Đội hình dự kiến

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Diaby, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Tielemans; Watkins.

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Trực tiếp bóng đá

09/12/2023 | 22:56

22h30

ga1w6anxyaiw3em.jpg
ga1wnsrxsaalfwt.jpg
Dàn sao Arsenal đang có tinh thần tốt
22h

Thông tin lực lượng

Aston Villa: Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia và Tyrone Mings vắng mặt vì chấn thương.

Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber và Tomiyasu chấn thương không thể ra sân.

www thesun co uk vp match preview villa v arsenal combo.jpg
Cuộc đối đầu hứa hẹn hấp dẫn
