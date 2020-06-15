Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue
BUSINESS

Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue

Such increases have created a burden on the citizens, while multinationals are taking advantage of Vietnam’s incentive policies to avoid taxes.

 
Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI

Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI

15/06/2020
Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit

Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit

10/06/2020
FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam

FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam

BUSINESS
28/05/2020

Vietnam plans to enact a law to fight against the transfer pricing tax in an effort to enforce transfer pricing rules more aggressively, according to Cao Anh Tuan, general director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

Transfer pricing focus in store for overseas-invested groups

Transfer pricing focus in store for overseas-invested groups

BUSINESS
14/03/2020

The extent of economic restraints caused by COVID-19 now cannot be known, but the Vietnamese economy will not grow as was estimated until recently.

Aligning transfer pricing with international norms

Aligning transfer pricing with international norms

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

The growth of FIEs in Vietnam has recently raised increasingly complicated tax concerns. These problems arise primarily from the practical issues of determining the transaction price between FIEs and their related parties.

HCM City: many businesses fall into foreign hands

HCM City: many businesses fall into foreign hands

FEATURE
23/01/2020

There were 5,720 cases of foreign investors contributing capital or buying into Vietnamese enterprises in HCM City in 2019, which was 4.3 times higher than the number of FDI projects, according to the HCM City Planning and Investment Department.

Coca Cola forced to pay tax arrears, taxation agencies urged to find more violators

Coca Cola forced to pay tax arrears, taxation agencies urged to find more violators

BUSINESS
18/01/2020

Economists, applauding the decision to impose fines and force Coca Cola to pay tax arrears, totaling VND821 billion, said it is necessary to deal with foreign invested enterprises that evade tax and conduct transfer pricing.

 
 
