Famous cai luong play from the 1980s to be restaged for Tet
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

Famous cai luong play from the 1980s to be restaged for Tet

Meritorious Artist and cai luong star Phuong Loan and her colleagues from the HCM City-based Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre will stage a famous play from the 1980s by the late playwright and poet Luu Quang Vu of Hanoi. 
 
Cai luong star to release videos on YouTube

Cai luong star to release videos on YouTube

icon15/01/20210
Vietnamese traditional and contemporary music night

Vietnamese traditional and contemporary music night

icon08/01/20210
Young artist destigmatizing folk singing with modern beats

Young artist destigmatizing folk singing with modern beats

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2020
Young singer Ha Myo has launched a unique music video combining traditional folk melodies of Xam singing and modern tunes between rap and electronic dance music genres. Let’s take a look!
Five localities host national traditional music festival

Five localities host national traditional music festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/09/2020
Ten HCM City art troupes are performing at the National Traditional Musical Instrumentalist and Ensembles Festival 2020.
Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform

Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/07/2020
Musician Nguyen Quang Long is well-known for his devotion in reviving xam (blind busker’s singing). Actually, he’s also a researcher of various types of traditional performing arts.
Fighting against virus with traditional music

Fighting against virus with traditional music

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/03/2020
After many modern tunes have encouraged citizens to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic, now it is the turn of traditional Vietnamese music. 
Vietnam's culture boosted in Lyon

Vietnam’s culture boosted in Lyon

VIETNAM & WORLD
08/07/2019
The first Vietnam Festival was organised in Lyon, France on July 6-7, entertaining visitors with traditional music, lion dances and ao dai (long dress) performances.
New state-owned troupe offers water puppet shows

New state-owned troupe offers water puppet shows

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/05/2019
The Đất Võ Water Puppet Troupe of Quy Nhon City, Bình Định Province is offering performances of new, quality shows for people living in remote or rural areas who have limited entertainment choices.
 
 
