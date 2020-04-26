Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
transport

tin tức về transport mới nhất

Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxedicon
TRAVEL26/04/20200

Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

 
Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City

Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City

icon25/04/20200
Transport mainstays in call for policy backing

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing

icon20/04/20200
4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firmsicon

4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms

BUSINESS
23/03/2020

Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs. 

Transport companies cut trips by the handful during COVID-19 epidemicicon

Transport companies cut trips by the handful during COVID-19 epidemic

BUSINESS
15/03/2020

Transport companies have sharply reduced travel between Hanoi and other provinces after the first patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Nearly 40,000 train tickets returned due to Covid-19icon

Nearly 40,000 train tickets returned due to Covid-19

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Vietnam Railways (VR) said that its revenue dropped by nearly VND65 billion (US$2.8 million) in the past 19 days compared to the same period last year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Transport firms overcharge customers for Tet ticketsicon

Transport firms overcharge customers for Tet tickets

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

Several passenger bus transportation firms in HCM City are taking advantage of Tet ticket shortages to overcharge customers.

Changing licence plate colour leads to more consequencesicon

Changing licence plate colour leads to more consequences

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

The MoPS has proposed to change the colour of the licence plates of ride-hailing vehicles, sparking concerns about increasing expenses, time and labour costs.

Vietnamese air carriers eye opportunities of direct flight to the USicon

Vietnamese air carriers eye opportunities of direct flight to the US

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

The Ministry of Transport held a roundtable to discuss the possibility of direct flights to the US, and the opportunities and challenges facing the Vietnamese aviation sector.

HCMC seeks US$1.3 billion from central Gov’t to fund metro constructionicon

HCMC seeks US$1.3 billion from central Gov’t to fund metro construction

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

The HCMC authority is seeking approval from the municipal People’s Council to borrow a total of over US$1.3 billion from the on-lending fund of the central Government to construct the city’s second metro line.

State strictly controls trading, transport of smuggled pigsicon

State strictly controls trading, transport of smuggled pigs

SOCIETY
28/11/2019

The General Department of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested its branches in some southern provinces strengthen inspection and control over the trading and transport of smuggled pigs.

Vietnamese families of UK lorry victims have to cover repatriation costsicon

Vietnamese families of UK lorry victims have to cover repatriation costs

SOCIETY
20/11/2019

The families of 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a lorry in England last month will have to cover the costs to repatriate their relatives’ remains, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official document.

Studying existing models to avail of Industry 4.0 benefitsicon

Studying existing models to avail of Industry 4.0 benefits

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

The Vietnamese transport sector is moving towards smart development in order to tap into the advantages of Industry 4.0. 

Vietnamese Gov’t must adapt to sharing economy modelsicon

Vietnamese Gov’t must adapt to sharing economy models

BUSINESS
11/10/2019

Vietnam must identify, implement and build management models for sharing economy applications in the country’s major sectors such as banking and transport to ensure a fair business playground and protect all involved parties.

Vietnam among top 10 cheapest countries for taxi faresicon

Vietnam among top 10 cheapest countries for taxi fares

VIDEO
03/09/2019

Vietnam is one of the 10 countries with the cheapest taxi fares, just 2.8 USD for a 5km cab ride, according to a recent report from Taxi2airport, the global cab-hailing system.

GrabFood may be disadvantaged by high commission ratesicon

GrabFood may be disadvantaged by high commission rates

BUSINESS
09/07/2019

In case GrabFood continues to charge 20-25 per cent commission for local vendors, it may lose ground to Go-Viet and Now.

Should ride-hailing vehicles install taxi signs?icon

Should ride-hailing vehicles install taxi signs?

BUSINESS
04/07/2019

Vietnam’s proposal requesting all ride-hailing vehicles to put taxi signs on vehicles will weigh down disruptive businesses and dampen benefits to stakeholders.

VN Competition and Consumer Protection Authority submits complaint about Grab-Uber rulingicon

VN Competition and Consumer Protection Authority submits complaint about Grab-Uber ruling

BUSINESS
04/07/2019

The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCA) submitted a complaint about the decision of the Vietnam Competition Authority that Grab's acquisition of Uber does not violate the Competition Law.

Transport Ministry proposes fee hike for 37 BOT projectsicon

Transport Ministry proposes fee hike for 37 BOT projects

BUSINESS
09/06/2019

The Ministry of Transport is seeking opinions from ministries, agencies and localities nationwide for the fee increase of 12-18% for 37 build, operate and transfer (BOT) operated toll road or bridge projects.

Airlines, railways and buses add transport capacity for holidayicon

Airlines, railways and buses add transport capacity for holiday

TRAVEL
24/04/2019

Airlines, railway and bus stations will increase transport capacity to meet travel demand during the Reunification Day and Labour Day holiday from April 27 to May 2.

 
 
