Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
VIDEO 17/06/2020

Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry

After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back. 

 
Hanoi's tourism promotion activities to be held

Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held

17/06/2020
Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism

Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism

01/06/2020
Weekend gala night raises curtain on Quang Ninh's tourism promotion drive

Weekend gala night raises curtain on Quang Ninh’s tourism promotion drive

TRAVEL
12/05/2020

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh province will host a gala night on May 16 to kick off a variety of cultural activities promoting local tourism.

HCM City launches 3rd International Dragon Dance festival

HCM City launches 3rd International Dragon Dance festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

Ho Chi Minh City has launched the 3rd International Unicorn-Lion-Dragon Dance Festival as part of its activities to promote tourism.

Da Nang to host Japan - Vietnam Bilateral Tourism Promotion Conference

Da Nang to host Japan - Vietnam Bilateral Tourism Promotion Conference

TRAVEL
06/01/2020

The Japan - Vietnam Bilateral Tourism Promotion Conference will take place on January 13 at the Ariyana Convention and Exhibition Center in central Da Nang city.

Vietnam's tourism sector meets 2019 targets

Vietnam’s tourism sector meets 2019 targets

TRAVEL
25/12/2019

Vietnam’s tourism sector has achieved major breakthroughs in 2019, heard the year-end conference of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

 
 
