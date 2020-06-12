Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 26/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

29/06/2020 00:06:23 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Thua Thien-Hue

tin tức về Thua Thien-Hue mới nhất

Host of activities await visitors at Hue Festival 2020icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS12/06/20200

Host of activities await visitors at Hue Festival 2020

The main activities within the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held from August 28 to September 2, were announced by the festival’s organising board on June 12.

 
Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam

icon10/06/20200
Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow

Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow

icon03/06/20200
Nine foreigners test positive for coronavirus in Vietnamicon

Nine foreigners test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam

SOCIETY
08/03/2020

Another case of COVID-19 was detected in Vietnam at 19:30 on March 8, raising the total number of cases in the country to 30.

Nature reserve founded in central Vietnamicon

Nature reserve founded in central Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/02/2020

The Tam Giang-Cau Hai Wetlands Nature Reserve has been founded following a decision by chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue People’s Committee Nguyen Van Cao.

Border guards discover heroin traffickersicon

Border guards discover heroin traffickers

SOCIETY
03/02/2020

Three men have been caught transporting heroin in Vietnam.

The trio were arrested with almost five kilograms of the drug, the largest amount ever seized by border guards in Thua Thien-Hue Province.

New findings of ancient capital Phu Xuan announcedicon

New findings of ancient capital Phu Xuan announced

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/10/2019

Scientists and researchers have announced a new series of findings of Phu Xuan, the ancient historical capital of the Nguyen Lords and Tay Son Dynasty, in the present-day central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Thua Thien-Hue: Nine Laotians receive Vietnamese nationalityicon

Thua Thien-Hue: Nine Laotians receive Vietnamese nationality

SOCIETY
07/09/2019

Nine Lao citizens who are irregular migrants or have undocumented marriages and currently residing in the border district of A Luoi, Vietnam’s central province of Thua Thien-Hue, took Vietnamese nationality on September 6.

Thua Thien-Hue to hold monthly night fair at Thanh Toan bridgeicon

Thua Thien-Hue to hold monthly night fair at Thanh Toan bridge

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/08/2019

The central province of Thua Thien – Hue will hold a monthly night fair at Thanh Toan tile-roofed bridge from 7pm on August 16, or the 16th day of the seventh lunar month.

Central Vietnam faces severe water shortagesicon

Central Vietnam faces severe water shortages

SOCIETY
11/08/2019

The rivers and lakes in Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri provinces are drying up in the on-going drought.

Thua Thien-Hue imposes heavy fine for littering in public areasicon

Thua Thien-Hue imposes heavy fine for littering in public areas

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/06/2019

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue will begin stiff fines on littering in public areas and illegal waste dumping from July 1.

Norway helps Thua Thien-Hue in bomb, mine clearanceicon

Norway helps Thua Thien-Hue in bomb, mine clearance

SOCIETY
25/06/2019

Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) has pledged to maintain co-ordination with the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to speed up the implementation of the 'Explosive Remnant of War Risk Reduction' project in 2018-2020.

Residents build river fence to oppose sand miningicon

Residents build river fence to oppose sand mining

SOCIETY
13/05/2019

People living near the Bo River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have erected a bamboo fence on the riverbed to prevent over-exploitation of river sand by an authorised company.

Thua Thien-Hue, Japan cooperate in heritage conservationicon

Thua Thien-Hue, Japan cooperate in heritage conservation

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/04/2019

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the Waseda University of Japan reviewed their joint research on cultural, historical and ecological features, potential and special values of the Nguyen dynasty’s royal tombs at a recent meeting.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 