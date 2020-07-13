Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962
237 788 (Tp.HCM)
15/07/2020 13:57:16 (GMT +7)
The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.
Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông
Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019
Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn
Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội
© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.
Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản
của báo VietNamNet.
Liên hệ quảng cáo
Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn
Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn
Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/
Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn
Gửi lại mã xác nhận
Quên mật khẩu?