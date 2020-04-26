transport
Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.
icon BUSINESS
23/03/2020
Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs.
icon BUSINESS
15/03/2020
Transport companies have sharply reduced travel between Hanoi and other provinces after the first patients tested positive for COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
Vietnam Railways (VR) said that its revenue dropped by nearly VND65 billion (US$2.8 million) in the past 19 days compared to the same period last year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
icon SOCIETY
24/12/2019
Several passenger bus transportation firms in HCM City are taking advantage of Tet ticket shortages to overcharge customers.
icon BUSINESS
20/12/2019
The MoPS has proposed to change the colour of the licence plates of ride-hailing vehicles, sparking concerns about increasing expenses, time and labour costs.
icon BUSINESS
12/12/2019
The Ministry of Transport held a roundtable to discuss the possibility of direct flights to the US, and the opportunities and challenges facing the Vietnamese aviation sector.
icon SOCIETY
12/12/2019
The HCMC authority is seeking approval from the municipal People’s Council to borrow a total of over US$1.3 billion from the on-lending fund of the central Government to construct the city’s second metro line.
icon SOCIETY
28/11/2019
The General Department of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested its branches in some southern provinces strengthen inspection and control over the trading and transport of smuggled pigs.
icon SOCIETY
20/11/2019
The families of 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a lorry in England last month will have to cover the costs to repatriate their relatives’ remains, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official document.
icon BUSINESS
07/11/2019
The Vietnamese transport sector is moving towards smart development in order to tap into the advantages of Industry 4.0.
icon BUSINESS
11/10/2019
Vietnam must identify, implement and build management models for sharing economy applications in the country’s major sectors such as banking and transport to ensure a fair business playground and protect all involved parties.
icon VIDEO
03/09/2019
Vietnam is one of the 10 countries with the cheapest taxi fares, just 2.8 USD for a 5km cab ride, according to a recent report from Taxi2airport, the global cab-hailing system.
icon BUSINESS
09/07/2019
In case GrabFood continues to charge 20-25 per cent commission for local vendors, it may lose ground to Go-Viet and Now.
icon BUSINESS
04/07/2019
Vietnam’s proposal requesting all ride-hailing vehicles to put taxi signs on vehicles will weigh down disruptive businesses and dampen benefits to stakeholders.
icon BUSINESS
04/07/2019
The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCA) submitted a complaint about the decision of the Vietnam Competition Authority that Grab's acquisition of Uber does not violate the Competition Law.
icon BUSINESS
09/06/2019
The Ministry of Transport is seeking opinions from ministries, agencies and localities nationwide for the fee increase of 12-18% for 37 build, operate and transfer (BOT) operated toll road or bridge projects.
icon TRAVEL
24/04/2019
Airlines, railway and bus stations will increase transport capacity to meet travel demand during the Reunification Day and Labour Day holiday from April 27 to May 2.