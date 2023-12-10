Đội hình dự kiến

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Young, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Harrison; Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

10/12/2023 | 18:47

19h

Everton.jpg
Everton đang duy trì phong độ ấn tượng
Thu gọn
10/12/2023 | 18:47

18h

Thông tin lực lượng

Everton: Dele Alli, Amadou Onana chấn thương.

Chelsea: Chalobah, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Fofana, Gusto, Madueke, Nkunku, Ugochukwu chấn thương.

Everton Chelsea.jpg
Chelsea sẽ có chuyến làm khách khó khăn
Thu gọn