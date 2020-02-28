Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
# VirusCorona
tiki

tin tức về tiki mới nhất

Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce marketicon
BUSINESS12 giờ trước0

Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market

Shopee and Lazada have successfully controlled most of the Southeast Asian market. But in Vietnam, Tiki, Sendo and The Gioi Di Dong are preventing them from doing so.

 
VN e-commerce and fintech firms successfully call for huge capital in 2019

VN e-commerce and fintech firms successfully call for huge capital in 2019

icon28/02/20200
Vietnam’s e-commerce firms spend big money to fight foreign giants

Vietnam’s e-commerce firms spend big money to fight foreign giants

icon27/02/20200
Trade Ministry fines online sellers hiking prices of face masks and hand sanitisericon

Trade Ministry fines online sellers hiking prices of face masks and hand sanitiser

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Sellers hiking the prices of face masks and hand sanitiser on some e-commerce websites have been fined.

Tech companies looking globalicon

Tech companies looking global

FEATURE
22/02/2020

Local tech platforms and startups aim to take on the world but doing so won't be easy.

Crackdown on over-charging online sitesicon

Crackdown on over-charging online sites

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

More than 30,000 stores have been closed on online shopping sites including Shopee, Tiki, and Lazada due to overcharging.

Đốt tiền đấu với đại gia ngoại, DN nội tìm cửa sống sóticon

Đốt tiền đấu với đại gia ngoại, DN nội tìm cửa sống sót

Đầu tư
19/02/2020

Nếu Tiki và Sendo sáp nhập thành công, thị trường thương mại điện tử sẽ là cuộc chiến tam mã, trong đó hai đối thủ nặng ký Lazada và Shopee đến từ ông lớn nước ngoài.

Tiki-Sendo speculation piques sector interesticon

Tiki-Sendo speculation piques sector interest

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

An expected co-operation deal between Tiki and Sendo has surprised the merger and acquisition arena in Vietnam, coming hot off the heels of the announced partnership between Vingroup and Masan late last year. 

1/3 người mua hàng trực tuyến Việt Nam chưa hài lòng về dịch vụicon

1/3 người mua hàng trực tuyến Việt Nam chưa hài lòng về dịch vụ

Tin công nghệ
16/02/2020

 Lòng tin của người dùng Việt vào giao dịch mua bán trực tuyến còn thấp. Nguyên nhân là bởi tình trạng lừa đảo trực tuyến, chất lượng giao vận hay thông tin cá nhân của người dùng khi mua sắm online không được đảm bảo

Tiki and Sendo in merger talks?icon

Tiki and Sendo in merger talks?

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.

Tiki và Sendo sát nhập, "hội quân" cho "cuộc chiến đốt tiền"?icon

Tiki và Sendo sát nhập, "hội quân" cho "cuộc chiến đốt tiền"?

Tin công nghệ
11/02/2020

 Theo tạp chí DealStreetAsia, 2 sàn thương mại điện tử Tiki và Sendo của Việt Nam có thể sẽ sát nhập với nhau để trở thành một “con hổ” mới trong lĩnh vực bán hàng trực tuyến.

Vietnam: Fastest-growing digital economy in Asia-Pacificicon

Vietnam: Fastest-growing digital economy in Asia-Pacific

FEATURE
01/02/2020

The digital sector is expected to contribute 30% to Vietnam's economy by 2030.

Lotte.vn shuts down as major players in e-commerce continue to dominateicon

Lotte.vn shuts down as major players in e-commerce continue to dominate

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

Many combatants have become exhausted on the e-commerce battlefield as they have had to fight against competitors who have big money.

Year-end promotions heat up Vietnam's e-commerce marketicon

Year-end promotions heat up Vietnam's e-commerce market

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.

Legal framework lags behind e-commerce development in Vietnamicon

Legal framework lags behind e-commerce development in Vietnam

BUSINESS
08/11/2019

E-commerce development is improving, but state management in this field is facing many difficulties because the legal framework cannot cover all e-commerce activities.

Singaporean e-logistics groups making waves in Vietnamicon

Singaporean e-logistics groups making waves in Vietnam

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

Singaporean investors are continuing to pour capital into e-logistics firms to tap into the fast-growing market in Vietnam.

Cross-border e-commerce serves as channel to boost Vietnam's exportsicon

Cross-border e-commerce serves as channel to boost Vietnam's exports

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

The Internet boom, a young labor force and the strong development of e-commerce all help Vietnamese businesses access foreign markets, especially now that many next-generation FTAs have been signed.

Lazada and Tiki fall further behind e-commerce competitionicon

Lazada and Tiki fall further behind e-commerce competition

BUSINESS
22/10/2019

Despite non-stop spending, Lazada remains overwhelmed by local platforms Sendo and Mobile World, in addition to other players Shopee and Tiki.

Finance Ministry to tighten control of cross-border retail activitiesicon

Finance Ministry to tighten control of cross-border retail activities

BUSINESS
28/09/2019

As online commerce has boomed, agencies fear that it will be difficult to prevent banned goods, goods restricted for import and export, and origin fraud.

Five Vietnamese companies among ten most visited e-commerce sites in Southeast Asiaicon

Five Vietnamese companies among ten most visited e-commerce sites in Southeast Asia

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

Five Vietnamese e-commerce platforms were named among ten most visited sites in Southeast Asia in the first half of this year.

 
 
