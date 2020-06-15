transfer pricing
tin tức về transfer pricing mới nhất
icon
Such increases have created a burden on the citizens, while multinationals are taking advantage of Vietnam’s incentive policies to avoid taxes.
icon BUSINESS
28/05/2020
Vietnam plans to enact a law to fight against the transfer pricing tax in an effort to enforce transfer pricing rules more aggressively, according to Cao Anh Tuan, general director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT).
icon BUSINESS
14/03/2020
The extent of economic restraints caused by COVID-19 now cannot be known, but the Vietnamese economy will not grow as was estimated until recently.
icon BUSINESS
20/02/2020
The growth of FIEs in Vietnam has recently raised increasingly complicated tax concerns. These problems arise primarily from the practical issues of determining the transaction price between FIEs and their related parties.
icon FEATURE
23/01/2020
There were 5,720 cases of foreign investors contributing capital or buying into Vietnamese enterprises in HCM City in 2019, which was 4.3 times higher than the number of FDI projects, according to the HCM City Planning and Investment Department.
icon BUSINESS
18/01/2020
Economists, applauding the decision to impose fines and force Coca Cola to pay tax arrears, totaling VND821 billion, said it is necessary to deal with foreign invested enterprises that evade tax and conduct transfer pricing.