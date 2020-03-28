Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
trade surplus

tin tức về trade surplus mới nhất

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EUicon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

 
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter

icon28/03/20200
Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP

Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP

icon28/03/20200
The path to $500 billion import/export turnover

The path to $500 billion import/export turnover

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Just within five years, from 2015 to 2019, Vietnam’s import/export turnover reached $2.106 trillion, which was higher than the total import/export turnover of the 15 years before.

Vietnam garment companies had tough year in 2019

Vietnam garment companies had tough year in 2019

BUSINESS
23/01/2020

After two years of hot development, Vietnam’s textile and garment industry could not fulfill the target of exporting $40 billion worth of products in 2019.

What will happen if Vietnam reduces tariffs on American farm imports?

What will happen if Vietnam reduces tariffs on American farm imports?

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

The US has proposed to reduce the import tax on some of its agricultural products, including chicken, some fruits, wheat, potato, pork and dairy products.

VN forestry export expected to hit record $11.3 billion in 2019

VN forestry export expected to hit record $11.3 billion in 2019

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

The forestry sector expects to earn an estimated 11.3 billion USD from exports this year, a year-on-year rise of 20 percent, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.

More concern than joy

More concern than joy

FEATURE
18/12/2019


The foreign direct investment (FDI) sector remains the main driver for Vietnam’s achievement of the record high trade surplus in the first 10 months of this year.

Vietnam enjoys record trade value

Vietnam enjoys record trade value

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

Vietnam’s trade value this year was estimated to touch US$500 billion, two years after hitting the $400 billion threshold.

Vietnam posts record trade surplus of nearly US$11 billion

Vietnam posts record trade surplus of nearly US$11 billion

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of close to US$11 billion during the first 11 months of the year, with roughly US$1.45 billion being recorded during November, according to the latest statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Vietnam likely to post trade surplus for fourth straight year

Vietnam likely to post trade surplus for fourth straight year

BUSINESS
06/12/2019

With a record trade surplus of 9.12 billion USD over the first 11 months and year-on-year export growth of 7.8 percent, experts believe that 2019 will be the fourth straight year Vietnam will post a trade surplus.

Vietnam's textile-garment industry expands 7.55 percent in 2019

Vietnam's textile-garment industry expands 7.55 percent in 2019

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

Vietnam’s textile and garment industry is estimated to grow about 7.55 percent this year, according to President of the Vietnam Textile and Apprarel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

What does a $9 billion trade surplus mean for Vietnam?

What does a $9 billion trade surplus mean for Vietnam?

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The $9 billion trade surplus helps improve the foreign currency supply and consolidate the current account, but the amount is not entirely praiseworthy in the context of trade war.

Vietnam's economy stays positive amid global growth slowdown: PM

Vietnam’s economy stays positive amid global growth slowdown: PM

POLITICS
03/12/2019

Vietnam’s economy remains positive despite the slowdown in global economic growth, especially in Asia, over the last 11 months, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for November on December 2.

VN Government cautious when setting export growth target in 2020

VN Government cautious when setting export growth target in 2020

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

Vietnam expects to see spectacular export growth rate in 2019 despite influences from the US-China trade war, but the government has decided to maintain the same export target for 2020.

Vietnam sees US$9 billion trade surplus in Jan-Oct

Vietnam sees US$9 billion trade surplus in Jan-Oct

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

Vietnam earned a trade surplus of US$9.01 billion in the January-October period this year, the highest ever, up 23% year-on-year due to the strong export of phones, computers and textiles.

VN National Assembly wants trade not to run into deficit deeper than 3% of exports

VN National Assembly wants trade not to run into deficit deeper than 3% of exports

POLITICS
12/11/2019

Vietnam recorded a trade surplus in the past four years, but the National Assembly (NA), wary of uncertainties over global trade conflicts, has set the target of containing the country’s trade deficit versus its total export value below 3% for 2020.

Vietnam's exports estimated at $217.05 billion in 10 months

Vietnam’s exports estimated at $217.05 billion in 10 months

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Vietnam’s export revenue was estimated at 217.05 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, up 7.4 percent annually, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Domestic firms outpace foreign invested peers in exports growth

Domestic firms outpace foreign invested peers in exports growth

BUSINESS
31/10/2019

Exports by domestic businesses have increased at a faster pace than that by foreign invested ones between January and October, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam enjoys growing trade surplus of over US$6.8 billion

Vietnam enjoys growing trade surplus of over US$6.8 billion

BUSINESS
22/10/2019

Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of over US$6.8 billion between the beginning of the year and October 15 with total import-export turnover reaching over US$403 billion, according to statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

 
 
