maker has said.

ASEAN to move forward under Vietnam’s chairmanshipicon

ASEAN to move forward under Vietnam’s chairmanship

POLITICS
25/12/2019

Despite confronting a lot of challenges, Thailand has mobilised all resources to ensure the success of its ASEAN chairmanship, said Sihasak Puangketkaew, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

Vietnam finish in second place at Futsal Thailand Five 2019icon

Vietnam finish in second place at Futsal Thailand Five 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019

The Vietnamese national futsal team has finished as the runner-up at Futsal Thailand Five 2019, which concluded in Thailand on December 15.

Vietnam forgoes US$536.83 million tax under FTA commitmentsicon

Vietnam forgoes US$536.83 million tax under FTA commitments

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

The contribution of import duty to customs revenue has been declining over the past few years, from 21.85% in 2017 to 17.4% in 2018 and 16.7% in 2019.

SEA Games 30: Vietnam’s female football team wins gold medalicon

SEA Games 30: Vietnam’s female football team wins gold medal

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019

The Vietnamese female football players became the champion of women’s football at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines after defeating Thailand 1-0 on December 8.

Vietnamese women’s team qualify for volleyball finals at SEA Gamesicon

Vietnamese women’s team qualify for volleyball finals at SEA Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019

The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team have successfully beaten off competition from strong local rivals to make it to the finals of the SEA Games 30.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 