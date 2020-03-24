Thanh Hoa
tin tức về Thanh Hoa mới nhất
With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area.
SOCIETY
20/02/2020
The People's Court in Thanh Hoa Province has handed down a total jail sentence of 99 years to 21 people involved in a loan shark gang.
SOCIETY
19/02/2020
Khanh Hoa is eligible to declare itself free of the Covid-19, while Thanh Hoa is speeding up procedures to announce the end of the coronavirus, stated Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen.
TRAVEL
04/02/2020
When you travel a long distance these days you stop by a service station to take a rest and get some food. The trick then was to spot where the trucks were to find good fresh at a reasonable price.
SOCIETY
17/01/2020
At least two people have died and many others were injured in a fire at the PV Oil Building in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa on Thursday afternoon.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020
Archaeologists have suggested authorities restore a canal system in Ho Citadel in the central province of Thanh Hoa.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/01/2020
Police of the central province of Thanh Hoa on January 11 detected and detained two people illegally trafficking 16 live pangolins totally weighing 71 kg.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020
The number of scientists working at research institutes is high, but the volume of research work is modest.
SOCIETY
19/12/2019
Three Facebook hackers who stole more than VND2 billion (US$86,000) have been arrested, Thanh Hoa Province Police announced on Tuesday.
SOCIETY
28/11/2019
A man from Thanh Hoa was sentenced to nine years behind bars for spreading false information defaming the Vietnamese Government on Tuesday.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019
Surveillance cameras are being placed in forests in the northern central province of Thanh Hoá to monitor forest fires.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/11/2019
Every afternoon when the sun is about to set, Pham Van Cua and his grandchildren are excited waiting for flocks of white storks to come and rest on their hill.
Nhạc
04/11/2019
Là hàng xóm của NSND Thanh Hoa, ca sĩ Việt Hoàn không chỉ dành sự trân trọng dành cho đàn chị mà còn có nhiều kỷ niệm vì yêu tiếng hát chị từ lâu.
SOCIETY
26/09/2019
Thanh Hoa Province Police on Tuesday started legal proceedings against 16 defendants charged with being part of the largest illegal dog-theft ring in the province.
SOCIETY
09/09/2019
Authorities in Thanh Hoa Province are investigating causes of underground explosions which have damaged houses and roads in the area.
FEATURE
17/08/2019
Tra Dong Village in Thanh Hoa Province’s Thieu Hoa District has a long history of traditional bronze casting. After many centuries, the craft survives as evidence for the importance of Vietnam’s cultural heritage in people’s lives.
PHOTOS
13/08/2019
Inspired by Fukuoka Masanobu’s world-renowned book “the One-Straw Revolution”, Le Xuan Hoa has founded Hon Mu farm in Tho Xuan, Thanh Hoa to make products from natural materials.