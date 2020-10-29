Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
trade remedies

Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activityicon
Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity

As Vietnam is continuously increasing its presence and exploring new export markets, applied trade remedies against domestic producers and their goods have become more frequent.

 
Trade remedies imposed on Vietnamese goods surge

Businesses must understand trade remedy implications, says expert

Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigationsicon

Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations

26/08/2020

While local export products have been facing more anti-dumping investigations and tax evasion cases in foreign countries, Vietnamese enterprises are still unaware of the risk.

Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies

31/07/2020

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies

25/05/2020

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.

Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments

25/03/2020

Vietnam is increasing the application of trade defence instruments to protect the legitimate rights of domestic producers as the country integrates rapidly into the global economy.

 
 
