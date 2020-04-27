Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tran Quoc Pagoda

tin tức về Tran Quoc Pagoda mới nhất

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threaticon
PHOTOS27/04/20200

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

 
Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing

icon25/04/20200
Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19

icon08/04/20200
Lunar New Year visit to pagodas embraces Vietnam’s Tet traditionicon

Lunar New Year visit to pagodas embraces Vietnam’s Tet tradition

PHOTOS
27/01/2020

Vietnamese people often go on a pilgrimage at the beginning of each Lunar New Year to pray for good health, good luck, prosperity, and happiness in the new year ahead.

The Travel lists Hanoi among ten places to visit in Vietnamicon

The Travel lists Hanoi among ten places to visit in Vietnam

TRAVEL
26/11/2019

Hanoi, a blend of old and modern values, East and West, promises to offer nice surprises to visitors.

Ancient beauty of oldest pagoda in Hanoiicon

Ancient beauty of oldest pagoda in Hanoi

PHOTOS
19/11/2019

Hanoi's Tran Quoc Pagoda is one of the oldest pagodas in Vietnam. It is famous not only for its ancient beauty but also for its fresh and green space combined with its architecture, cultural history.

Two Vietnamese pagodas listed among world’s top 20 most beautifulicon

Two Vietnamese pagodas listed among world’s top 20 most beautiful

PHOTOS
31/07/2019

Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi and Buu Long Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City have been listed among the top 20 most beautiful Buddhist temples voted by the US magazine National Geographic.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
