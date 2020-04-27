Tran Quoc Pagoda
tin tức về Tran Quoc Pagoda mới nhất
icon
With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
icon PHOTOS
27/01/2020
Vietnamese people often go on a pilgrimage at the beginning of each Lunar New Year to pray for good health, good luck, prosperity, and happiness in the new year ahead.
icon TRAVEL
26/11/2019
Hanoi, a blend of old and modern values, East and West, promises to offer nice surprises to visitors.
icon PHOTOS
19/11/2019
Hanoi's Tran Quoc Pagoda is one of the oldest pagodas in Vietnam. It is famous not only for its ancient beauty but also for its fresh and green space combined with its architecture, cultural history.
icon PHOTOS
31/07/2019
Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi and Buu Long Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City have been listed among the top 20 most beautiful Buddhist temples voted by the US magazine National Geographic.