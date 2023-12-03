Đội hình dự kiến

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Hinshelwood, Igor, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

03/12/2023 | 18:46

19h

gaqbn7mxsaaaiko.jpg
gaqbn7nxoaaoagm.jpg
Cặp đôi tiền vệ Enzo Fernandez - Moises Caicedo sẵn sàng xung trận
03/12/2023 | 18:45

18h

Thông tin lực lượng

Chelsea: Fofana, Lavia, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Nkunku chấn thương. Cucurella, James nhận án treo giò.

Brighton: Lamptey, Fati, Estupinan, Webster, March, Welbeck, Enciso chấn thương. Dunk, Dahoud nhận án treo giò.

www thesun co uk tob match preview chelsea vs brighton combo 1.jpg
Cuộc thư hùng giữa hai đội hứa hẹn hấp dẫn
