Trinh Van Quyet
tin tức về Trinh Van Quyet mới nhất
icon
After the Ministry of Public Security issued a decision to prosecute Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of FLC Group yesterday, Quyet authorized Deputy General Director Vu Dang Hai Yen to replace his position in the group.
icon BUSINESS
12/04/2020
Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.
icon BUSINESS
25/12/2019
Bamboo Airways is offering its shares to strategic foreign investors for a minimum of 160,000 VND (6.90 USD) per share.
icon BUSINESS
19/10/2019
While August, or the seventh month of the lunar year, brought good luck to many stock billionaires, September proved to be an unlucky month for them.
icon BUSINESS
15/08/2019
Bamboo Airways, the private airline which has just joined the market, plans to provide non-stop flights from late 2020 or early 2021. Meanwhile, older carriers still have not made any statements about the matter.