To Lich River

tin tức về To Lich River mới nhất

Experts support To Lich River revival planicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT02/10/20200

Experts support To Lich River revival plan

Some Vietnamese experts have advocated a plan to turn Hanoi’s To Lich River into a recreational area with investment from Japan.

 
Project to recover historic To Lich River

Project to recover historic To Lich River

icon29/09/20200
JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area

JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area

icon20/09/20200
Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by regionicon

Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/06/2020

The water quality in the upper courses of the major river systems is good, but in urban areas or areas with many sources of waste, more polluted water exists.

Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted rivericon

Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/06/2020

The Hanoi Department of Construction has once again requested the team to show their legal documents, but so far the company has not responded to the request.

Hanoi leader urges completion of wastewater projecticon

Hanoi leader urges completion of wastewater project

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/02/2020

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has said he will no longer tolerate any delays to the construction of a wastewater treatment facility that is expected to address long-standing water pollution in the increasingly crowded city.

Japan’s JEBO apologizes for misunderstanding Hanoi leader’s statementicon

Japan’s JEBO apologizes for misunderstanding Hanoi leader’s statement

SOCIETY
11/12/2019

The Japan Environment and Business Organization (JEBO) has yet to seek permission from the government of Hanoi to clean up a section of the To Lich River and has tendered an apology to the municipal chairman over the misunderstanding.

Hanoi to build ten pedestrian bridgesicon

Hanoi to build ten pedestrian bridges

SOCIETY
11/12/2019

Hanoi plans to build ten more pedestrian bridges in crowded streets in the inner city in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safety.

Can To Lich River be cleaned with Japanese technology?icon

Can To Lich River be cleaned with Japanese technology?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/12/2019

Hanoi authorities say the application of Nano-Bioreactor technology to treat To Lich River pollution hasn't brought satisfactory results, but the Japanese side has rejected the conclusion.

No technology can radically clean Hanoi's polluted river if sewage not treated: Mayoricon

No technology can radically clean Hanoi's polluted river if sewage not treated: Mayor

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/12/2019

The Hanoi government has attempted to clean the city's heavily polluted river many times over the last decade.

JEBO rejects Hanoi Chairman's statement on To Lich River clean-upicon

JEBO rejects Hanoi Chairman's statement on To Lich River clean-up

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/12/2019

The Japan Environment and Business Organization (JEBO) has published an announcement by the Hanoi government on its permission.

JEBO ready to fund cleanse of polluted To Lich Rivericon

JEBO ready to fund cleanse of polluted To Lich River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/12/2019

A Japanese organisation on Tuesday announced it was ready to pay all costs to clean the heavily polluted To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi following a remark by an environment official saying the firm's sewage treatment technology had failed.

Hanoi to use Red River’s water to clean To Lich Rivericon

Hanoi to use Red River’s water to clean To Lich River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/11/2019

An idea put forward 40 years ago has again been put into discussion: using water from the Red River to clean the polluted To Lich River.

Red River to be used to clean To Lich Rivericon

Red River to be used to clean To Lich River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/11/2019

Hanoi authorities are proposing to use water from the Red River to revive the heavily polluted To Lich River.

Vietnamese environment ministry to consider applying Japanese water tech widelyicon

Vietnamese environment ministry to consider applying Japanese water tech widely

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019

The noxious odour and level of mud in the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi have decreased dramatically since nano-bioreactor technology has been applied, according to a JETRO representative.

Big money poured into Vietnam's water supply projectsicon

Big money poured into Vietnam's water supply projects

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/10/2019

Big investments have been made in water supply projects, changing the face of the sector.

Japanese Koi dies after two days released into To Lich Rivericon

Japanese Koi dies after two days released into To Lich River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/09/2019

A Japanese Koi has been found dead after two days being released into the To Lich River and expert said that it was poisoned.

Japanese carp released into Hanoi river and lakeicon

Japanese carp released into Hanoi river and lake

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/09/2019

Japanese Koi and Vietnamese Tam Duong carp were released into the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi today, September 16.

Rivers polluted by untreated waste sourcesicon

Rivers polluted by untreated waste sources

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/09/2019

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) chose water environment in river basins as the focus for its research in 2018.

Japanese technology cannot revive To Lich River: expertsicon

Japanese technology cannot revive To Lich River: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/08/2019

Nano-bioreactor technology has not been able to fully clean the To Lich River in Hanoi.

 
 
