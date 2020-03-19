travel news
tin tức về travel news mới nhất
icon
The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.
icon PHOTOS
09/03/2020
Designed as a first culture-tourism village in Pleiku City, Plei Op is a wonderful destination where visitors can explore the indigenous culture of the Gia Rai ethnic group.
icon TRAVEL
06/03/2020
A tour operator in downtown Hanoi fears her business may have to close due to the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic.
icon TRAVEL
06/03/2020
Hanoi Police have asked travel companies not to take tourists to the famous railway line in Hoan Kiem District.
icon TRAVEL
05/03/2020
Despite the Covid-19 epidemic, the numbers of travelers from Europe and Africa increased in the first two months of the year.
icon TRAVEL
04/03/2020
Shifting to promote tourism in Europe, the US, Australia, New Zealand and India during and after the Covid-19 epidemic, applying visa waivers, and developing suitable products are the main goals of the tourism industry.
icon TRAVEL
03/03/2020
The number of Chinese travelers to Vietnam has dropped to zero because of the measures on traffic restrictions in the Covid-19 epidemic. The loss of South Korean travelers is also visible.
icon PHOTOS
28/02/2020
After weeks of avoiding travelling due to fears of COVID-19, many people have started travelling again thanks to improvements in epidemic prevention in Vietnam. Story from Lac village in Hoa Binh province.
icon TRAVEL
27/02/2020
The 2020 F1 race, to be organized for the first time in Vietnam this April, will be the highlight of the tourism promotion campaign amid the coronavirus outbreak.
icon TRAVEL
26/02/2020
Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa province is still receiving thousands of Russian travelers each day.
icon TRAVEL
25/02/2020
The central province of Ha Tinh is home to a special cemetery which is the final resting place for more than 100 whales.
icon TRAVEL
23/02/2020
Around 17 km from the downtown of Can Tho city, Phong Dien floating market is bustling with people and boats very early every day at the first gleam of dawn.
icon TRAVEL
23/02/2020
Vietnam has lost many Chinese travelers because of the Covid-19 epidemic, but the number of European travelers has remained stable.
icon TRAVEL
21/02/2020
The Ministry of Planning and Investmetn (MPI) estimates that Vietnam’s tourism sector may lose $2.3 billion worth of revenue from foreign investors if Covid-19 lasts until the end of Q1 and $5 billion if it continues through Q2.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
19/02/2020
At the age of 88, Trinh Ngoc still makes handmade leather shoes everyday. His store in HCMC’s District 3 has served both local and foreign guests for decades.
icon PHOTOS
19/02/2020
A desolate church in Van Ly commune, Hai Hau district, in Nam Dinh province still attracts many tourists and photographers as it is a beautiful spot where the sky, sea, sun, wind and sand converge.
icon TRAVEL
15/02/2020
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has written to its international partners and foreign tourists announcing that Vietnam is still safe and is adopting various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
icon TRAVEL
15/02/2020
Airfares are now more affordable for people who want to travel. The coronavirus outbreak has hit the civil aviation industry hard, so air ticket prices have edged down.