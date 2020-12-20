transport infrastructure
tin tức về transport infrastructure mới nhất
HCM City has completed a number of major transport projects this year, and plans to complete many others by 2025, that will help ease congestion at its gateways and improve connectivity with neighbouring provinces.
11/09/2020
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has urged localities in the south-east and Mekong Delta regions to develop transport infrastructure by diversifying the sources of and effectively using capital over the next five years.
28/07/2020
HCM City needs more than VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) to invest in transport infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.
11/06/2020
HCM City allocates about US$431.9 million a year for the transport sector but the funding does not seem to be enough for narrowing the gap between the local infrastructure system and travel demand, heard at a meeting on June 10.
27/02/2020
Ha Long City of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh plans to spend more than VND2.5 trillion (US$107 million) on transport infrastructure this year.
30/08/2019
Vietnamese investors registering to attend the bid for eight component projects of the north-south expressway have complained that they have found it difficult to compete with foreign investors to win the bids.
23/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has given the green light to extend a pilot project of tourist cars in the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh until June 30 next year.
24/05/2019
HCM City requires huge investment in infrastructure, and authorities have solicited investment of more than US$40 billion in the five-year period until 2020.