Tokyo Olympics

tin tức về Tokyo Olympics mới nhất

Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berthicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS11/03/20200

Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berth

Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.

 
Women’s football: Vietnam lose to Australia in Olympic play-off

Women’s football: Vietnam lose to Australia in Olympic play-off

icon07/03/20200
FIFA praise captain of Vietnam women’s team Huynh Nhu

FIFA praise captain of Vietnam women’s team Huynh Nhu

icon06/03/20200
Vietnam to take on Australia in play-off match for 2020 Tokyo Olympicsicon

Vietnam to take on Australia in play-off match for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/02/2020

The Vietnamese women’s football team are to play Australia in a play-off match for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on March 6 following Australia’s 1-1 draw against China on February 13.

Minister offers congratulations to Vietnamese women's football teamicon

Minister offers congratulations to Vietnamese women's football team

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has sent his congratulations to the Vietnamese women's football team following their successful progression to the play-off round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Women footballers ready to depart for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers in RoKicon

Women footballers ready to depart for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers in RoK

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/01/2020

The Vietnamese women’s football team is set to fly out to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the early hours of January 31 in order to prepare for their upcoming fixtures in the third qualification round for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Archers Nguyet, Vu to make Vietnam Olympic dream come trueicon

Archers Nguyet, Vu to make Vietnam Olympic dream come true

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/01/2020

Hold the bow, notch the arrow, draw the string back, aim and fire.

Vietnamese badminton legend Minh aims to take part his fourth Olympicsicon

Vietnamese badminton legend Minh aims to take part his fourth Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/01/2020

Vietnam badminton legend Nguyen Tien Minh is targeting a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, hoping to make it his fourth appearance at the games.

Fighting through her pain, Huyen sets sights on Tokyoicon

Fighting through her pain, Huyen sets sights on Tokyo

FEATURE
07/01/2020

Following her gold medal at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines, weightlifter Vuong Thi Huyen has set her sights on the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

2020 football season will begin with Super Cup on February 7icon

2020 football season will begin with Super Cup on February 7

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/12/2019

The 2020 football season in Vietnam will kick off on February 7 with the Super Cup between V.League 1 and National Cup champions Hanoi FC and league runners-up HCM City FC.

Vietnam women’s team have big chance for Olympic spoticon

Vietnam women’s team have big chance for Olympic spot

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/12/2019

The Vietnamese women’s football team have a big chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after their rival, North Korea, withdrew from the upcoming third qualifying round of the Games.

Badminton player Vu Thi Trang wins Graphics Challenge titleicon

Badminton player Vu Thi Trang wins Graphics Challenge title

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/12/2019

Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam won the Graphics International Challenge badminton tournament on December 22 in Orange County, California, the US.

Female badminton player wins silver at Hungarian int’l tournamenticon

Female badminton player wins silver at Hungarian int’l tournament

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/11/2019

Vietnamese player Nguyen Thuy Linh secured a silver medal at the 44th YONEX Hungarian International Championships badminton tournament on November 2 in Budaors City.

 
 
