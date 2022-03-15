 
Two Thu Thiem land auction winners say will make paymentsicon
Two Thu Thiem land auction winners say will make payments

At a meeting on March 21 between the department and the two firms, representatives of the two companies said they were trying to mobilize funds for the payments, the local media reported.  
 
One more investor wants to cancel contract for land lot in Thu Thiem

BUSINESS
10/02/2022
After Tan Hoang Minh Group, Binh Minh Trading and Development Investment Co. Ltd., which won the auction for the land lot coded 3-9 in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in HCMC’s Thu Duc City, has proposed canceling a contract to buy the land lot.
 
 
