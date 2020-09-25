Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
traffic congestion

tin tức về traffic congestion mới nhất

Slow construction plagues short Hanoi streeticon
SOCIETY25/09/20200

Slow construction plagues short Hanoi street

A 440-metre street in Hanoi has remained incomplete after nearly three years of construction, plaguing local residents.

 
Sluggish university relocation worsens Hanoi traffic

Sluggish university relocation worsens Hanoi traffic

icon11/09/20200
Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic

Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic

icon28/08/20200
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2icon

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2

PHOTOS
22/06/2020

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Traffic congestion still a big problem for Hanoiicon

Traffic congestion still a big problem for Hanoi

SOCIETY
16/06/2020

Despite numerous attempts by the Hanoi authorities to ease traffic congestion in the capital, roads still remain crowded.

HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programmeicon

HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme

SOCIETY
18/05/2020

A pilot programme to monitor emissions from motorbikes has been launched by the HCM City Department of Transport.

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidaysicon

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays

PHOTOS
05/05/2020

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Daytime cargo transport ban: pros and consicon

Daytime cargo transport ban: pros and cons

SOCIETY
09/03/2020

The Ho Chi Minh City administration is scrutinizing a plan to shift goods transport from the daytime to the nighttime to ease traffic congestion in the city center.

102 killed in traffic accidents in first five days of Tet Holidayicon

102 killed in traffic accidents in first five days of Tet Holiday

SOCIETY
28/01/2020

As many as 102 people were killed in traffic accidents in the first five days of Tet Holiday according to the National Committee of Traffic Safety.

Commuters in Hanoi poised to face annual Tet gridlockicon

Commuters in Hanoi poised to face annual Tet gridlock

PHOTOS
16/01/2020

Streets throughout Hanoi have been hit with severe traffic congestion as increasing numbers of people take to the streets in order make preparations for the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration.

Hanoi bans lorries and construction during Teticon

Hanoi bans lorries and construction during Tet

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

Vu Van Vien, director of the Hanoi Department of Transport speaks about its plan to keep good transport flow for Hanoi during upcoming new year festivals.

AI drives urban management futureicon

AI drives urban management future

BUSINESS
21/10/2019

The fast growth of Vietnam’s economy has seen an increase of the urban population, posing significant challenges to the country’s major cities, particularly in terms of transport and urban planning management.

Airports overwhelmed as passenger numbers keep risingicon

Airports overwhelmed as passenger numbers keep rising

SOCIETY
17/08/2019

The 21 airports in Vietnam are overloaded with the number of passengers estimated to increase to over 112 million this year against a capacity of 96.05 million.

 
 
