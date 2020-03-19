Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:30:27 (GMT +7)

tag
 

travel news

tin tức về travel news mới nhất

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion planicon
TRAVEL19/03/20200

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan

The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 
Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive

Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive

icon17/03/20200
VN real estate, travel firms optimistic about tourism recovery after Covid-19 epidemic

VN real estate, travel firms optimistic about tourism recovery after Covid-19 epidemic

icon13/03/20200
Visiting Plei Op Culture - Tourism Village in Pleiku Cityicon

Visiting Plei Op Culture - Tourism Village in Pleiku City

PHOTOS
09/03/2020

Designed as a first culture-tourism village in Pleiku City, Plei Op is a wonderful destination where visitors can explore the indigenous culture of the Gia Rai ethnic group.

Coronavirus epidemic takes its toll on Hanoi’s tourismicon

Coronavirus epidemic takes its toll on Hanoi’s tourism

TRAVEL
06/03/2020

A tour operator in downtown Hanoi fears her business may have to close due to the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic.

Tour agencies banned from bringing tourists to the train track cafeicon

Tour agencies banned from bringing tourists to the train track cafe

TRAVEL
06/03/2020

Hanoi Police have asked travel companies not to take tourists to the famous railway line in Hoan Kiem District.

International travelers from Europe, Africa still on the riseicon

International travelers from Europe, Africa still on the rise

TRAVEL
05/03/2020

Despite the Covid-19 epidemic, the numbers of travelers from Europe and Africa increased in the first two months of the year.

Vietnam vows to restructure tourism marketsicon

Vietnam vows to restructure tourism markets

TRAVEL
04/03/2020

Shifting to promote tourism in Europe, the US, Australia, New Zealand and India during and after the Covid-19 epidemic, applying visa waivers, and developing suitable products are the main goals of the tourism industry.

Vietnam’s tourism loses Chinese, Korean travelersicon

Vietnam’s tourism loses Chinese, Korean travelers

TRAVEL
03/03/2020

The number of Chinese travelers to Vietnam has dropped to zero because of the measures on traffic restrictions in the Covid-19 epidemic. The loss of South Korean travelers is also visible.

Lac Village: Tourism starts bouncing backicon

Lac Village: Tourism starts bouncing back

PHOTOS
28/02/2020

After weeks of avoiding travelling due to fears of COVID-19, many people have started travelling again thanks to improvements in epidemic prevention in Vietnam. Story from Lac village in Hoa Binh province.

F1 race part of new ‘Vietnam is still safe’ tourism campaignicon

F1 race part of new ‘Vietnam is still safe’ tourism campaign

TRAVEL
27/02/2020

The 2020 F1 race, to be organized for the first time in Vietnam this April, will be the highlight of the tourism promotion campaign amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Thousands of Russian tourists continue to visit Vietnam on chartered flightsicon

Thousands of Russian tourists continue to visit Vietnam on chartered flights

TRAVEL
26/02/2020

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa province is still receiving thousands of Russian travelers each day.

Whale cemetery in central Vietnamicon

Whale cemetery in central Vietnam

TRAVEL
25/02/2020

The central province of Ha Tinh is home to a special cemetery which is the final resting place for more than 100 whales.  

Phong Dien floating market: An interesting stop for visitors to Mekong Deltaicon

Phong Dien floating market: An interesting stop for visitors to Mekong Delta

TRAVEL
23/02/2020

Around 17 km from the downtown of Can Tho city, Phong Dien floating market is bustling with people and boats very early every day at the first gleam of dawn.

European tourists still flock to Vietnam despite covid-19icon

European tourists still flock to Vietnam despite covid-19

TRAVEL
23/02/2020

Vietnam has lost many Chinese travelers because of the Covid-19 epidemic, but the number of European travelers has remained stable.

Covid-19 could lead to restructuring of Vietnam tourism industryicon

Covid-19 could lead to restructuring of Vietnam tourism industry

TRAVEL
21/02/2020

The Ministry of Planning and Investmetn (MPI) estimates that Vietnam’s tourism sector may lose $2.3 billion worth of revenue from foreign investors if Covid-19 lasts until the end of Q1 and $5 billion if it continues through Q2.

The octogenarian shoemaker in Saigonicon

The octogenarian shoemaker in Saigon

YOUR VIETNAM
19/02/2020

At the age of 88, Trinh Ngoc still makes handmade leather shoes everyday. His store in HCMC’s District 3 has served both local and foreign guests for decades.

Ruined church in Nam Dinh province attracts photographersicon

Ruined church in Nam Dinh province attracts photographers

PHOTOS
19/02/2020

A desolate church in Van Ly commune, Hai Hau district, in Nam Dinh province still attracts many tourists and photographers as it is a beautiful spot where the sky, sea, sun, wind and sand converge.

Vietnam remains safe for tourists despite coronavirus: tourism authorityicon

Vietnam remains safe for tourists despite coronavirus: tourism authority

TRAVEL
15/02/2020

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has written to its international partners and foreign tourists announcing that Vietnam is still safe and is adopting various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Air tickets more affordable amid travel fearsicon

Air tickets more affordable amid travel fears

TRAVEL
15/02/2020

Airfares are now more affordable for people who want to travel. The coronavirus outbreak has hit the civil aviation industry hard, so air ticket prices have edged down.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 