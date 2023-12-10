{"article":{"id":"2225310","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Everton vs Chelsea: Cạm bẫy ở Goodison Park","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Everton vs Chelsea ở vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh trên sân Goodison Park, diễn ra lúc 21h ngày 10/12 (giờ Việt Nam).","contentObject":{"content":"<p><strong>Đội hình dự kiến</strong></p>

<p><strong>Everton: </strong>Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Young, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Harrison; Calvert-Lewin.</p>

<p><strong>Chelsea: </strong>Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.</p>

<p><em>* <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da\" target=\"_blank\">Trực tiếp bóng đá</a> - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa</em></p>","conclusion":"","timelines":[{"id":"671e7983-3656-440a-8423-387811be4d45","time":"2023-12-10T18:47:00","title":"18h","content":"<p><strong>Thông tin lực lượng</strong></p>

<p><strong>Everton: </strong>Dele Alli, Amadou Onana chấn thương.</p>

<p><strong>Chelsea:</strong> Chalobah, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Fofana, Gusto, Madueke, Nkunku, Ugochukwu chấn thương.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=768&s=DQ2qxYV5jISEFkwWYPdBtw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=1024&s=miGFf052YN4Hq4Y278S4Pw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=0&s=RJG3wL870PZ4Vh93F4CDbQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=768&s=DQ2qxYV5jISEFkwWYPdBtw\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=260&s=xuJm6MGAEyQQjYPwdSOnxw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Chelsea sẽ có chuyến làm khách khó khăn</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"336074f6-4b94-45ca-b34b-df5051620f6f","time":"2023-12-10T18:47:24","title":"19h","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=768&s=HxiT4SDNVOLo7mistKuSAQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=1024&s=V6PSruy7RnGAJ3lsyDYLcw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=0&s=OKBtI-akiDUSjBcDbw6rCg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=768&s=HxiT4SDNVOLo7mistKuSAQ\" alt=\"Everton.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=260&s=7V9JyEVewtCzeepnQFvIhA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Everton đang duy trì phong độ ấn tượng</figcaption>

