Meritorious Artist and cai luong star Phuong Loan and her colleagues from the HCM City-based Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre will stage a famous play from the 1980s by the late playwright and poet Luu Quang Vu of Hanoi.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2020
Young singer Ha Myo has launched a unique music video combining traditional folk melodies of Xam singing and modern tunes between rap and electronic dance music genres. Let’s take a look!
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/09/2020
Ten HCM City art troupes are performing at the National Traditional Musical Instrumentalist and Ensembles Festival 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/07/2020
Musician Nguyen Quang Long is well-known for his devotion in reviving xam (blind busker’s singing). Actually, he’s also a researcher of various types of traditional performing arts.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/03/2020
After many modern tunes have encouraged citizens to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic, now it is the turn of traditional Vietnamese music.
VIETNAM & WORLD
08/07/2019
The first Vietnam Festival was organised in Lyon, France on July 6-7, entertaining visitors with traditional music, lion dances and ao dai (long dress) performances.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/05/2019
The Đất Võ Water Puppet Troupe of Quy Nhon City, Bình Định Province is offering performances of new, quality shows for people living in remote or rural areas who have limited entertainment choices.