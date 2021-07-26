thanh hoa travel
Nga Son District in Thanh Hoa Province in the north has a popular raw fish salad whose main ingredient is ca nhech, or nhech fish (pisodonophis boro)—a local eel-like fish, which lives in paddy fields, is very elusive and is thus hard to catch.
07/05/2021
Fresh air, cloud-draped mountain ranges, and stunning terraced rice fields come together to make Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa’s Ba Thuoc and Quan Hoa districts look like art works.
22/03/2021
A festival to celebrate love and marriage will be held in the central coastal city of Sam Son of Thanh Hoa Province by local authorities as a special tourism product for the locality.
29/10/2020
Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.
15/04/2019
A street carnival was held to open the Sam Son Sea Festival 2019, drawing in thousands of local people and tourists who came to enjoy the events in Thanh Hoa province.