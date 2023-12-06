{"article":{"id":"2223699","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds: Lấy quà chia tay","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds, thuộc lượt trận cuối bảng J AFC Champions League 2023/24, sân Mỹ Đình, lúc 19h00 hôm nay 6/12.","contentObject":{"content":"<p><strong>Đội hình dự kiến Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds</strong></p>

<p><strong>Hà Nội: </strong>Văn Chuẩn, Le Tallec, Brandon, Tiến Long, Thành Chung, Xuân Mạnh, Văn Toàn, Văn Xuân, Tuấn Hải, Văn Tùng, Tagueu.</p>

<p><strong>Urawa Reds</strong>: Nishikawa, Ohata, Hoibraaten, Scholz, Ogiwara, Yasui, Iwao, Takahashi, Nakajima, Koizumi, Linseen. </p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bang-hanoi-cup-c1-chau-a-745.jpg?width=768&s=zrJ38HXHy-jHME_UBKm3wg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bang-hanoi-cup-c1-chau-a-745.jpg?width=1024&s=Fw7jBr0HylXoTAjr-Y-XRA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bang-hanoi-cup-c1-chau-a-745.jpg?width=0&s=VAF0FAz2bV0B1YBJLeWIgQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bang-hanoi-cup-c1-chau-a-745.jpg?width=768&s=zrJ38HXHy-jHME_UBKm3wg\" alt=\"bang hanoi cup c1 chau a.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bang-hanoi-cup-c1-chau-a-745.jpg?width=260&s=0_kC_kuHKGRgL7JELBF_pA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Xếp hạng bảng J trước lượt trận cuối</figcaption>

</figure>

<p><em>*Trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds, những diễn biến chính:</em></p>","conclusion":"","timelines":[{"id":"5b1f3144-5041-49cf-9f00-fecd9418f915","time":"2023-12-06T16:25:28","title":"Thông tin lực lượng","content":"<p>Hà Nội: Đón chào sự trở lại của tiền đạo Tagueu sau án treo giò 2 trận.</p>

<p>Urawa Reds: Có đầy đủ lực lượng. </p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"29811622-fd8c-4f9f-bc98-1379e27b8485","time":"2023-12-06T17:30:08","title":"Nhận định Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds","content":"<article class=\"ck-cms-wiki-news-full vnn-template-noneditable article-edit\" id=\"vnn-editor-1701848187413\" data-temp=\"template16\" data-id=\"2223375\"><a href=\"/nhan-dinh-bong-da-ha-noi-fc-vs-urawa-red-diamonds-19h-ngay-6-12-2223375.html\" class=\"summary__image\"><picture><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-fc-dau-urawa-red-diamonds-loi-chia-tay-dep-35.jpg?width=0&s=ec9ZIMItZ1qNclmjtk-msw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-fc-dau-urawa-red-diamonds-loi-chia-tay-dep-35.jpg?width=260&s=nwub3n_WGzT7qYjkljcx5g\" alt=\"\"></picture></a>

<div class=\"summary__content\"><a class=\"summary__content-title\" href=\"/nhan-dinh-bong-da-ha-noi-fc-vs-urawa-red-diamonds-19h-ngay-6-12-2223375.html\">Nhận định Hà Nội FC đấu Urawa Red Diamonds: Lời chia tay đẹp</a><span class=\"summary__content-desc\">Ở trận chia tay AFC Champions League 2023/24, Hà Nội FC đặt mục tiêu chơi một trận cống hiến trước Urawa Red Diamonds, lúc 19h ngày 6/12.</span></div>

</article>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"3a286d0a-c942-45d6-968f-a2ca0300c286","time":"2023-12-06T17:35:22","title":"Đội hình xuất phát Hà Nội vs Urawa Reds","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ha-noi-vs-urawa-reds-1076.jpg?width=768&s=cVHKGhz0i7SsNeSm5ld8sg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ha-noi-vs-urawa-reds-1076.jpg?width=1024&s=WzAGRhcyDc3sw7KHfgrYTQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ha-noi-vs-urawa-reds-1076.jpg?width=0&s=NtW1AjrVVu14UCxtiV33fQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ha-noi-vs-urawa-reds-1076.jpg?width=768&s=cVHKGhz0i7SsNeSm5ld8sg\" alt=\"ha noi vs urawa reds.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ha-noi-vs-urawa-reds-1076.jpg?width=260&s=OYLDlVx__S4coFTDfePvUw\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1}]},"displayType":5,"options":66112,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"iconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/files/2023/4/8/icon-live.gif","displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"/truc-tiep-bong-da-ha-noi-vs-urawa-reds-cup-c1-chau-a-2023-24-2223699.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/truc-tiep-bong-da-ha-noi-vs-urawa-reds-lay-qua-chia-tay-743.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/truc-tiep-bong-da-ha-noi-vs-urawa-reds-lay-qua-chia-tay-744.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-06T17:36:22","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"06/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2223810","title":"Pep Guardiola nổi đóa mắng huyền thoại MU, Liverpool chê Man City","description":"Pep Guardiola đáp trả gay gắt 2 huyền thoại MU và Liverpool sau những bình luận cho rằng Man City tự mãn sau cú ăn 3, khó giành Premier League mùa này.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/pep-guardiola-noi-doa-mang-huyen-thoai-mu-va-liverpool-che-man-city-2223810.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/pep-guardiola-noi-doa-mang-huyen-thoai-mu-liverpool-che-man-city-1109.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T18:02:35","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223797","title":"Real Madrid cho Mbappe 15 ngày để quyết định đến Bernabeu","description":"Real Madrid sẽ đưa ra lời đề nghị cuối cùng cho Kylian Mbappe vào ngày 1/1/2024 và sẽ cho anh 15 ngày để quyết định.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/real-madrid-cho-mbappe-15-ngay-quyet-dinh-roi-psg-den-bernabeu-2223797.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/real-madrid-cho-mbappe-15-ngay-de-quyet-dinh-den-bernabeu-1037.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T17:01:37","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223694","title":"Đại chiến MU vs Chelsea: Bùng nổ phút cuối","description":"Cuộc đại chiến MU vs Chelsea trên sân Old Trafford hứa hẹn rất hấp dẫn, được chờ đợi sẽ bùng nổ trong khoảng thời gian cuối.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dai-chien-mu-vs-chelsea-bung-no-phut-cuoi-2223694.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/dai-chien-mu-vs-chelsea-bung-no-phut-cuoi-727.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T16:50:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/bar-chart.svg","avatarIconPosition":4,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000E"},{"id":"2223595","title":"Người hâm mộ Việt Nam nhận tin cực vui về bản quyền EURO 2024","description":"UEFA EURO 2024 được phát sóng trên tất cả các hạ tầng truyền hình, mạng xã hội trong phạm vi lãnh thổ Việt Nam.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-ham-mo-viet-nam-nhan-tin-cuc-vui-ve-ban-quyen-euro-2024-2223595.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/nguoi-ham-mo-viet-nam-nhan-tin-cuc-vui-ve-ban-quyen-euro-2024-652.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T13:09:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223592","title":"MU đấu Chelsea: Erik ten Hag bị quay lưng, Old Trafford dậy sóng","description":"MU bước vào trận đấu với Chelsea trong bối cảnh niềm tin hao mòn, đồng thời nhiều cầu thủ chống lại HLV Erik ten Hag.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-dau-chelsea-tat-ca-chong-lai-erik-ten-hag-2223592.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/mu-dau-chelsea-erik-ten-hag-bi-quay-lung-old-trafford-day-song-521.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T11:13:39","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223576","title":"Sir Jim Ratcliffe mạnh tay ‘dẹp loạn’ MU, hỏi Erik ten Hag 1 điều","description":"Tỷ phú Jim Ratcliffe sắp đến ‘dẹp loạn’ ở MU, hỏi Erik ten Hag một điều giữa thông tin bị mất kiểm soát phòng thay đồ Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/sir-jim-ratcliffe-manh-tay-dep-loan-mu-hoi-erik-ten-hag-1-dieu-2223576.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/sir-jim-ratcliffe-manh-tay-dep-loan-mu-hoi-erik-ten-hag-1-dieu-411.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T10:23:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223531","title":"Messi tạo khác biệt, được vinh danh trên đất Mỹ","description":"Messi được tạp chí Time vinh danh là VĐV của năm 2023 sau khi chuyển đến Mỹ, đầu quân cho Inter Miami của David Beckham.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/messi-tao-ky-tich-chua-tung-co-duoc-vinh-danh-tren-dat-my-2223531.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/messi-duoc-vinh-danh-tren-dat-my-258.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T09:04:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223514","title":"Man City suy giảm sức mạnh, Pep Guardiola làm điều ‘bất thường’","description":"Man City giảm sức mạnh khi để hòa 3 trận gần nhất tại Ngoại hạng Anh, Pep Guardiola quyết định làm điều ‘bất thường’ trước chuyến làm khách Aston Villa.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-city-suy-giam-suc-manh-pep-guardiola-lam-dieu-bat-thuong-2223514.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/man-city-suy-giam-suc-manh-pep-guardiola-lam-dieu-bat-thuong-206.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T08:23:05","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223397","title":"MU vs Chelsea: Quỷ đỏ bất ổn, đội khách chớp thời cơ","description":"MU đụng Chelsea trong bối cảnh sự bất mãn của các cầu thủ với HLV Ten Hag ngày càng tăng lên. Khi tinh thần đối thủ chạm đáy, Chelsea cần nắm cơ hội để giành chiến thắng tại Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-mu-vs-chelsea-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2223397.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/mu-vs-chelsea-quy-do-bat-on-doi-khach-chop-thoi-co-1227.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T07:22:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223375","title":"Nhận định Hà Nội FC đấu Urawa Red Diamonds: Lời chia tay đẹp","description":"Ở trận chia tay AFC Champions League 2023/24, Hà Nội FC đặt mục tiêu chơi một trận cống hiến trước Urawa Red Diamonds, lúc 19h ngày 6/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-ha-noi-fc-vs-urawa-red-diamonds-19h-ngay-6-12-2223375.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-fc-dau-urawa-red-diamonds-loi-chia-tay-dep-35.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T07:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223257","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 6/12/2023: MU nghênh chiến Chelsea","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 6/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-6-12-2023-2223257.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-6122023-mu-nghenh-chien-chelsea-832.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223498","title":"Vắng Ronaldo, Al Nassr chật vật giành 1 điểm ở Cúp C1","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Al Nassr bị Istiklol cầm hòa 1-1 trong ngày Ronaldo ngồi ngoài, thuộc lượt trận cuối cùng tại bảng E AFC Champions League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-istiklol-1-1-al-nassr-cup-c1-chau-a-2023-24-2223498.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/vang-ronaldo-al-nassr-chat-vat-gianh-1-diem-o-cup-c1-93.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T06:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2223495","title":"Thắng nghẹt thở phút 97, Arsenal xây chắc ngôi đầu","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Declan Rice ghi bàn quyết định ở phút bù giờ cuối cùng giúp Arsenal đánh bại chủ nhà Luton 4-3, trong trận đấu sớm vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-luton-3-4-arsenal-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2223495.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/thang-nghet-tho-phut-97-arsenal-xay-chac-ngoi-dau-53.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T05:47:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221920","title":"Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 15 mới nhất: Arsenal củng cố ngôi đầu","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-14-2221920.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-15-moi-nhat-arsenal-cung-co-ngoi-dau-119.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T05:44:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223494","title":"Ten Hag: 'Cầu thủ MU vẫn đứng sau ủng hộ tôi'","description":"HLV Erik ten Hag khẳng định, ông vẫn có được sự ủng hộ của tất cả cầu thủ MU, trong bối cảnh tin đồn bất ổn nội bộ MU đang lan truyền.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ten-hag-cau-thu-mu-van-dung-sau-ung-ho-toi-2223494.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ten-hag-cau-thu-mu-van-dung-sau-ung-ho-toi-45.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T05:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223391","title":"Quang Hải ghi bàn, vì đâu HLV Troussier vẫn ưu tư","description":"Quang Hải ghi bàn trong trận đầu tiên ra sân ở mùa giải 2023/24 sau thời gian chấn thương, tuy nhiên điều này chưa khiến HLV Troussier hết ưu tư với tiền vệ tuyển Việt Nam.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/quang-hai-ghi-ban-vi-dau-hlv-troussier-van-uu-tu-2223391.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/quang-hai-ghi-ban-vi-dau-hlv-troussier-van-uu-tu-1309.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2223260","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 6/12/2023: Arsenal thắng siêu kịch tính phút 97","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 6/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-6-12-2023-2223260.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-6122023-arsenal-thang-sieu-kich-tinh-phut-97-121.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T05:02:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223026","title":"Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh - Vòng 15 hôm nay","description":"Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 15 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-15-2223026.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ket-qua-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-15-hom-nay-91.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T04:50:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223424","title":"Jude Bellingham có thể lập kỳ tích Messi và Ronaldo cũng phải thèm","description":"Cậu bé vàng 2023, Jude Bellingham có thể lập kỳ tích độc nhất vô nhị, đến Messi và Ronaldo chia nhau tới 13 Quả bóng vàng cũng không làm được.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jude-bellingham-co-the-lap-ky-tich-messi-va-ronaldo-cung-phai-them-2223424.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/jude-bellingham-co-the-lap-ky-tich-messi-va-ronaldo-cung-phai-them-1291.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T21:27:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223413","title":"Man City tự tin giành ‘Messi mới’ trước MU và Real Madrid","description":"Man City tự tin có thể giành được chữ ký ‘Messi mới’ trước những đối thủ đáng gờm khác như MU, Real Madrid hay Barca.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-city-tu-tin-gianh-messi-moi-truoc-mu-va-real-madrid-2223413.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/man-city-tu-tin-gianh-messi-moi-truoc-mu-va-real-madrid-1256.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T20:56:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223403","title":"Real Madrid ra quyết định về tương lai Ancelotti","description":"Các quan chức Real Madrid thông qua kế hoạch về tương lai với HLV Carlo Ancelotti, đồng thời ấn định thời gian đưa ra quyết định chính thức.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/real-madrid-chot-tuong-lai-ancelotti-2223403.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/real-madrid-ra-quyet-dinh-ve-tuong-lai-ancelotti-1240.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T20:32:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2223383","title":"Giải bóng đá nữ VĐQG 2023: Thùy Trang lập 'hat-trick', TP.HCM I vô địch lượt đi","description":"Chiến thắng trước Sơn La giúp TP.HCM I có được chức vô địch lượt đi giải bóng đá nữ VĐQG – cúp Thái Sơn Bắc 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giai-bong-da-nu-vdqg-2023-tp-hcm-i-vo-dich-luot-di-2223383.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/giai-bong-da-nu-vdqg-2023-thuy-trang-lap-hat-trick-tphcm-i-vo-dich-luot-di-1195.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T19:51:04","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223376","title":"Các cầu thủ MU chất vấn về 4 bản hợp đồng của Erik ten Hag","description":"Các cầu thủ MU được cho đặt dấu hỏi về 4 bản hợp đồng đáng thất vọng của Erik ten Hag tại Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cac-cau-thu-mu-chat-van-ve-4-ban-hop-dong-cua-erik-ten-hag-2223376.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/cac-cau-thu-mu-chat-van-ve-4-ban-hop-dong-cua-erik-ten-hag-1168.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T18:57:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223303","title":"HLV Hà Nội FC hứa chơi hết sức tri ân người hâm mộ","description":"HLV Lê Đức Tuấn khẳng định Hà Nội FC chơi hết sức để tri ân người hâm mộ trong trận đấu chia tay AFC Champions League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hlv-ha-noi-fc-hua-choi-het-suc-tri-an-nguoi-ham-mo-2223303.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/hlv-ha-noi-fc-hua-choi-het-suc-tri-an-nguoi-ham-mo-1038.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T17:05:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2176441","title":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Serie A 2023/24 mới nhất: Inter lên đỉnh","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Serie A mùa giải 2023/24 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-bong-da-serie-a-mua-giai-2023-24-2176441.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/11/bang-xep-hang-bong-da-serie-a-mua-giai-202324-1291.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T16:07:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

