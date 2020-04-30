Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
traffic jams

tin tức về traffic jams mới nhất

Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holidayicon
SOCIETY14 giờ trước0

Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday

The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 12 others.

 
Online payments for traffic violations

Online payments for traffic violations

icon30/04/20200
Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four

Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four

icon27/04/20200
HCMC to kick off projects to ease traffic congestion around airporticon

HCMC to kick off projects to ease traffic congestion around airport

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

Work on five projects to reduce traffic congestion in the Tan Son Nhat International Airport area in HCMC will begin soon.

Hanoi considers banning three-wheeled vehiclesicon

Hanoi considers banning three-wheeled vehicles

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Hanoi authorities have considered banning three-wheeled vehicles, including cyclos.

HCM City should carefully weigh motorbike ban: Transport Ministryicon

HCM City should carefully weigh motorbike ban: Transport Ministry

SOCIETY
28/09/2019

Authorities of HCMC should study the impact of a motorbike ban in inner-city areas to avoid affecting the daily commutes of the locals, said the Ministry of Transport.

Hanoi plans toll collection on vehicles in 2030icon

Hanoi plans toll collection on vehicles in 2030

SOCIETY
07/08/2019

The Hanoi Department of Transport said that the collection of tolls charged on vehicles entering the city’s downtown is not an easy task but needs to be implemented, possibly in 2030, local media reported.

Bus commuters in Hanoi remains lowicon

Bus commuters in Hanoi remains low

SOCIETY
06/08/2019

The commute to or from downtown Hanoi during rush hours can be stressful to say the least.

HCM City bus services seek higher subsidyicon

HCM City bus services seek higher subsidy

SOCIETY
08/07/2019

Nine of 13 bus enterprises and co-ops in HCM City have asked for a reduction of bus trips on several lines as their subsidies are lower than bus owners’ expenditures.

Interactive art exhibit about pollution, traffic opens next weekicon

Interactive art exhibit about pollution, traffic opens next week

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/04/2019

Visual artist Uu Dam, known as UuDam, will be displaying his art in an interactive installation at Galerie Quynh in HCM City beginning on April 19.

Infrastructure overloaded in new residential areasicon

Infrastructure overloaded in new residential areas

SOCIETY
12/04/2019

Many infrastructure facilities, including roads are overloaded as many new residential areas have been built and the number of means of transportation rapidly rise in suburban areas of HCM City in the past few years.

 
 
