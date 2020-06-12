Thua Thien-Hue
tin tức về Thua Thien-Hue mới nhất
icon
The main activities within the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held from August 28 to September 2, were announced by the festival’s organising board on June 12.
icon SOCIETY
08/03/2020
Another case of COVID-19 was detected in Vietnam at 19:30 on March 8, raising the total number of cases in the country to 30.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/02/2020
The Tam Giang-Cau Hai Wetlands Nature Reserve has been founded following a decision by chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue People’s Committee Nguyen Van Cao.
icon SOCIETY
03/02/2020
Three men have been caught transporting heroin in Vietnam.
The trio were arrested with almost five kilograms of the drug, the largest amount ever seized by border guards in Thua Thien-Hue Province.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/10/2019
Scientists and researchers have announced a new series of findings of Phu Xuan, the ancient historical capital of the Nguyen Lords and Tay Son Dynasty, in the present-day central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
icon SOCIETY
07/09/2019
Nine Lao citizens who are irregular migrants or have undocumented marriages and currently residing in the border district of A Luoi, Vietnam’s central province of Thua Thien-Hue, took Vietnamese nationality on September 6.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/08/2019
The central province of Thua Thien – Hue will hold a monthly night fair at Thanh Toan tile-roofed bridge from 7pm on August 16, or the 16th day of the seventh lunar month.
icon SOCIETY
11/08/2019
The rivers and lakes in Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri provinces are drying up in the on-going drought.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/06/2019
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue will begin stiff fines on littering in public areas and illegal waste dumping from July 1.
icon SOCIETY
25/06/2019
Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) has pledged to maintain co-ordination with the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to speed up the implementation of the 'Explosive Remnant of War Risk Reduction' project in 2018-2020.
icon SOCIETY
13/05/2019
People living near the Bo River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have erected a bamboo fence on the riverbed to prevent over-exploitation of river sand by an authorised company.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/04/2019
The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the Waseda University of Japan reviewed their joint research on cultural, historical and ecological features, potential and special values of the Nguyen dynasty’s royal tombs at a recent meeting.