trade deficit
tin tức về trade deficit mới nhất
The two-way trade turnover increased sharply from US$117 million in 2017 to US$200 million in 2019.
08/02/2020
If the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic lingers, production, trade and State budget revenue will be greatly affected, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).
06/02/2020
In the first month of the year, Vietnam imported goods worth US$18.42 billion, while its export revenue totaled some US$18.2 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of US$232 million.
03/02/2020
Vietnam reported a trade deficit of US$100 million in January, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
21/01/2020
After being relatively stable last year, the foreign exchange rate of the Vietnamese dong against the US dollar is forecast to be under greater pressure in 2020 due to both internal and external headwinds.
17/01/2020
Viet Nam had a trade deficit of more than US$1 billion with Australia last year, one year after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) came into effect.
16/01/2020
Import-export turnover between Vietnam and China continued to hit new heights in 2019 by reaching a milestone of approximately US$117 billion.
16/12/2019
Vietnam ran a trade deficit of more than US$31 billion with neighboring China between January and November this year, a record high compared with the same periods in previous years.
22/11/2019
The US-China trade war may be behind such a record figure.
18/11/2019
Vietnam earned a trade surplus of US$9.01 billion in the January-October period this year, the highest ever, up 23% year-on-year due to the strong export of phones, computers and textiles.
12/11/2019
Vietnam recorded a trade surplus in the past four years, but the National Assembly (NA), wary of uncertainties over global trade conflicts, has set the target of containing the country’s trade deficit versus its total export value below 3% for 2020.
03/11/2019
Though ASEAN is an open market for Vietnam, it has not been easy to export products to the large market.
02/08/2019
Vietnam has a trade surplus of $20 billion a year with the US, while the current account surplus is over 2 percent of GDP per annum.
24/06/2019
“Unlike two years ago, many analysts have warned that Vietnam will m witness a trade deficit. However, I believe the trade deficit will still be within control,’ said Vo Tri Thanh, a respected economist.
05/06/2019
The US-China trade war and Chinese yuan devaluation have increased the risk of a widening trade gap, with more imports from China flowing to Vietnam.
29/05/2019
Vietnam’s trade balance sustained an estimated deficit of up to US$1.3 billion during May, leading to the total trade deficit amounting to US$548 million for the year’s first five months.