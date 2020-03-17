Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
tourism sector

tin tức về tourism sector mới nhất

VN businesses struggle to survive amid Covid-19
BUSINESS17/03/20200

VN businesses struggle to survive amid Covid-19

Covid-19 has had a big impacts on all aspects of the economy and life. However, the effects vary among different business fields.

 
Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive

Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive

icon17/03/20200
HCM City featured in Disney's new blockbuster

HCM City featured in Disney’s new blockbuster

icon05/03/20200
Hoi An's tourism shows signs of recovery

Hoi An’s tourism shows signs of recovery

TRAVEL
22/02/2020

UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam welcomes more than 3,000 tourists, mostly from Europe and North America, each day, a rosy sign for the local tourism sector after a gloomy period due to impacts of COVID-19.

Tourism sector seeks ways to recover after coronavirus outbreak

Tourism sector seeks ways to recover after coronavirus outbreak

TRAVEL
07/02/2020

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung chaired a conference in Hanoi on February 6 to discuss measures to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease on the tourism sector.

Vietnam's tourism sector active in controlling 2019-nCoV spread

Vietnam’s tourism sector active in controlling 2019-nCoV spread

TRAVEL
03/02/2020

The tourism sector of Vietnam is actively taking measures to contribute to curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and limiting the impact of the virus, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has affirmed.

Vietnam to take on harmonious solutions to make tourism spearhead sector

Vietnam to take on harmonious solutions to make tourism spearhead sector

TRAVEL
24/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the “Strategy on Vietnam’s tourism development until 2030”, which seeks to turn tourism into the key economic industry, the Government Portal reported. 

Binh Thuan launches tours to local dragon fruit gardens

Binh Thuan launches tours to local dragon fruit gardens

TRAVEL
05/01/2020

Tourists visiting the south central province of Binh Thuan will be able to enjoy a new experience following the recent launch of tours to dragon fruit gardens, reported The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Vietnam's tourism sector enjoys growth opportunities

Vietnam's tourism sector enjoys growth opportunities

TRAVEL
12/11/2019

Vietnam’s tourism industry is expected to see the arrival of more foreign visitors this year as a result of the opening of more direct flights and an increase in flight frequency from destinations such as India, Thailand, and Hong Kong to Vietnam.

Tourism sector needs to train skilled workers

Tourism sector needs to train skilled workers

TRAVEL
26/07/2019

Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of the Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism, talks to People newspaper on training a quality workforce for the tourism industry – one of Vietnam's most important economic sectors.

Vietnam strives to hit tourism target ahead of schedule

Vietnam strives to hit tourism target ahead of schedule

TRAVEL
17/07/2019

Vietnam is striving to achieve its goal of welcoming 17.5 – 18 million international tourists by the end of 2019, a year earlier than scheduled.

Close to 8.5 million foreigners visit Vietnam in first half

Close to 8.5 million foreigners visit Vietnam in first half

VIDEO
29/06/2019

Close to 8.5 million foreigners visited Vietnam in the first half of this year, a rise of 7.5 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) on June 28.

Vietnam's tourism sector must focus on infrastructure, regulatory changes

Vietnam's tourism sector must focus on infrastructure, regulatory changes

TRAVEL
16/06/2019

Provided with beautiful landscapes, long beaches and rich cultural and marine resources, Binh Dinh Province is expected to transform into a key destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.

 
 
