tourism
tin tức về tourism mới nhất
icon
The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.
icon TRAVEL
01/03/2020
The number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam during January-February rose 4.8 percent year on year to 3.23 million, the lowest increase in the past four years, the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) said on February 29.
icon VIDEO
24/02/2020
For centuries, the customs and practices of fishermen have denoted the traditional cultural characteristics of coastal regions.
icon TRAVEL
22/02/2020
More than 230 tour boats at Tuan Chau Port in Ha Long Bay have been left idle due to the coronavirus outbreak.
icon TRAVEL
19/02/2020
The Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Tourism Association has proposed allowing travel firms to withdraw 50% of their compulsory deposits at banks to maintain their operations and pay salaries as they are facing hardships due to Covid-19.
icon SOCIETY
19/02/2020
Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam has rebuked the Quang Ninh government for turning away an Italian cruise ship carrying more than 1,000 tourists because of fears of the coronavirus and told the local authorities to draw lessons from the experience.
icon TRAVEL
15/02/2020
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has written to its international partners and foreign tourists announcing that Vietnam is still safe and is adopting various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
icon TRAVEL
14/02/2020
Vietnamese travel firms are focusing on seeking ways to attract domestic visitors amid the coronavirus spread.
icon TRAVEL
11/02/2020
Tourists presenting symptoms of coronavirus are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, but local authorities in Hanoi wanted to know which agency would cover the additional hotel fees when their stays exceed their initial bookings.
icon VIDEO
11/02/2020
Tay people in Binh Lieu district, Quang Ninh province live a plentiful and culturally-rich life.
icon FEATURE
07/02/2020
The new coronavirus is estimated to shave 0.81 percentage points off Vietnam's annual GDP growth.
icon TRAVEL
02/02/2020
Vietnam is expected to witness a strong fluctuation in the number of inbound arrivals due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
icon VIDEO
02/02/2020
A traditional village market has recently opened at Phong Nha Ke Bang national park. The colours and atmosphere of a traditional market, along with folk games, have drawn visitors’ attention.
icon VIDEO
02/02/2020
The Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off in Gia Vien district of the northern mountainous province of Ninh Binh on January 30, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.
icon VIDEO
30/01/2020
With favourable natural conditions, the Mekong delta region is home to diverse fruit species. When Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, exotic fruits are offered for sales to serve people’s demand.
icon FEATURE
02/01/2020
With the theme 'Visit Vietnam Year 2019', Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa, the national tourism year staged more than 100 festivals and cultural activities to promote sea and island tourism.
icon VIDEO
31/12/2019
The Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2020, themed “Ho Chi Minh City - Confidently Stepping Forward” is expected to open from January 22- 28.
icon VIDEO
27/12/2019
Big cities in Vietnam hold huge potential for developing their night time economies. However, planning and policies are required to manage this new economic sector.