Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam
#Tin bão số 9 Molave mới nhất
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/11/2020 22:18:34 (GMT +7)

tag
 

trade deficit

tin tức về trade deficit mới nhất

Vietnam, Oman to foster bilateral tradeicon
BUSINESS22/11/20200

Vietnam, Oman to foster bilateral trade

The two-way trade turnover increased sharply from US$117 million in 2017 to US$200 million in 2019.

 
Vietnam trade surplus hits US$19.5 billion in Jan-Oct

Vietnam trade surplus hits US$19.5 billion in Jan-Oct

icon18/11/20200
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter

icon28/03/20200
Prolonged nCoV epidemic could affect budget revenue: MoFicon

Prolonged nCoV epidemic could affect budget revenue: MoF

BUSINESS
08/02/2020

If the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic lingers, production, trade and State budget revenue will be greatly affected, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Vietnam posts trade deficit of US$232 million in Janicon

Vietnam posts trade deficit of US$232 million in Jan

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

In the first month of the year, Vietnam imported goods worth US$18.42 billion, while its export revenue totaled some US$18.2 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of US$232 million.

Vietnam reports trade deficit of 100 million USD in Januaryicon

Vietnam reports trade deficit of 100 million USD in January

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

Vietnam reported a trade deficit of US$100 million in January, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnamese currency under bigger pressure in 2020icon

Vietnamese currency under bigger pressure in 2020

BUSINESS
21/01/2020

After being relatively stable last year, the foreign exchange rate of the Vietnamese dong against the US dollar is forecast to be under greater pressure in 2020 due to both internal and external headwinds.

Vietnam increases coal, ore and mineral imports from Australiaicon

Vietnam increases coal, ore and mineral imports from Australia

BUSINESS
17/01/2020

Viet Nam had a trade deficit of more than US$1 billion with Australia last year, one year after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) came into effect.

Trade between Vietnam and China reaches new landmarksicon

Trade between Vietnam and China reaches new landmarks

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

Import-export turnover between Vietnam and China continued to hit new heights in 2019 by reaching a milestone of approximately US$117 billion.

Vietnam’s trade deficit with China hits record high of US$31 billionicon

Vietnam’s trade deficit with China hits record high of US$31 billion

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Vietnam ran a trade deficit of more than US$31 billion with neighboring China between January and November this year, a record high compared with the same periods in previous years.

Vietnam Jan-Oct trade deficit with China hits record high of US$29 billionicon

Vietnam Jan-Oct trade deficit with China hits record high of US$29 billion

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

The US-China trade war may be behind such a record figure.

Vietnam sees US$9 billion trade surplus in Jan-Octicon

Vietnam sees US$9 billion trade surplus in Jan-Oct

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

Vietnam earned a trade surplus of US$9.01 billion in the January-October period this year, the highest ever, up 23% year-on-year due to the strong export of phones, computers and textiles.

VN National Assembly wants trade not to run into deficit deeper than 3% of exportsicon

VN National Assembly wants trade not to run into deficit deeper than 3% of exports

POLITICS
12/11/2019

Vietnam recorded a trade surplus in the past four years, but the National Assembly (NA), wary of uncertainties over global trade conflicts, has set the target of containing the country’s trade deficit versus its total export value below 3% for 2020.

Vietnam strives to boost exports to ASEANicon

Vietnam strives to boost exports to ASEAN

BUSINESS
03/11/2019

Though ASEAN is an open market for Vietnam, it has not been easy to export products to the large market.

Vietnam needs to be more proactive in using products from US: expertsicon

Vietnam needs to be more proactive in using products from US: experts

BUSINESS
02/08/2019

Vietnam has a trade surplus of $20 billion a year with the US, while the current account surplus is over 2 percent of GDP per annum.

Trade deficit is still within control: economistsicon

Trade deficit is still within control: economists

BUSINESS
24/06/2019

“Unlike two years ago, many analysts have warned that Vietnam will m witness a trade deficit. However, I believe the trade deficit will still be within control,’ said Vo Tri Thanh, a respected economist.

US-China trade war increases risk of trade deficit for Vietnamicon

US-China trade war increases risk of trade deficit for Vietnam

BUSINESS
05/06/2019

The US-China trade war and Chinese yuan devaluation have increased the risk of a widening trade gap, with more imports from China flowing to Vietnam.

Vietnam’s trade deficit hits US$1.3 billionicon

Vietnam’s trade deficit hits US$1.3 billion

BUSINESS
29/05/2019

Vietnam’s trade balance sustained an estimated deficit of up to US$1.3 billion during May, leading to the total trade deficit amounting to US$548 million for the year’s first five months.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 