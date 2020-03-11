tourism industry
The tourism promotion centre of Da Nang has inked an agreement on tourism promotion in Japan with Sunrise Group Asia (Sunrise Da Nang) company, looking to expand to new tourism markets in the future.
TRAVEL
21/02/2020
The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (Feb 20) called on the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to seek preferential policies from the Government to soften the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.
BUSINESS
10/02/2020
Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) has released a report naming nine business fields believed to bear the biggest negative impact from the nCoV outbreak.
BUSINESS
20/11/2019
Vietnam's booming tourism industry has led to growth in the aviation sector, with more routes and airlines creating a new landscape for the industry.
TRAVEL
20/11/2019
The robust growth of hotels and resorts on Phu Quoc Island in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta Province of Kien Giang has resulted in a shortage of workers in the tourism industry.
BUSINESS
18/11/2019
Viet Nam's growing tourism industry and thriving economy have drawn interest in the country's hotel and resort market from investors across the region, making Viet Nam one of the most talked about markets in Asia Pacific.
SOCIETY
23/04/2019
Travel firms now tend to place orders for workers directly with training establishments, as some schools say the number of graduates ordered by travel firms has been increasing by 5,000 each year.