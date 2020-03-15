ThaiLand
tin tức về ThaiLand mới nhất
Ideas suggest that Vietnam should not offer free treatment for foreigners as it will cause financial burden.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/03/2020
Hoai Sa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International Queen 2020, has impressed the judging panel and members of the audience by wearing Vietnamese Ao Dai whilst taking part in various activities at the transgender pageant in Thailand.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/02/2020
Hoai Sa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International Queen 2020, came second in the talent segment of the transgender pageant which took place in Thailand on February 28.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
Vietnam’s modern grocery retail and pharmacy sector will benefit specifically from the country’s consumer spending growth story.
icon POLITICS
26/02/2020
Cobra Gold, one of the largest multinational military exercises in Asia-Pacific, kicked off in Thailand on February 25, with this year's event taking place under the heavy cloud of a fast-spreading novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).
icon SOCIETY
09/02/2020
At least 27 people, including the gunman, were killed and 52 others were injured in a mass shooting in Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on February 9.
icon BUSINESS
24/01/2020
As the ninth-biggest investing partner of this country, Thai enterprises are wishing to expand operations further in the Vietnamese market.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/01/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has posted their most recent rankings following the conclusion of the group stages of the AFC U23 Championship with eight teams progressing to the quarter-finals.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/01/2020
Vietnam had a goalless match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group D of the ongoing 2020 AFC U23 Championship, which took place in Thailand’s Buriram province on January 10.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
04/01/2020
Nam Dinh, a rice-growing province in northern Vietnam, has more than 70 craft villages. Co Chat silk village in Truc Ninh district is one of the best known.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/01/2020
The Vietnam U23 football team has arrived in Thailand to prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championships.
icon BUSINESS
27/12/2019
Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco) has said it will to export 1,026 cars to Thailand and Myanmar in 2020, the car maker has said.
icon POLITICS
25/12/2019
Despite confronting a lot of challenges, Thailand has mobilised all resources to ensure the success of its ASEAN chairmanship, said Sihasak Puangketkaew, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019
The Vietnamese national futsal team has finished as the runner-up at Futsal Thailand Five 2019, which concluded in Thailand on December 15.
icon BUSINESS
14/12/2019
The contribution of import duty to customs revenue has been declining over the past few years, from 21.85% in 2017 to 17.4% in 2018 and 16.7% in 2019.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019
The Vietnamese female football players became the champion of women’s football at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines after defeating Thailand 1-0 on December 8.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019
The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team have successfully beaten off competition from strong local rivals to make it to the finals of the SEA Games 30.