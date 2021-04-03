 
06/04/2021 10:40:53 (GMT +7)

tourism recovery

tin tức về tourism recovery mới nhất

Prices drop, people go on vacation before upcoming holidayicon
TRAVEL1 giờ trước0

Prices drop, people go on vacation before upcoming holiday

Weeks before the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1), the number of tourists visiting the central provinces of Da Nang and Quang Nam has increased, a good sign for the tourism industry amid the pandemic.
 
Da Nang beach jammed with tourists on weekends

Da Nang beach jammed with tourists on weekends

icon13 giờ trước0
Domestic tourism heats up as major Vietnamese holidays approaching

Domestic tourism heats up as major Vietnamese holidays approaching

icon03/04/20210
Vietnam tourism looking forward to return of international visitorsicon

Vietnam tourism looking forward to return of international visitors

TRAVEL
27/03/2021
Although the domestic tourism is bouncing back, travel agencies still emphasise the need to open border for tourists from certain countries to reboot the industry.
Tourists eager to resume domestic travelicon

Tourists eager to resume domestic travel

TRAVEL
09/10/2020
About 68 percent of surveyed people in Vietnam stated their intent to resume travelling by the last quarter of 2020, showing their eagerness to travel and confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
Bars, clubs in HCM City allowed to reopenicon

Bars, clubs in HCM City allowed to reopen

SOCIETY
10/09/2020
The HCM City People’s Committee has allowed bars and dance clubs that were closed late last month due to the second COVID-19 outbreak to resume operations from Monday (September 7).
Vietnam may welcome tourists in third quartericon

Vietnam may welcome tourists in third quarter

TRAVEL
25/05/2020
If Vietnam continues to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control, it may be able to admit international tourists by the third quarter.
 
 
