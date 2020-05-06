Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemicicon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic

The Ministry of Finance has slashed administration fees in numerous sectors to help the economy get back on its feet when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

 
Unable to earn money, investors put hotels up for sale

Unable to earn money, investors put hotels up for sale

icon23 giờ trước0
VN tourism supply chain disrupted by Covid-19

VN tourism supply chain disrupted by Covid-19

icon06/05/20200
Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?icon

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?

TRAVEL
23/04/2020

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

Travel firms in Vietnam suspend operations, lay off workers because of Covid-19icon

Travel firms in Vietnam suspend operations, lay off workers because of Covid-19

BUSINESS
05/03/2020

Many travel firms have to halt their operation as they do not have sufficient sources of revenue amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Khanh Hoa tourism association proposes slashing compulsory deposits to support travel firmsicon

Khanh Hoa tourism association proposes slashing compulsory deposits to support travel firms

TRAVEL
19/02/2020

The Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Tourism Association has proposed allowing travel firms to withdraw 50% of their compulsory deposits at banks to maintain their operations and pay salaries as they are facing hardships due to Covid-19.

River-borne tourism a typical product in Can Tho cityicon

River-borne tourism a typical product in Can Tho city

TRAVEL
24/01/2020

Stretching for 55 km along the Hau River, Can Tho city boasts favourable conditions to develop river-borne tourism, a typical product of the locality.

Travel firms cancel tours to China to avoid spread of novel coronavirusicon

Travel firms cancel tours to China to avoid spread of novel coronavirus

TRAVEL
24/01/2020

Several Vietnam’s major tour operators have simultaneously announced a postponement of all tours to China and support for any affected customers amid the ongoing outbreak of acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) in China.

Experts argue about night-time economy developmenticon

Experts argue about night-time economy development

BUSINESS
20/09/2019

In July 2019, ministries and people’s committees of central cities and provinces received a request to study Chinese policy on night-time economy development.

 
 
