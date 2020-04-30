traffic jams
The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 12 others.
13/01/2020
Work on five projects to reduce traffic congestion in the Tan Son Nhat International Airport area in HCMC will begin soon.
03/12/2019
Hanoi authorities have considered banning three-wheeled vehicles, including cyclos.
28/09/2019
Authorities of HCMC should study the impact of a motorbike ban in inner-city areas to avoid affecting the daily commutes of the locals, said the Ministry of Transport.
07/08/2019
The Hanoi Department of Transport said that the collection of tolls charged on vehicles entering the city’s downtown is not an easy task but needs to be implemented, possibly in 2030, local media reported.
06/08/2019
The commute to or from downtown Hanoi during rush hours can be stressful to say the least.
08/07/2019
Nine of 13 bus enterprises and co-ops in HCM City have asked for a reduction of bus trips on several lines as their subsidies are lower than bus owners’ expenditures.
18/04/2019
Visual artist Uu Dam, known as UuDam, will be displaying his art in an interactive installation at Galerie Quynh in HCM City beginning on April 19.
12/04/2019
Many infrastructure facilities, including roads are overloaded as many new residential areas have been built and the number of means of transportation rapidly rise in suburban areas of HCM City in the past few years.