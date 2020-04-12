 
Trinh Van Quyet

tin tức về Trinh Van Quyet mới nhất

Deputy CEO replaces Trinh Van Quyet to run FLC Group
BUSINESS

Deputy CEO replaces Trinh Van Quyet to run FLC Group

After the Ministry of Public Security issued a decision to prosecute Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of FLC Group yesterday, Quyet authorized Deputy General Director Vu Dang Hai Yen to replace his position in the group.
 
FLC Chairman Trinh Van Quyet arrested for stock market manipulation

icon9 giờ trước0
Police yet to confirm FLC Director’s detainment, travel ban

icon23 giờ trước0
Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros

BUSINESS
12/04/2020
Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.
Bamboo Airways offers shares to foreign investors

BUSINESS
25/12/2019
Bamboo Airways is offering its shares to strategic foreign investors for a minimum of 160,000 VND (6.90 USD) per share.
The wealth of the top 10 richest Vietnamese billionaires fluctuates year by year

BUSINESS
19/10/2019
While August, or the seventh month of the lunar year, brought good luck to many stock billionaires, September proved to be an unlucky month for them.
Vietnam’s airlines need around $1,300 per passenger to fly to US

BUSINESS
15/08/2019
Bamboo Airways, the private airline which has just joined the market, plans to provide non-stop flights from late 2020 or early 2021. Meanwhile, older carriers still have not made any statements about the matter.
 
 
