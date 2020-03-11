Tokyo Olympics
tin tức về Tokyo Olympics mới nhất
Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.
14/02/2020
The Vietnamese women’s football team are to play Australia in a play-off match for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on March 6 following Australia’s 1-1 draw against China on February 13.
08/02/2020
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has sent his congratulations to the Vietnamese women's football team following their successful progression to the play-off round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
31/01/2020
The Vietnamese women’s football team is set to fly out to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the early hours of January 31 in order to prepare for their upcoming fixtures in the third qualification round for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
20/01/2020
Vietnam badminton legend Nguyen Tien Minh is targeting a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, hoping to make it his fourth appearance at the games.
07/01/2020
Following her gold medal at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines, weightlifter Vuong Thi Huyen has set her sights on the Tokyo Olympics later this year.
30/12/2019
The 2020 football season in Vietnam will kick off on February 7 with the Super Cup between V.League 1 and National Cup champions Hanoi FC and league runners-up HCM City FC.
26/12/2019
The Vietnamese women’s football team have a big chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after their rival, North Korea, withdrew from the upcoming third qualifying round of the Games.
24/12/2019
Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam won the Graphics International Challenge badminton tournament on December 22 in Orange County, California, the US.
04/11/2019
Vietnamese player Nguyen Thuy Linh secured a silver medal at the 44th YONEX Hungarian International Championships badminton tournament on November 2 in Budaors City.