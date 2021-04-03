tourism recovery
tin tức về tourism recovery mới nhất
Weeks before the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1), the number of tourists visiting the central provinces of Da Nang and Quang Nam has increased, a good sign for the tourism industry amid the pandemic.
TRAVEL
27/03/2021
Although the domestic tourism is bouncing back, travel agencies still emphasise the need to open border for tourists from certain countries to reboot the industry.
TRAVEL
09/10/2020
About 68 percent of surveyed people in Vietnam stated their intent to resume travelling by the last quarter of 2020, showing their eagerness to travel and confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
SOCIETY
10/09/2020
The HCM City People’s Committee has allowed bars and dance clubs that were closed late last month due to the second COVID-19 outbreak to resume operations from Monday (September 7).
TRAVEL
25/05/2020
If Vietnam continues to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control, it may be able to admit international tourists by the third quarter.