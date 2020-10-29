trade remedies
tin tức về trade remedies mới nhất
As Vietnam is continuously increasing its presence and exploring new export markets, applied trade remedies against domestic producers and their goods have become more frequent.
26/08/2020
While local export products have been facing more anti-dumping investigations and tax evasion cases in foreign countries, Vietnamese enterprises are still unaware of the risk.
31/07/2020
With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,
25/05/2020
The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.
25/03/2020
Vietnam is increasing the application of trade defence instruments to protect the legitimate rights of domestic producers as the country integrates rapidly into the global economy.