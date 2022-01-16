Thu Thiem New Urban Area
A festival of hot air balloons, yachts and water sports activities celebrating the first anniversary of the founding of Thu Duc City opened at the Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Duc City on January 22-23.
05/07/2020
HCMC is set to report a plan to penalize 66 officials who committed violations related to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in the city’s District 2 to the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee this month.
15/06/2020
HCM City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.
06/03/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held the 43rd session in Hanoi from March 2 to 4, during which it proposed that the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure be disciplined for its violations.
26/09/2019
The announcement of an auction for 55 land plots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 of HCM City is expected to encourage foreign developers through the wide land area offered, the transparent conditions, and the low risks.
16/08/2019
The HCMC government plans to invite experienced international experts to get involved in the process of selecting designs for a pedestrian bridge linking District 1 and the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 over the Saigon River.
28/06/2019
The Government Inspectorate has delivered its report on the controversial implementation of the master plan and land and construction management at the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in HCM City’s District 2.