Thu Thiem
tin tức về Thu Thiem mới nhất
Tan Hoang Minh won the bid in a ‘duel’ to buy the 3-12 land plot in Thu Thiem new urban area in HCM City, but finally gave up.
SOCIETY
30/04/2020
HCM City authorities plan to establish a steering committee on the creation of a “city within a city” that will include districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, according to Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee.
SOCIETY
16/02/2020
A dialogue between the Government Inspectorate and residents in five residential quarters in the three wards of Binh An, An Khanh and Binh Khanh in HCMC’s District 2 has been delayed for the second time.
BUSINESS
17/12/2019
The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) will scrutinize 16 ministries and central agencies; 40 provincial-level governments; and a number of financial institutions, banks and State-owned firms next year.
SOCIETY
20/11/2019
HCM City authorities have approved several major housing and urban projects spread over hundreds of hectares in both inner and suburban districts.
SOCIETY
10/10/2019
HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has approved a proposal to collect US$77.5 million in unpaid land-use fees from the investor that is developing four key road projects in exchange for land in Thu Thiem urban area project.
BUSINESS
26/09/2019
The announcement of an auction for 55 land plots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 of HCM City is expected to encourage foreign developers through the wide land area offered, the transparent conditions, and the low risks.
SOCIETY
19/08/2019
HCM City plans to invite experienced international experts to get involved in selecting designs for a pedestrian bridge linking District 1 and the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 over the Saigon River.
SOCIETY
16/08/2019
The support policies for residents affected by the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project in District 2 will not put them at a disadvantage, but will even benefit them, said HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan.
SOCIETY
03/07/2019
HCM City authorities recommended the construction of Ho Chi Minh Square in Thu Thiem new urban area.
BUSINESS
05/06/2019
HCM City will organise an auction to seek investors for the right to use nine land plots in the Thu Thiem new urban area in District 2.
SOCIETY
15/04/2019
Many infrastructure facilities, including roads are overloaded as many new residential areas have been built and the number of means of transportation rapidly rise in suburban areas of Ho Chi Minh City in the past few years.