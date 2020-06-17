tourism promotion
tin tức về tourism promotion mới nhất
icon
After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back.
icon TRAVEL
12/05/2020
The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh province will host a gala night on May 16 to kick off a variety of cultural activities promoting local tourism.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020
Ho Chi Minh City has launched the 3rd International Unicorn-Lion-Dragon Dance Festival as part of its activities to promote tourism.
icon TRAVEL
06/01/2020
The Japan - Vietnam Bilateral Tourism Promotion Conference will take place on January 13 at the Ariyana Convention and Exhibition Center in central Da Nang city.
icon TRAVEL
25/12/2019
Vietnam’s tourism sector has achieved major breakthroughs in 2019, heard the year-end conference of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).