travel firms
tin tức về travel firms mới nhất
The Ministry of Finance has slashed administration fees in numerous sectors to help the economy get back on its feet when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
23/04/2020
Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.
05/03/2020
Many travel firms have to halt their operation as they do not have sufficient sources of revenue amid the Covid-19 crisis.
19/02/2020
The Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Tourism Association has proposed allowing travel firms to withdraw 50% of their compulsory deposits at banks to maintain their operations and pay salaries as they are facing hardships due to Covid-19.
24/01/2020
Stretching for 55 km along the Hau River, Can Tho city boasts favourable conditions to develop river-borne tourism, a typical product of the locality.
24/01/2020
Several Vietnam’s major tour operators have simultaneously announced a postponement of all tours to China and support for any affected customers amid the ongoing outbreak of acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) in China.
20/09/2019
In July 2019, ministries and people’s committees of central cities and provinces received a request to study Chinese policy on night-time economy development.