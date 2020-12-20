 
HCM City completes major transport infrastructure works at gatewaysicon
SOCIETY20/12/20200

HCM City completes major transport infrastructure works at gateways

HCM City has completed a number of major transport projects this year, and plans to complete many others by 2025, that will help ease congestion at its gateways and improve connectivity with neighbouring provinces.
 
Seaways, railways have been forgotten: logistic firms

Seaways, railways have been forgotten: logistic firms

icon04/12/20200
Better transport connectivity for southeast region needed for unleashing full potentials: Experts

Better transport connectivity for southeast region needed for unleashing full potentials: Experts

icon25/11/20200
South-east, Mekong Delta regions to prioritise transport infrastructureicon

South-east, Mekong Delta regions to prioritise transport infrastructure

SOCIETY
11/09/2020
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has urged localities in the south-east and Mekong Delta regions to develop transport infrastructure by diversifying the sources of and effectively using capital over the next five years.
HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructureicon

HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure

SOCIETY
28/07/2020
HCM City needs more than VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) to invest in transport infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.
HCM City’s transport infrastructure lags behind demand despite huge investmenticon

HCM City’s transport infrastructure lags behind demand despite huge investment

SOCIETY
11/06/2020
HCM City allocates about US$431.9 million a year for the transport sector but the funding does not seem to be enough for narrowing the gap between the local infrastructure system and travel demand, heard at a meeting on June 10.
Ha Long City to spend $107m on transport infrastructureicon

Ha Long City to spend $107m on transport infrastructure

SOCIETY
27/02/2020
Ha Long City of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh plans to spend more than VND2.5 trillion (US$107 million) on transport infrastructure this year.
Will the North-South expressway attract investors?icon

Will the North-South expressway attract investors?

BUSINESS
30/08/2019
Vietnamese investors registering to attend the bid for eight component projects of the north-south expressway have complained that they have found it difficult to compete with foreign investors to win the bids.
VN approves extension of tourist-car service via bordericon

VN approves extension of tourist-car service via border

TRAVEL
23/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has given the green light to extend a pilot project of tourist cars in the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh until June 30 next year.
HCM City solicits investment in transport infrastructureicon

HCM City solicits investment in transport infrastructure

SOCIETY
24/05/2019
HCM City requires huge investment in infrastructure, and authorities have solicited investment of more than US$40 billion in the five-year period until 2020.
 
 
