tourism sector
Covid-19 has had a big impacts on all aspects of the economy and life. However, the effects vary among different business fields.
22/02/2020
UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam welcomes more than 3,000 tourists, mostly from Europe and North America, each day, a rosy sign for the local tourism sector after a gloomy period due to impacts of COVID-19.
07/02/2020
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung chaired a conference in Hanoi on February 6 to discuss measures to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease on the tourism sector.
03/02/2020
The tourism sector of Vietnam is actively taking measures to contribute to curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and limiting the impact of the virus, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has affirmed.
24/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the “Strategy on Vietnam’s tourism development until 2030”, which seeks to turn tourism into the key economic industry, the Government Portal reported.
05/01/2020
Tourists visiting the south central province of Binh Thuan will be able to enjoy a new experience following the recent launch of tours to dragon fruit gardens, reported The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
12/11/2019
Vietnam’s tourism industry is expected to see the arrival of more foreign visitors this year as a result of the opening of more direct flights and an increase in flight frequency from destinations such as India, Thailand, and Hong Kong to Vietnam.
26/07/2019
Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of the Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism, talks to People newspaper on training a quality workforce for the tourism industry – one of Vietnam's most important economic sectors.
17/07/2019
Vietnam is striving to achieve its goal of welcoming 17.5 – 18 million international tourists by the end of 2019, a year earlier than scheduled.
29/06/2019
Close to 8.5 million foreigners visited Vietnam in the first half of this year, a rise of 7.5 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) on June 28.
16/06/2019
Provided with beautiful landscapes, long beaches and rich cultural and marine resources, Binh Dinh Province is expected to transform into a key destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.