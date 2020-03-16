Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:29:00 (GMT +7)

tag
 

tourism

tin tức về tourism mới nhất

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspotsicon
VIDEO16/03/20200

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

 
ASEAN tourism badly hit by COVID-19

ASEAN tourism badly hit by COVID-19

icon13/03/20200
Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa remains safe, attractive destination

Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa remains safe, attractive destination

icon08/03/20200
Growth in foreign arrivals slowest in four yearsicon

Growth in foreign arrivals slowest in four years

TRAVEL
01/03/2020

The number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam during January-February rose 4.8 percent year on year to 3.23 million, the lowest increase in the past four years, the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) said on February 29.

Cultural preservation of time-honoured coastal villagesicon

Cultural preservation of time-honoured coastal villages

VIDEO
24/02/2020

For centuries, the customs and practices of fishermen have denoted the traditional cultural characteristics of coastal regions. 

Hundreds of tour boats in Ha Long Bay left idleicon

Hundreds of tour boats in Ha Long Bay left idle

TRAVEL
22/02/2020

More than 230 tour boats at Tuan Chau Port in Ha Long Bay have been left idle due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Khanh Hoa tourism association proposes slashing compulsory deposits to support travel firmsicon

Khanh Hoa tourism association proposes slashing compulsory deposits to support travel firms

TRAVEL
19/02/2020

The Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Tourism Association has proposed allowing travel firms to withdraw 50% of their compulsory deposits at banks to maintain their operations and pay salaries as they are facing hardships due to Covid-19.

Coronavirus: Quang Ninh rebuked for rejecting Italian cruise shipicon

Coronavirus: Quang Ninh rebuked for rejecting Italian cruise ship

SOCIETY
19/02/2020

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam has rebuked the Quang Ninh government for turning away an Italian cruise ship carrying more than 1,000 tourists because of fears of the coronavirus and told the local authorities to draw lessons from the experience.

Vietnam remains safe for tourists despite coronavirus: tourism authorityicon

Vietnam remains safe for tourists despite coronavirus: tourism authority

TRAVEL
15/02/2020

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has written to its international partners and foreign tourists announcing that Vietnam is still safe and is adopting various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Tourism sector seeking to attract domestic travellers amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Tourism sector seeking to attract domestic travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

TRAVEL
14/02/2020

Vietnamese travel firms are focusing on seeking ways to attract domestic visitors amid the coronavirus spread.

Concerns raised over hotel charges for quarantined touristsicon

Concerns raised over hotel charges for quarantined tourists

TRAVEL
11/02/2020

Tourists presenting symptoms of coronavirus are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, but local authorities in Hanoi wanted to know which agency would cover the additional hotel fees when their stays exceed their initial bookings.

Ethnic ritual reminds people to save water for agricultureicon

Ethnic ritual reminds people to save water for agriculture

VIDEO
11/02/2020

Tay people in Binh Lieu district, Quang Ninh province live a plentiful and culturally-rich life. 

Vietnam to feel bad economic contagion of coronavirus: ANZicon

Vietnam to feel bad economic contagion of coronavirus: ANZ

FEATURE
07/02/2020

The new coronavirus is estimated to shave 0.81 percentage points off Vietnam's annual GDP growth.

Chinese arrivals to Vietnam hit record high in Januaryicon

Chinese arrivals to Vietnam hit record high in January

TRAVEL
02/02/2020

Vietnam is expected to witness a strong fluctuation in the number of inbound arrivals due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Traditional village market attracts touristsicon

Traditional village market attracts tourists

VIDEO
02/02/2020

A traditional village market has recently opened at Phong Nha Ke Bang national park. The colours and atmosphere of a traditional market, along with folk games, have drawn visitors’ attention.

Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival opens in Ninh Binhicon

Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival opens in Ninh Binh

VIDEO
02/02/2020

The Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off in Gia Vien district of the northern mountainous province of Ninh Binh on January 30, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

Exotic fruits much sought after for Tet holidayicon

Exotic fruits much sought after for Tet holiday

VIDEO
30/01/2020

With favourable natural conditions, the Mekong delta region is home to diverse fruit species. When Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, exotic fruits are offered for sales to serve people’s demand.

Top 10 cultural events of the yearicon

Top 10 cultural events of the year

FEATURE
02/01/2020

With the theme 'Visit Vietnam Year 2019', Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa, the national tourism year staged more than 100 festivals and cultural activities to promote sea and island tourism.

Flower Street rushing to welcome Spring holidayicon

Flower Street rushing to welcome Spring holiday

VIDEO
31/12/2019

The Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2020, themed “Ho Chi Minh City - Confidently Stepping Forward” is expected to open from January 22- 28.

Policies needed to develop night time economyicon

Policies needed to develop night time economy

VIDEO
27/12/2019

Big cities in Vietnam hold huge potential for developing their night time economies. However, planning and policies are required to manage this new economic sector.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 