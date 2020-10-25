traditional dishes
tin tức về traditional dishes mới nhất
icon
During the chilly weather of fall, there’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steamy and hearty fish noodle soup, or Bun Ca in Vietnamese.
icon TRAVEL
10/09/2020
Like many Vietnamese living and working abroad, Nguyen Ngoc Lam, who lives in Denmark, dearly miss traditional dishes like bún chả, phở and bún vịt măng.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/01/2020
When searching for top dishes to try in Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng, the phrase Banh can (custard cake) comes up a lot.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019
A food tray featuring the traditional dishes of Muong ethnic minority in Hoa Binh has been recognised as the biggest of its kind by the Vietnam Book of Records.
icon TRAVEL
14/11/2019
Early in the morning, in a traditional house on stilts of the E De ethnic minority in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, dozens of people sit silently and look at small coffee filters, watching small drops of coffee fall into glasses.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
03/08/2019
Vietnamese beer along with traditional dishes and craft products have been on display at the 23rd International Berlin Beer Festival which began on August 2 in the capital of Germany.