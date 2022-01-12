 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 8 tuổi tử vong vì bị "dì ghẻ" bạo hành
#'Thổi giá' kit test Covid-19
#Cô gái ở Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu mất tích bí ẩn
#Nữ sinh ở Thanh Hóa trộm váy bị chủ cửa hàng làm nhục
#Hà Nội tạm dừng tiêm 2 lô vắc xin Pfizer gia hạn cho trẻ em
#Xét xử phúc thẩm vụ Nhật Cường
#Phan Sào Nam phải ngồi tù trở lại

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng15/01/2022 10:28:54 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Thu Thiem

tin tức về Thu Thiem mới nhất

What’s behind Tan Hoang Minh’s sky-high bidding price?icon
BUSINESS0 giờ trước0

What’s behind Tan Hoang Minh’s sky-high bidding price?

Tan Hoang Minh won the bid in a ‘duel’ to buy the 3-12 land plot in Thu Thiem new urban area in HCM City, but finally gave up.
 
Police ask for documents of 11 Hanoi-based projects of Tan Hoang Minh Group

Police ask for documents of 11 Hanoi-based projects of Tan Hoang Minh Group

icon21 giờ trước0
Tan Hoang Minh Group withdraws from Thu Thiem land auction, accepts loss of deposit

Tan Hoang Minh Group withdraws from Thu Thiem land auction, accepts loss of deposit

icon12/01/20220
HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”icon

HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”

SOCIETY
30/04/2020
HCM City authorities plan to establish a steering committee on the creation of a “city within a city” that will include districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, according to Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee. 
Dialogue with Thu Thiem residents delayedicon

Dialogue with Thu Thiem residents delayed

SOCIETY
16/02/2020
A dialogue between the Government Inspectorate and residents in five residential quarters in the three wards of Binh An, An Khanh and Binh Khanh in HCMC’s District 2 has been delayed for the second time.  
Audit regulator announces inspection plans for 2020icon

Audit regulator announces inspection plans for 2020

BUSINESS
17/12/2019
The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) will scrutinize 16 ministries and central agencies; 40 provincial-level governments; and a number of financial institutions, banks and State-owned firms next year.  
HCM City eyes revival of many stalled urban area projectsicon

HCM City eyes revival of many stalled urban area projects

SOCIETY
20/11/2019
HCM City authorities have approved several major housing and urban projects spread over hundreds of hectares in both inner and suburban districts.
HCMC to reclaim US$77.5 million from investor of 4 road projects in Thu Thiemicon

HCMC to reclaim US$77.5 million from investor of 4 road projects in Thu Thiem

SOCIETY
10/10/2019
HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has approved a proposal to collect US$77.5 million in unpaid land-use fees from the investor that is developing four key road projects in exchange for land in Thu Thiem urban area project.
Thu Thiem auction lures international developersicon

Thu Thiem auction lures international developers

BUSINESS
26/09/2019
The announcement of an auction for 55 land plots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 of HCM City is expected to ­encourage foreign developers through the wide land area offered, the transparent conditions, and the low risks.
Foreign experts to be invited to select designs for pedestrian bridgeicon

Foreign experts to be invited to select designs for pedestrian bridge

SOCIETY
19/08/2019
HCM City plans to invite experienced international experts to get involved in selecting designs for a pedestrian bridge linking District 1 and the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 over the Saigon River.  
Thu Thiem residents will benefit from support policies: officialicon

Thu Thiem residents will benefit from support policies: official

SOCIETY
16/08/2019
The support policies for residents affected by the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project in District 2 will not put them at a disadvantage, but will even benefit them, said HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan.  
Ho Chi Minh Square construction proposed in Thu Thiemicon

Ho Chi Minh Square construction proposed in Thu Thiem

SOCIETY
03/07/2019
HCM City authorities recommended the construction of Ho Chi Minh Square in Thu Thiem new urban area.  
HCM City seeks investors for nine plots in Thu Thiemicon

HCM City seeks investors for nine plots in Thu Thiem

BUSINESS
05/06/2019
HCM City will organise an auction to seek investors for the right to use nine land plots in the Thu Thiem new urban area in District 2.  
Infrastructure overloaded in Vietnam's new residential areasicon

Infrastructure overloaded in Vietnam's new residential areas

SOCIETY
15/04/2019
Many infrastructure facilities, including roads are overloaded as many new residential areas have been built and the number of means of transportation rapidly rise in suburban areas of Ho Chi Minh City in the past few years.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 