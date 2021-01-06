 
transport projects

HCM City: five elevated roads proposedicon
SOCIETY06/01/20210

HCM City: five elevated roads proposed

During the last quarter of 2020, the HCM City Department of Transport sought for the municipal government’s approval of five elevated road projects to be started in 2021.
 
Key transport projects kick off in 2020

Key transport projects kick off in 2020

icon22/12/20200
HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025

HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025

icon29/09/20200
Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Teticon

Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tet

SOCIETY
07/09/2020
Contractors and workers expect to complete construction of several major transport projects in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta before Tet (Lunar New Year Festival), which falls on February 12 next year.
HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro projecticon

HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project

SOCIETY
07/05/2020
HCM City has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment the construction of a metro project which has a total investment of VND68 trillion ($2.95 billion).
Transport Ministry asked to save or kill mega train projecticon

Transport Ministry asked to save or kill mega train project

BUSINESS
02/03/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged the transport ministry to make a final decision on the fate of a multi-million dollar railway project that was abandoned 15 years ago.  
HCM City speeds up construction of key transport projectsicon

HCM City speeds up construction of key transport projects

VIDEO
24/02/2020
2020 will be an important year for Ho Chi Minh City with a number of strategic transport projects scheduled for completion. 
Mekong Delta considers VND67-trillion expy projectsicon

Mekong Delta considers VND67-trillion expy projects

BUSINESS
20/02/2020
The Mekong Delta is expected to introduce two more major expressways, whose total investment exceeds VND67.4 trillion, in the years to come to bolster the region’s socioeconomic growth, according to the Ministry of Transport.  
Fourteen urgent transport projects to be implemented in 2020icon

Fourteen urgent transport projects to be implemented in 2020

SOCIETY
09/02/2020
The transport sector will strive to complete 10 road projects and commence four railway upgrade projects in 2020 which have been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee (NAST).   
Some VND17 trillion in public investment awaiting disbursalicon

Some VND17 trillion in public investment awaiting disbursal

BUSINESS
06/11/2019
The Ministry of Transport disbursed VND9.4 trillion for transport projects during the year to October, equivalent to 35.7% of the full-year target, while the remaining VND16.9 trillion has yet to be disbursed.  
 
 
