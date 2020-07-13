Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steelicon
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

 
Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup

Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK

Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1icon

Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

 
 
