Đội hình dự kiến Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds

Hà Nội: Văn Chuẩn, Le Tallec, Brandon, Tiến Long, Thành Chung, Xuân Mạnh, Văn Toàn, Văn Xuân, Tuấn Hải, Văn Tùng, Tagueu.

Urawa Reds: Nishikawa, Ohata, Hoibraaten, Scholz, Ogiwara, Yasui, Iwao, Takahashi, Nakajima, Koizumi, Linseen. 

Xếp hạng bảng J trước lượt trận cuối

*Trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds, những diễn biến chính:

06/12/2023 | 18:10

Đội hình xuất phát của Hà Nội FC

06/12/2023 | 17:35

Đội hình xuất phát Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds

06/12/2023 | 17:30

Nhận định Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds

06/12/2023 | 16:25

Thông tin lực lượng

Hà Nội: Đón chào sự trở lại của tiền đạo Tagueu sau án treo giò 2 trận.

Urawa Reds: Có đầy đủ lực lượng. 

