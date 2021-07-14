Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The sports delegation of Vietnam arrived at Narita International Airport of Japan on July 19 to take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, slated for July 23 - August 8.
The Vietnamese delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics consists of 43 members led by Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan, according to a decision issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.