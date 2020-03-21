Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 26/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

26/03/2020 21:08:42 (GMT +7)

tag
 

tourists

tin tức về tourists mới nhất

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine timeicon
SOCIETY21/03/20200

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time

Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.

 
COVID-19: Quang Binh suspends reception of tourists

COVID-19: Quang Binh suspends reception of tourists

icon15/03/20200
Travellers from Korea's outbreak zones quarantined after entering VN

Travellers from Korea's outbreak zones quarantined after entering VN

icon25/02/20200
Vietnam remains safe for tourists despite coronavirus: tourism authorityicon

Vietnam remains safe for tourists despite coronavirus: tourism authority

TRAVEL
15/02/2020

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has written to its international partners and foreign tourists announcing that Vietnam is still safe and is adopting various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Puppie cafes thriving in Central Highlandsicon

Puppie cafes thriving in Central Highlands

TRAVEL
15/02/2020

A visit to the Central Highlands region of Vietnam offers plenty of incredible tourist experiences, including drinking fresh coffee in the hills and playing with cute puppies.

Tourism sector seeking to attract domestic travellers amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Tourism sector seeking to attract domestic travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

TRAVEL
14/02/2020

Vietnamese travel firms are focusing on seeking ways to attract domestic visitors amid the coronavirus spread.

Tourists receive medical examination and masks upon arrival at Saigon porticon

Tourists receive medical examination and masks upon arrival at Saigon port

PHOTOS
05/02/2020

Border guards operating in Ho Chi Minh City have taken steps to check the body temperature of all foreign tourists visiting Saigon Port, in addition to providing them with free medical masks.

Locals, tourists receives free masks in HCM Cityicon

Locals, tourists receives free masks in HCM City

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

Around 100,000 surgical masks are being provided to tourists visiting HCM City between Sunday (February 2) and February 10, according to the city Department of Tourism.

Hoi An offers free medical masks to tourists to combat novel coronavirusicon

Hoi An offers free medical masks to tourists to combat novel coronavirus

TRAVEL
31/01/2020

All tourists who purchase tickets to visit the ancient town of Hoi An are to be given free medical masks as part of a number of activities aimed at halting any potential cases of acute pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Removing ‘bottlenecks’ for Mekong Delta tourismicon

Removing ‘bottlenecks’ for Mekong Delta tourism

TRAVEL
26/01/2020

The Mekong Delta has been known far and wide for long as a magnet to tourists thanks to its green space and orchards, crisscrossed by canals. 

Vietnam, Japan on track to achieving target of two million touristsicon

Vietnam, Japan on track to achieving target of two million tourists

TRAVEL
14/01/2020

The number of tourists exchanged between Vietnam and Japan is expected to reach two million this year, well above the current record of 1.4 million.

Tourists descend on Moc Chau to enjoy colourful flowersicon

Tourists descend on Moc Chau to enjoy colourful flowers

TRAVEL
12/01/2020

With the imminent arrival of spring, tourists are flocking to Moc Chau plateau in the northern province of Son La in order to savour the area’s scenic views of tea hills and wide variety of colouful flowers.

Binh Thuan launches tours to local dragon fruit gardensicon

Binh Thuan launches tours to local dragon fruit gardens

TRAVEL
05/01/2020

Tourists visiting the south central province of Binh Thuan will be able to enjoy a new experience following the recent launch of tours to dragon fruit gardens, reported The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Tourists flock to Hoi An in celebration of 20th World Heritage anniversaryicon

Tourists flock to Hoi An in celebration of 20th World Heritage anniversary

TRAVEL
07/12/2019

Free entrance tickets have been offered to visitors to the ancient town of Hoi An to commemorate the 20th anniversary since UNESCO officially recognised Hoi An as a World Heritage site.

Phu Quoc greets Italian cruise ship with over 2,000 touristsicon

Phu Quoc greets Italian cruise ship with over 2,000 tourists

TRAVEL
23/11/2019

Carrying more than 2,000 foreign visitors and crew members on board, Italian cruise ship AIDAbella was greeted upon arrival at Duong Dong port in Phu Quoc district in the southern province of Kien Giang on November 22, according to local authorities.

Hoi An to offer tourists free admission to Old Quarter on Dec. 4icon

Hoi An to offer tourists free admission to Old Quarter on Dec. 4

TRAVEL
21/11/2019

The ancient town of Hoi An is to offer free tickets to the Old Quarter and Thanh Ha pottery village on December 4 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of Hoi An as a World Cultural Heritage site.

Discovering stunning water lilies of Yen streamicon

Discovering stunning water lilies of Yen stream

PHOTOS
16/11/2019

Water lilies can be spotted entering full bloom throughout Yen stream during autumn in the Perfume Pagoda complex, creating breathtaking scenery for visitors to enjoy.

Wake up and smell the traditional cafeicon

Wake up and smell the traditional cafe

TRAVEL
14/11/2019

Early in the morning, in a traditional house on stilts of the E De ethnic minority in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, dozens of people sit silently and look at small coffee filters, watching small drops of coffee fall into glasses.

Global yacht race clipper named “Ha Long Bay – Vietnam”icon

Global yacht race clipper named “Ha Long Bay – Vietnam”

VIDEO
01/09/2019

A participating clipper of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2019-2020 was named “Ha Long Bay – Vietnam” at a ceremony held in London on August 29.

Da Nang: Non Nuoc stone carving village to be expandedicon

Da Nang: Non Nuoc stone carving village to be expanded

TRAVEL
13/08/2019

Da Nang will splash out nearly 45 billion VND (1.9 million USD) to expand Non Nuoc stone carving village from 2019-2022, aiming to preserve the traditional craft and create a highlight in the city’s tourism map.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 