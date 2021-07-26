 
thanh hoa travel

tin tức về thanh hoa travel mới nhất

Sashimi-like salad offered in Thanh Hoaicon
TRAVEL11 giờ trước0

Sashimi-like salad offered in Thanh Hoa

Nga Son District in Thanh Hoa Province in the north has a popular raw fish salad whose main ingredient is ca nhech, or nhech fish (pisodonophis boro)—a local eel-like fish, which lives in paddy fields, is very elusive and is thus hard to catch.
 
Pu Luong – a paradise amidst jungle for travellers on budget

Pu Luong – a paradise amidst jungle for travellers on budget

icon26/07/20210
Thanh Hoa: Unique temple worships intact whale skeleton

Thanh Hoa: Unique temple worships intact whale skeleton

icon14/07/20210
Pu Luong a fantastic retreat for nature loversicon

Pu Luong a fantastic retreat for nature lovers

TRAVEL
07/05/2021
Fresh air, cloud-draped mountain ranges, and stunning terraced rice fields come together to make Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa’s Ba Thuoc and Quan Hoa districts look like art works.
Love praised at festival in Thanh Hoaicon

Love praised at festival in Thanh Hoa

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/03/2021
A festival to celebrate love and marriage will be held in the central coastal city of Sam Son of Thanh Hoa Province by local authorities as a special tourism product for the locality.
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach cityicon

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city

TRAVEL
29/10/2020
Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.
Street carnival at Sam Son Sea Festival 2019icon

Street carnival at Sam Son Sea Festival 2019

PHOTOS
15/04/2019
A street carnival was held to open the Sam Son Sea Festival 2019, drawing in thousands of local people and tourists who came to enjoy the events in Thanh Hoa province.
 
 
