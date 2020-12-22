traffic accidents
tin tức về traffic accidents mới nhất
icon
Vietnam has witnessed an overall decline in terms of the number of traffic accidents occurring over the past year, leaving 6,180 people dead and a further 9,959 people injured in such incidents.
icon SOCIETY
26/09/2020
A total of 4,876 people were killed and 7,609 others injured in 10,354 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.
icon SOCIETY
27/08/2020
As many as 4,342 people were killed and 6,727 injured in 9,170 traffic accidentsin Vietnam in the past eight months according to statistics from the National Committee on Traffic Safety.
icon SOCIETY
14/08/2020
Ten people have been injured after a car smashed into a number of motorbikes stopped at a red light.
icon SOCIETY
02/07/2020
The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.
icon SOCIETY
18/06/2020
A container truck collided with a bus head-on in northern coastal Quang Ninh Province on Wednesday night, killing three people.
icon SOCIETY
28/05/2020
A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.
icon SOCIETY
01/05/2020
The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 12 others.
icon SOCIETY
27/04/2020
A crash between a car and a motorbike in the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Tam Dao District has left four dead.
icon SOCIETY
28/02/2020
A total of 2,368 traffic accidents occurred nationwide from December 15 to February 14, killing 1,125 people and injuring 1,781 others, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.
icon SOCIETY
20/01/2020
The number of traffic accidents has fallen dramatically, just two weeks after the drink-driving law took effect, according to Le Xuan Duc, deputy head of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS).
icon SOCIETY
17/01/2020
Doctors have warned of rising alcohol consumption among adolescents, posing a risk to their health and social order.
icon SOCIETY
30/12/2019
The numbers of traffic accidents, traffic-related deaths and injuries in the country all decreased in 2019, as compared to the previous year, heard a national teleconference held on December 28.
icon SOCIETY
17/10/2019
Deputy Prime Minister of the Government and Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Truong Hoa Binh on Wednesday said alcohol and drugs are to blame for many serious traffic accidents this year.
icon SOCIETY
14/10/2019
Four people died and two others were seriously injured in an accident early on Sunday morning in the central province of Quang Tri.
icon SOCIETY
09/10/2019
The annual traffic-related death toll in Vietnam has risen to almost 10,000 on average over the past decade, with most of the deceased being of working age, according to data from the Ministry of Public Security.
icon SOCIETY
08/10/2019
The Ministry of Transport plans to promote IT and digital advancements in traffic management, and improve quality in training, testing and issuing driving licences, as well as in the operation of safety management systems in civil aviation.
icon SOCIETY
24/09/2019
The Ministry of Transport has taken steps to prevent the increasing number of accidents involving cargo trucks and container trucks.