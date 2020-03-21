tourists
tin tức về tourists mới nhất
icon
Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.
icon TRAVEL
15/02/2020
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has written to its international partners and foreign tourists announcing that Vietnam is still safe and is adopting various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
icon TRAVEL
15/02/2020
A visit to the Central Highlands region of Vietnam offers plenty of incredible tourist experiences, including drinking fresh coffee in the hills and playing with cute puppies.
icon TRAVEL
14/02/2020
Vietnamese travel firms are focusing on seeking ways to attract domestic visitors amid the coronavirus spread.
icon PHOTOS
05/02/2020
Border guards operating in Ho Chi Minh City have taken steps to check the body temperature of all foreign tourists visiting Saigon Port, in addition to providing them with free medical masks.
icon SOCIETY
04/02/2020
Around 100,000 surgical masks are being provided to tourists visiting HCM City between Sunday (February 2) and February 10, according to the city Department of Tourism.
icon TRAVEL
31/01/2020
All tourists who purchase tickets to visit the ancient town of Hoi An are to be given free medical masks as part of a number of activities aimed at halting any potential cases of acute pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.
icon TRAVEL
26/01/2020
The Mekong Delta has been known far and wide for long as a magnet to tourists thanks to its green space and orchards, crisscrossed by canals.
icon TRAVEL
14/01/2020
The number of tourists exchanged between Vietnam and Japan is expected to reach two million this year, well above the current record of 1.4 million.
icon TRAVEL
12/01/2020
With the imminent arrival of spring, tourists are flocking to Moc Chau plateau in the northern province of Son La in order to savour the area’s scenic views of tea hills and wide variety of colouful flowers.
icon TRAVEL
05/01/2020
Tourists visiting the south central province of Binh Thuan will be able to enjoy a new experience following the recent launch of tours to dragon fruit gardens, reported The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
icon TRAVEL
07/12/2019
Free entrance tickets have been offered to visitors to the ancient town of Hoi An to commemorate the 20th anniversary since UNESCO officially recognised Hoi An as a World Heritage site.
icon TRAVEL
23/11/2019
Carrying more than 2,000 foreign visitors and crew members on board, Italian cruise ship AIDAbella was greeted upon arrival at Duong Dong port in Phu Quoc district in the southern province of Kien Giang on November 22, according to local authorities.
icon TRAVEL
21/11/2019
The ancient town of Hoi An is to offer free tickets to the Old Quarter and Thanh Ha pottery village on December 4 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of Hoi An as a World Cultural Heritage site.
icon PHOTOS
16/11/2019
Water lilies can be spotted entering full bloom throughout Yen stream during autumn in the Perfume Pagoda complex, creating breathtaking scenery for visitors to enjoy.
icon TRAVEL
14/11/2019
Early in the morning, in a traditional house on stilts of the E De ethnic minority in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, dozens of people sit silently and look at small coffee filters, watching small drops of coffee fall into glasses.
icon VIDEO
01/09/2019
A participating clipper of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2019-2020 was named “Ha Long Bay – Vietnam” at a ceremony held in London on August 29.
icon TRAVEL
13/08/2019
Da Nang will splash out nearly 45 billion VND (1.9 million USD) to expand Non Nuoc stone carving village from 2019-2022, aiming to preserve the traditional craft and create a highlight in the city’s tourism map.