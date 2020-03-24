Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 30/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

31/03/2020 14:52:40 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Thanh Hoa

tin tức về Thanh Hoa mới nhất

Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa localsicon
VIDEO17 giờ trước0

Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals

With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area.

 
Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored

Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored

icon24/03/20200
Northern and central regions braced for cold spell starting from early March

Northern and central regions braced for cold spell starting from early March

icon01/03/20200
99 years in prison granted to black credit gang in Thanh Hoaicon

99 years in prison granted to black credit gang in Thanh Hoa

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

The People's Court in Thanh Hoa Province has handed down a total jail sentence of 99 years to 21 people involved in a loan shark gang.

Some provinces in Vietnam to announce end of Covid-19icon

Some provinces in Vietnam to announce end of Covid-19

SOCIETY
19/02/2020

Khanh Hoa is eligible to declare itself free of the Covid-19, while Thanh Hoa is speeding up procedures to announce the end of the coronavirus, stated Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen.

Streetside service station serves up surpriseicon

Streetside service station serves up surprise

TRAVEL
04/02/2020

When you travel a long distance these days you stop by a service station to take a rest and get some food. The trick then was to spot where the trucks were to find good fresh at a reasonable price.

At least two die in building fire in Thanh Hoaicon

At least two die in building fire in Thanh Hoa

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

At least two people have died and many others were injured in a fire at the PV Oil Building in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa on Thursday afternoon.

Archaeologists suggest restoring canal surrounding 14th century citadelicon

Archaeologists suggest restoring canal surrounding 14th century citadel

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020

Archaeologists have suggested authorities restore a canal system in Ho Citadel in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Thanh Hoa police detain two wildlife traffickersicon

Thanh Hoa police detain two wildlife traffickers

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/01/2020

Police of the central province of Thanh Hoa on January 11 detected and detained two people illegally trafficking 16 live pangolins totally weighing 71 kg.

3,000 Vietnamese scientists produced only 20 research works in 2019icon

3,000 Vietnamese scientists produced only 20 research works in 2019

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020

The number of scientists working at research institutes is high, but the volume of research work is modest.

Three Facebook scammers detained in Thanh Hoaicon

Three Facebook scammers detained in Thanh Hoa

SOCIETY
19/12/2019

Three Facebook hackers who stole more than VND2 billion (US$86,000) have been arrested, Thanh Hoa Province Police announced on Tuesday.

Man jailed for nine years for defaming Governmenticon

Man jailed for nine years for defaming Government

SOCIETY
28/11/2019

A man from Thanh Hoa was sentenced to nine years behind bars for spreading false information defaming the Vietnamese Government on Tuesday.

Forest fire surveillance cameras installed in Thanh Hoaicon

Forest fire surveillance cameras installed in Thanh Hoa

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019

Surveillance cameras are being placed in forests in the northern central province of Thanh Hoá to monitor forest fires.

Old man spends whole life protecting storksicon

Old man spends whole life protecting storks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/11/2019

Every afternoon when the sun is about to set, Pham Van Cua and his grandchildren are excited waiting for flocks of white storks to come and rest on their hill.

Cái kết đắng của Việt Hoàn vì trốn vé trèo tường xem Thanh Hoa háticon

Cái kết đắng của Việt Hoàn vì trốn vé trèo tường xem Thanh Hoa hát

Nhạc
04/11/2019

Là hàng xóm của NSND Thanh Hoa, ca sĩ Việt Hoàn không chỉ dành sự trân trọng dành cho đàn chị mà còn có nhiều kỷ niệm vì yêu tiếng hát chị từ lâu.

Questions raised about ferrochrome projectsicon

Questions raised about ferrochrome projects

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/10/2019

A number of ferrochrome projects existed in the past, but most of them were unprofitable.

Thanh Hoa dog-theft ring under investigationicon

Thanh Hoa dog-theft ring under investigation

SOCIETY
26/09/2019

Thanh Hoa Province Police on Tuesday started legal proceedings against 16 defendants charged with being part of the largest illegal dog-theft ring in the province.

Mystery underground 'explosion' haunts Thanh Hoaicon

Mystery underground 'explosion' haunts Thanh Hoa

SOCIETY
09/09/2019

Authorities in Thanh Hoa Province are investigating causes of underground explosions which have damaged houses and roads in the area.

Tra Dong beats the drum for bronzeicon

Tra Dong beats the drum for bronze

FEATURE
17/08/2019

Tra Dong Village in Thanh Hoa Province’s Thieu Hoa District has a long history of traditional bronze casting. After many centuries, the craft survives as evidence for the importance of Vietnam’s cultural heritage in people’s lives. 

Hon Mu, a nature inspired startupicon

Hon Mu, a nature inspired startup

PHOTOS
13/08/2019

Inspired by Fukuoka Masanobu’s world-renowned book “the One-Straw Revolution”, Le Xuan Hoa has founded Hon Mu farm in Tho Xuan, Thanh Hoa to make products from natural materials.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 