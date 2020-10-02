To Lich River
Some Vietnamese experts have advocated a plan to turn Hanoi’s To Lich River into a recreational area with investment from Japan.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/06/2020
The water quality in the upper courses of the major river systems is good, but in urban areas or areas with many sources of waste, more polluted water exists.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/06/2020
The Hanoi Department of Construction has once again requested the team to show their legal documents, but so far the company has not responded to the request.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/02/2020
Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has said he will no longer tolerate any delays to the construction of a wastewater treatment facility that is expected to address long-standing water pollution in the increasingly crowded city.
SOCIETY
11/12/2019
The Japan Environment and Business Organization (JEBO) has yet to seek permission from the government of Hanoi to clean up a section of the To Lich River and has tendered an apology to the municipal chairman over the misunderstanding.
SOCIETY
11/12/2019
Hanoi plans to build ten more pedestrian bridges in crowded streets in the inner city in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safety.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/12/2019
Hanoi authorities say the application of Nano-Bioreactor technology to treat To Lich River pollution hasn't brought satisfactory results, but the Japanese side has rejected the conclusion.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/12/2019
The Hanoi government has attempted to clean the city's heavily polluted river many times over the last decade.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/12/2019
The Japan Environment and Business Organization (JEBO) has published an announcement by the Hanoi government on its permission.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/12/2019
A Japanese organisation on Tuesday announced it was ready to pay all costs to clean the heavily polluted To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi following a remark by an environment official saying the firm's sewage treatment technology had failed.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/11/2019
An idea put forward 40 years ago has again been put into discussion: using water from the Red River to clean the polluted To Lich River.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/11/2019
Hanoi authorities are proposing to use water from the Red River to revive the heavily polluted To Lich River.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019
The noxious odour and level of mud in the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi have decreased dramatically since nano-bioreactor technology has been applied, according to a JETRO representative.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/09/2019
A Japanese Koi has been found dead after two days being released into the To Lich River and expert said that it was poisoned.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/09/2019
Japanese Koi and Vietnamese Tam Duong carp were released into the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi today, September 16.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/09/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) chose water environment in river basins as the focus for its research in 2018.