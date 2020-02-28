tiki
tin tức về tiki mới nhất
icon
Shopee and Lazada have successfully controlled most of the Southeast Asian market. But in Vietnam, Tiki, Sendo and The Gioi Di Dong are preventing them from doing so.
icon BUSINESS
24/02/2020
Sellers hiking the prices of face masks and hand sanitiser on some e-commerce websites have been fined.
icon FEATURE
22/02/2020
Local tech platforms and startups aim to take on the world but doing so won't be easy.
icon BUSINESS
21/02/2020
More than 30,000 stores have been closed on online shopping sites including Shopee, Tiki, and Lazada due to overcharging.
icon Đầu tư
19/02/2020
Nếu Tiki và Sendo sáp nhập thành công, thị trường thương mại điện tử sẽ là cuộc chiến tam mã, trong đó hai đối thủ nặng ký Lazada và Shopee đến từ ông lớn nước ngoài.
icon BUSINESS
18/02/2020
An expected co-operation deal between Tiki and Sendo has surprised the merger and acquisition arena in Vietnam, coming hot off the heels of the announced partnership between Vingroup and Masan late last year.
icon Tin công nghệ
16/02/2020
Lòng tin của người dùng Việt vào giao dịch mua bán trực tuyến còn thấp. Nguyên nhân là bởi tình trạng lừa đảo trực tuyến, chất lượng giao vận hay thông tin cá nhân của người dùng khi mua sắm online không được đảm bảo
icon BUSINESS
11/02/2020
Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.
icon Tin công nghệ
11/02/2020
Theo tạp chí DealStreetAsia, 2 sàn thương mại điện tử Tiki và Sendo của Việt Nam có thể sẽ sát nhập với nhau để trở thành một “con hổ” mới trong lĩnh vực bán hàng trực tuyến.
icon FEATURE
01/02/2020
The digital sector is expected to contribute 30% to Vietnam's economy by 2030.
icon BUSINESS
31/12/2019
Many combatants have become exhausted on the e-commerce battlefield as they have had to fight against competitors who have big money.
icon BUSINESS
12/11/2019
The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.
icon BUSINESS
08/11/2019
E-commerce development is improving, but state management in this field is facing many difficulties because the legal framework cannot cover all e-commerce activities.
icon BUSINESS
07/11/2019
Singaporean investors are continuing to pour capital into e-logistics firms to tap into the fast-growing market in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
06/11/2019
The Internet boom, a young labor force and the strong development of e-commerce all help Vietnamese businesses access foreign markets, especially now that many next-generation FTAs have been signed.
icon BUSINESS
22/10/2019
Despite non-stop spending, Lazada remains overwhelmed by local platforms Sendo and Mobile World, in addition to other players Shopee and Tiki.
icon BUSINESS
28/09/2019
As online commerce has boomed, agencies fear that it will be difficult to prevent banned goods, goods restricted for import and export, and origin fraud.
icon BUSINESS
18/09/2019
Five Vietnamese e-commerce platforms were named among ten most visited sites in Southeast Asia in the first half of this year.