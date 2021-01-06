transport projects
tin tức về transport projects mới nhất
During the last quarter of 2020, the HCM City Department of Transport sought for the municipal government’s approval of five elevated road projects to be started in 2021.
07/09/2020
Contractors and workers expect to complete construction of several major transport projects in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta before Tet (Lunar New Year Festival), which falls on February 12 next year.
07/05/2020
HCM City has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment the construction of a metro project which has a total investment of VND68 trillion ($2.95 billion).
02/03/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged the transport ministry to make a final decision on the fate of a multi-million dollar railway project that was abandoned 15 years ago.
24/02/2020
2020 will be an important year for Ho Chi Minh City with a number of strategic transport projects scheduled for completion.
20/02/2020
The Mekong Delta is expected to introduce two more major expressways, whose total investment exceeds VND67.4 trillion, in the years to come to bolster the region’s socioeconomic growth, according to the Ministry of Transport.
09/02/2020
The transport sector will strive to complete 10 road projects and commence four railway upgrade projects in 2020 which have been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee (NAST).
06/11/2019
The Ministry of Transport disbursed VND9.4 trillion for transport projects during the year to October, equivalent to 35.7% of the full-year target, while the remaining VND16.9 trillion has yet to be disbursed.