A 440-metre street in Hanoi has remained incomplete after nearly three years of construction, plaguing local residents.
22/06/2020
The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.
16/06/2020
Despite numerous attempts by the Hanoi authorities to ease traffic congestion in the capital, roads still remain crowded.
18/05/2020
A pilot programme to monitor emissions from motorbikes has been launched by the HCM City Department of Transport.
05/05/2020
Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.
09/03/2020
The Ho Chi Minh City administration is scrutinizing a plan to shift goods transport from the daytime to the nighttime to ease traffic congestion in the city center.
28/01/2020
As many as 102 people were killed in traffic accidents in the first five days of Tet Holiday according to the National Committee of Traffic Safety.
16/01/2020
Streets throughout Hanoi have been hit with severe traffic congestion as increasing numbers of people take to the streets in order make preparations for the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration.
18/12/2019
Vu Van Vien, director of the Hanoi Department of Transport speaks about its plan to keep good transport flow for Hanoi during upcoming new year festivals.
21/10/2019
The fast growth of Vietnam’s economy has seen an increase of the urban population, posing significant challenges to the country’s major cities, particularly in terms of transport and urban planning management.
17/08/2019
The 21 airports in Vietnam are overloaded with the number of passengers estimated to increase to over 112 million this year against a capacity of 96.05 million.