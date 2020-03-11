Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
tourism industry

tin tức về tourism industry mới nhất

Da Nang to boost tourism in Japan
TRAVEL11/03/20200

Da Nang to boost tourism in Japan

The tourism promotion centre of Da Nang has inked an agreement on tourism promotion in Japan with Sunrise Group Asia (Sunrise Da Nang) company, looking to expand to new tourism markets in the future.

 
VN tourism industry launches stimulus packages to draw tourists amid coronavirus scare

VN tourism industry launches stimulus packages to draw tourists amid coronavirus scare

icon05/03/20200
Alliance launched to stimulate tourism demand in Vietnam

Alliance launched to stimulate tourism demand in Vietnam

icon23/02/20200
HCM City tourism industry seeks tax breaks to cushion coronavirus blow

HCM City tourism industry seeks tax breaks to cushion coronavirus blow

TRAVEL
21/02/2020

The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (Feb 20) called on the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to seek preferential policies from the Government to soften the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

How has the coronavirus affected Vietnam's businesses?

How has the coronavirus affected Vietnam’s businesses?

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) has released a report naming nine business fields believed to bear the biggest negative impact from the nCoV outbreak.

Tourism helps more airlines take off in Vietnam

Tourism helps more airlines take off in Vietnam

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

Vietnam's booming tourism industry has led to growth in the aviation sector, with more routes and airlines creating a new landscape for the industry.

Phu Quoc faces serious staff shortage in tourism industry

Phu Quoc faces serious staff shortage in tourism industry

TRAVEL
20/11/2019

The robust growth of hotels and resorts on Phu Quoc Island in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta Province of Kien Giang has resulted in a shortage of workers in the tourism industry.

Tourism to boost hotel real estate segment in Vietnam

Tourism to boost hotel real estate segment in Vietnam

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

Viet Nam's growing tourism industry and thriving economy have drawn interest in the country's hotel and resort market from investors across the region, making Viet Nam one of the most talked about markets in Asia Pacific.

Tourist schools receive big training orders as travel firms lack workers

Tourist schools receive big training orders as travel firms lack workers

SOCIETY
23/04/2019

Travel firms now tend to place orders for workers directly with training establishments, as some schools say the number of graduates ordered by travel firms has been increasing by 5,000 each year.

 
 
