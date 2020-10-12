Thang Long
tin tức về Thang Long mới nhất
This monumental architectural work was built by dynasties in many historical periods it’s the most important relic site in the system of monuments.
02/02/2020
Thang Long Water Puppet Theater in the center of the capital city is one of the most popular attractions in Hanoi.
21/01/2020
The historical site of Dong Da Hill in central Hanoi commemorates the Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory by Tay Son troops, led by Nguyen Hue, over the Qing forces in Spring of 1789.
18/01/2020
A range of traditional rituals for the Lunar New Year were re-enacted at the Thang Long imperial citadel relic site in Hanoi yesterday for audiences to witness a glimpse of what royal Tet celebrations were like in the past.
12/01/2020
A range of cultural, arts, and sporting activities are due to come to the capital city during the course of 2020.
23/12/2019
A series of cultural activities are to be recreated specially for Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year festival, known locally as Tet, in cultural spaces throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter and pedestrian streets on January 18, 2020.
21/12/2019
The first Hung King ruled Vietnam in 2879 BC. Cultural traces of the Hung King era, which ended in 258 BC, are still being discovered in the ruins of Vietnam’s former imperial citadel in Hanoi.
09/11/2019
Due to carelessness and inconsiderate people, the world’s longest ceramic mural in Hanoi is in serious need of repair.
07/11/2019
Thang Long’s four guardian god temples have vital locations in Hanoi. They were built as soon as King Ly Cong Uan established the country’s capital in Thang Long (now Hanoi).
25/06/2019
An exhibition featuring over 100 artifacts showcasing different aspects of the nation’s history is currently underway at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi, with a large number of guests paying a visit.