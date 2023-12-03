{"article":{"id":"2222406","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Chelsea vs Brighton: Cuộc chiến khó lường","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Chelsea vs Brighton ở vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh trên sân Stamford Bridge, diễn ra lúc 21h ngày 3/12 (giờ Việt Nam).","contentObject":{"content":"<p><strong>Đội hình dự kiến</strong></p>

<p><strong>Chelsea: </strong>Sanchez; Gusto, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.</p>

<p><strong>Brighton:</strong> Verbruggen; Veltman, Hinshelwood, Igor, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.</p>

<p>* <em><a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da\" target=\"_blank\">Trực tiếp bóng đá</a> - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa</em></p>","conclusion":"","timelines":[{"id":"02df4000-0d6d-436b-9503-bbac3800df01","time":"2023-12-03T18:45:49","title":"18h","content":"<p><strong>Thông tin lực lượng</strong></p>

<p><strong>Chelsea</strong>: Fofana, Lavia, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Nkunku chấn thương. Cucurella, James nhận án treo giò.</p>

<p><strong>Brighton: </strong>Lamptey, Fati, Estupinan, Webster, March, Welbeck, Enciso chấn thương. Dunk, Dahoud nhận án treo giò.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/www-thesun-co-uk-tob-match-preview-chelsea-vs-brighton-combo-1-815.jpg?width=768&s=7TtbbaavL3FrARXQHtyuIA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/www-thesun-co-uk-tob-match-preview-chelsea-vs-brighton-combo-1-815.jpg?width=1024&s=VoSJeul0v0NgsiZ_0rd8ZQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/www-thesun-co-uk-tob-match-preview-chelsea-vs-brighton-combo-1-815.jpg?width=0&s=EcwWRYuAf-lyxzurs45OTg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/www-thesun-co-uk-tob-match-preview-chelsea-vs-brighton-combo-1-815.jpg?width=768&s=7TtbbaavL3FrARXQHtyuIA\" alt=\"www thesun co uk tob match preview chelsea vs brighton combo 1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/www-thesun-co-uk-tob-match-preview-chelsea-vs-brighton-combo-1-815.jpg?width=260&s=UrWtGGiR9QGGYEi0E_0fFA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Cuộc thư hùng giữa hai đội hứa hẹn hấp dẫn</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"b8fe1aa5-b966-4946-aad8-644c036eccd8","time":"2023-12-03T18:46:15","title":"19h","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7mxsaaaiko-816.jpg?width=768&s=EujveoVm7fu0o7L4nBDIUQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7mxsaaaiko-816.jpg?width=1024&s=KZVb12SoThu1ZB0ZRH2MuA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7mxsaaaiko-816.jpg?width=0&s=JrzZ6rBeQTdjcGRbKpaykA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7mxsaaaiko-816.jpg?width=768&s=EujveoVm7fu0o7L4nBDIUQ\" alt=\"gaqbn7mxsaaaiko.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7mxsaaaiko-816.jpg?width=260&s=x9cL-mA9cvVu40nSouL8bQ\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7nxoaaoagm-817.jpg?width=768&s=MVpyNJ2yOwnBidhlWEaXSg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7nxoaaoagm-817.jpg?width=1024&s=ADdQvit-KmfHfYZr45trDA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7nxoaaoagm-817.jpg?width=0&s=mrbOkrBZT-T7A2WeW1SZRA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7nxoaaoagm-817.jpg?width=768&s=MVpyNJ2yOwnBidhlWEaXSg\" alt=\"gaqbn7nxoaaoagm.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/gaqbn7nxoaaoagm-817.jpg?width=260&s=pdvhkmLUNjRYBkiBaXy0VA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Cặp đôi tiền vệ Enzo Fernandez - Moises Caicedo sẵn sàng xung trận</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1}]},"displayType":5,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"iconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/files/2023/4/8/icon-live.gif","displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"/truc-tiep-bong-da-chelsea-vs-brighton-vong-14-ngoai-hang-anh-2222406.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/truc-tiep-bong-da-chelsea-vs-brighton-cuoc-chien-kho-luong-813.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/truc-tiep-bong-da-chelsea-vs-brighton-cuoc-chien-kho-luong-814.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-03T18:47:52","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"03/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2222423","title":"Messi bất ngờ thừa nhận cố ý làm bẽ mặt Lewandowski","description":"Messi lên tiếng thừa nhận bực bội với Robert Lewandowski nên đã cố ý làm bẽ mặt anh trong cuộc đụng độ tại World Cup 2022.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/messi-bat-ngo-thua-nhan-co-y-lam-be-mat-lewandowski-2222423.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/messi-bat-ngo-thua-nhan-co-y-lam-be-mat-lewandowski-896.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T19:52:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222323","title":"Văn Toàn chói sáng, Nam Định giữ vững ngôi đầu","description":"Văn Toàn trực tiếp ghi bàn cùng pha kiến tạo, Nam Định duy trì mạch trận toàn thắng khi vượt qua chủ nhà Hà Tĩnh 4-2, trong khuôn khổ vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League chiều 3/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-ha-tinh-2-4-nam-dinh-v-league-2023-24-2222323.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/van-toan-choi-sang-nam-dinh-giu-vung-ngoi-dau-880.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T18:57:00","option":512,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222319","title":"HAGL chia điểm Bình Dương trong ngày ra mắt tên mới","description":"Trong ngày chính thức thi đấu với tên mới, HAGL hòa Bình Dương 1-1 ở vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League, qua đó tiếp tục chuỗi trận không thắng.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hagl-1-1-binh-duong-ket-qua-v-league-2222319.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/truc-tiep-bong-da-hagl-1-1-binh-duong-tim-them-ban-thang-h2-748.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T18:55:00","option":512,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222321","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Nội 0-0 Bình Định: Văn Lâm chặn đứng Tuấn Hải","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Nội vs Quy Nhơn Bình Định, thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League, sân Hàng Đẫy, 19h15 hôm nay 3/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"iconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-live.gif","displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-ha-noi-vs-binh-dinh-vong-4-v-league-2023-24-2222321.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/truc-tiep-bong-da-ha-noi-0-0-binh-dinh-van-lam-chan-dung-tuan-hai-888.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T18:51:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"iconId":"000002"},{"id":"2222324","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá TP.HCM 2-0 Thể Công - Viettel: Hai bàn trong 5 phút","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá TP.HCM vs Thể Công - Timite có mặt trong vòng 5m50 dứt điểm nối khiến thủ môn Văn Phong để bóng vuột qua tay và đi qua khe giữa hai chân trước khi lăn vào lưới.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"iconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-live.gif","displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-tp-hcm-vs-the-cong-viettel-vong-4-v-league-2023-24-2222324.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/truc-tiep-bong-da-tphcm-0-0-the-cong-viettel-van-phong-cuu-thua-890.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T18:51:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"iconId":"000002"},{"id":"2222364","title":"Yokohama FC xuống hạng, Công Phượng chưa rõ tương lai","description":"Yokohama FC xuống hạng sau trận thua 1-2 trước Kashima Antlers, khiến tương lai của tiền đạo Nguyễn Công Phượng trở nên mờ mịt.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/yokohama-fc-xuong-hang-cong-phuong-chua-ro-tuong-lai-2222364.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/yokohama-fc-xuong-hang-cong-phuong-chua-ro-tuong-lai-707.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T16:59:56","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222208","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 5 V-League 1 2023/24 hôm nay","description":"Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023/24 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 1 mùa giải 2023/2024 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-2222208.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lich-thi-dau-vong-5-v-league-1-202324-hom-nay-176.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T16:36:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222306","title":"MU chốt Guehi, Man City liên hệ Kimmich","description":"MU chốt ký Guehi, Man City liên hệ Kimmich, Juventus lấy Jadon Sancho lẫn Van de Beek là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 3/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Tin chuyển nhượng","detailUrl":"/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tin-chuyen-nhuong-3-12-mu-ky-guehi-man-city-lay-kimmich-2222306.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/mu-chot-guehi-man-city-lien-he-kimmich-491.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T13:52:41","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222274","title":"MU thua bạc nhược Newcastle: Bệnh sao của Rashford","description":"MU trình diễn bộ mặt nhạt nhòa khi thua Newcastle 0-1, trận đấu mà Marcus Rashford gây thất vọng về cách thi đấu lẫn thái độ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-newcastle-1-0-mu-benh-sao-cua-rashford-2222274.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/mu-thua-bac-nhuoc-newcastle-benh-sao-cua-rashford-473.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T13:30:56","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222255","title":"‘LPBank - Run4Change’ - giải chạy lan tỏa lối sống tích cực","description":"Giải chạy LPBank - Run4Change được Ngân hàng Bưu điện Liên Việt - LPBank tổ chức sáng 2/12 tại Hà Nội nhằm lan toả phong cách sống tích cực, đem lại nhiều giá trị cho cộng đồng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Các môn khác","detailUrl":"/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00001S","00006T","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lpbank-run4change-giai-chay-lan-toa-loi-song-tich-cuc-2222255.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lpbank-run4change-giai-chay-lan-toa-loi-song-tich-cuc-361.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T10:45:00","option":4,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222246","title":"Erik ten Hag cãi nhau với sao MU trong trận thua Newcastle","description":"Erik ten Hag được phát hiện cãi nhau với Antony Martial trong trận MU 0-1 Newcastle, vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/erik-ten-hag-cai-nhau-voi-sao-mu-trong-tran-thua-newcastle-2222246.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/erik-ten-hag-cai-nhau-voi-sao-mu-trong-tran-thua-newcastle-316.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T09:53:36","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222237","title":"Bốc thăm VCK EURO 2024 bị gián đoạn vì tiếng động… phòng the","description":"Lễ bốc thăm VCK EURO 2024 tại Đức đã bị ngắt quãng bởi những tiếng động phòng the khiến BTC bối rối.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/boc-tham-vck-euro-2024-bi-gian-doan-vi-tieng-dong-phong-the-2222237.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/boc-tham-vck-euro-2024-bi-gian-doan-vi-tieng-dong-phong-the-259.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T09:07:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221925","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 15 được cập nhật liên tục, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-15-2221925.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/lich-thi-dau-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-202324-moi-nhat-151.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T08:48:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222190","title":"Man City vs Tottenham: Bắt nạt kẻ sa cơ","description":"Đoàn quân HLV Guardiola quyết tâm tìm lại niềm vui chiến thắng ở Ngoại hạng Anh, khi chạm trán Tottenham thiếu vắng loạt trụ cột vì chấn thương và treo giò.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-man-city-vs-tottenham-bat-nat-ke-sa-co-2222190.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/man-city-vs-tottenham-bat-nat-ke-sa-co-69.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T08:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222210","title":"Lịch thi đấu VCK EURO 2024 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu EURO 2024 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng chung kết EURO 2024, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác nhất.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-euro-2024-moi-nhat-2222210.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lich-thi-dau-vck-euro-2024-178.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T07:13:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221921","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 3/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 3/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-3-12-2023-2221921.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-3122023-147.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T07:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222207","title":"Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24 vòng 4 mới nhất","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League 1 2023/24 - Cập nhật vòng 4 bảng xếp hạng giải vô địch quốc gia V-League mùa giải 2023/2024, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-v-league-2023-24-vong-4-moi-nhat-2222207.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/bang-xep-hang-v-league-202324-vong-4-moi-nhat-173.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T06:32:27","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222003","title":"Nhận định Hà Nội đấu Bình Định: Thừa thắng xông lên","description":"Hà Nội FC hướng tới trận thắng thứ 2 liên tiếp ở đấu trường V-League 2023/24, trong cuộc tiếp đón Bình Định ở vòng 4, lúc 19h15 ngày 3/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-fc-vs-binh-dinh-19h15-ngay-3-12-2222003.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-dau-binh-dinh-thua-thang-xong-len-982.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T06:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222204","title":"Rodrygo lập công, Real Madrid bỏ xa Barca 7 điểm","description":"Real Madrid giành chiến thắng 2-0 trước Granada, nhờ các pha ghi bàn của Diaz và Rodrygo ở vòng 15 La Liga. Kết quả này giúp thầy trò HLV Carlo Ancelotti giữ ngôi đầu bảng, bỏ xa Barca tới 7 điểm.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-real-madrid-2-0-granada-vong-15-la-liga-2023-24-2222204.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/rodrygo-lap-cong-real-madrid-bo-xa-barca-7-diem-153.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T06:13:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222202","title":"Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 14: MU văng khỏi top 6","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 14 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-14-2222202.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-14-mu-vang-khoi-top-6-151.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T06:01:57","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221924","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 3/12/2023: MU phơi áo trước Newcastle","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 3/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-3-12-2023-2221924.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-3122023-mu-phoi-ao-truoc-newcastle-147.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T05:05:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222099","title":"Bầu Đức thức thời, HAGL liệu có đổi vận","description":"Bầu Đức đổi tên đội nhà sau hơn 20 năm gìn giữ, và điều này khiến người hâm mộ HAGL đang hy vọng thầy trò Kiatisuk bay cao, nhưng liệu có dễ?","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bau-duc-thuc-thoi-hagl-lieu-co-doi-van-o-v-league-2222099.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/bau-duc-thuc-thoi-hagl-lieu-co-doi-van-885.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222129","title":"Newcastle xuất sắc đánh gục MU","description":"Thi đấu áp đảo trong phần lớn thời gian, Newcastle xứng đáng giành chiến thắng 1-0 trước MU, nhờ pha lập công của Anthony Gordon.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-newcastle-1-0-mu-vong-14-ngoai-hang-anh-2222129.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/truc-tiep-newcastle-1-0-mu-gordon-xe-luoi-onana-h2-137.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T04:39:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222200","title":"Bốc thăm Euro 2024: Italia đụng Tây Ban Nha, Pháp vào bảng khó","description":"ĐKVĐ Italia sẽ chạm trán Tây Ban Nha tại vòng bảng Euro 2024, trong khi tuyển Pháp cũng sẽ gặp những đối thủ khó chịu như Hà Lan hay Áo.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-boc-tham-euro-2024-italia-dung-tay-ban-nha-phap-vao-bang-kho-2222200.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/boc-tham-euro-2024-italia-dung-tay-ban-nha-phap-vao-bang-kho-133.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T04:06:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222123","title":"Thắng nhọc Wolves, Arsenal giữ chắc ngôi đầu","description":"Đánh bại Wolves 2-1 nhờ các bàn thắng sớm của Saka và Odegaard, Arsenal tiếp tục chễm chệ trên đỉnh bảng, hơn Man City 4 điểm.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-arsenal-2-1-wolves-vong-14-ngoai-hang-anh-2222123.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/thang-nhoc-wolves-arsenal-giu-chac-ngoi-dau-4.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-02T23:54:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa