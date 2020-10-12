Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Thang Long

tin tức về Thang Long mới nhất

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn daysicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS12/10/20200

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days

This monumental architectural work was built by dynasties in many historical periods it’s the most important relic site in the system of monuments.

 
Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary

Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary

icon01/10/20200
Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned

Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned

icon30/09/20200
Puppeteers breathe new life into puppetry articon

Puppeteers breathe new life into puppetry art

PHOTOS
02/02/2020

Thang Long Water Puppet Theater in the center of the capital city is one of the most popular attractions in Hanoi. 

Values of Dong Da Hill in Hanoiicon

Values of Dong Da Hill in Hanoi

TRAVEL
21/01/2020

The historical site of Dong Da Hill in central Hanoi commemorates the Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory by Tay Son troops, led by Nguyen Hue, over the Qing forces in Spring of 1789. 

Thang Long relic site hosts re-enactments of traditional Tet ritualsicon

Thang Long relic site hosts re-enactments of traditional Tet rituals

PHOTOS
18/01/2020

A range of traditional rituals for the Lunar New Year were re-enacted at the Thang Long imperial citadel relic site in Hanoi yesterday for audiences to witness a glimpse of what royal Tet celebrations were like in the past.

Hanoi poised to play host to major events throughout 2020icon

Hanoi poised to play host to major events throughout 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020

A range of cultural, arts, and sporting activities are due to come to the capital city during the course of 2020.

Traditional Tet spaces to be recreated in Hanoi’s Old Quartericon

Traditional Tet spaces to be recreated in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019

A series of cultural activities are to be recreated specially for Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year festival, known locally as Tet, in cultural spaces throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter and pedestrian streets on January 18, 2020.

Traces of Hung Kings’ culture in Thang Long-Hanoiicon

Traces of Hung Kings’ culture in Thang Long-Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2019

The first Hung King ruled Vietnam in 2879 BC. Cultural traces of the Hung King era, which ended in 258 BC, are still being discovered in the ruins of Vietnam’s former imperial citadel in Hanoi.

World's longest ceramic mural seriously degradedicon

World's longest ceramic mural seriously degraded

VIDEO
09/11/2019

Due to carelessness and inconsiderate people, the world’s longest ceramic mural in Hanoi is in serious need of repair.

Four guardian god temples of Thang Long-Hanoiicon

Four guardian god temples of Thang Long-Hanoi

PHOTOS
07/11/2019

Thang Long’s four guardian god temples have vital locations in Hanoi. They were built as soon as King Ly Cong Uan established the country’s capital in Thang Long (now Hanoi).

Artifacts take guests on historic journey at Hanoi exhibitionicon

Artifacts take guests on historic journey at Hanoi exhibition

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/06/2019

An exhibition featuring over 100 artifacts showcasing different aspects of the nation’s history is currently underway at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi, with a large number of guests paying a visit.

 
 
