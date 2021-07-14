 
Vietnamese athletes arrive in Japan, ready for Olympics competitionsicon
Vietnamese athletes arrive in Japan, ready for Olympics competitions

The sports delegation of Vietnam arrived at Narita International Airport of Japan on July 19 to take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, slated for July 23 - August 8.
 
Vietnam to send 43-strong delegation to Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Vietnamese delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics consists of 43 members led by Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan, according to a decision issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
 
 
