Đội hình dự kiến

Arsenal: Raya, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, Odegaard, Rice, Trossard, Jesus, Saka, Martinelli.

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, T. Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, J. Gomes, Hwang, Cunha.

02/12/2023 | 20:18

20h15

Thầy trò Arteta tập luyện trước trận
02/12/2023 | 20:17

20h

Thông tin lực lượng

Arsenal: Thomas Partey, Smith Rowe, Timber, Vieira chấn thương.

Wolves: Hodge, Pedro Neto chấn thương.

Arsenal tự tin sẽ giành trọn 3 điểm
