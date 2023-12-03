{"article":{"id":"2222319","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá HAGL vs Bình Dương: Chủ nhà có tên mới","description":"VietNamNet tường thuật trực tiếp bóng đá giữa HAGL vs Bình Dương trong khuôn khổ vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League, lúc 17h ngày 3/12 trên sân Pleiku.","contentObject":{"content":"<p align=\"justify\">Trên sân Pleiku, người hâm mộ chứng kiến giai đoạn mới khi LPBank Hoàng Anh Gia Lai chính thức xuất hiện với tên gọi mới, gắn liền cùng nhà tài trợ.</p>

<p align=\"justify\">Những thay đổi là tất yếu. Liệu điều đó có tác động tích cực đến tinh thần để thầy trò HLV Kiatisuk thoát khỏi vị trí chót bảng hay không vẫn là câu hỏi lớn.</p>

<p align=\"justify\">Bình Dương có phong độ tốt hơn. Đội quân của HLV Lê Huỳnh Đức rất tự tin giành điểm trong cuộc đọ sức ở phố Núi.</p>

<p align=\"justify\"><b>Đội hình xuất phát: </b></p>

<p align=\"justify\"><b>HAGL:</b> Văn Lợi; Thanh Nhân, Jairo, Văn Sơn, Quang Nho, Ngọc Quang, Tuấn Anh, Minh Vương, Quốc Việt, Bảo Toàn, Jhon Cley.</p>

<p align=\"justify\"><b>Bình Dương:</b> Minh Toàn; Janclesio, Ngọc Hải, Quang Hùng, Minh Trọng, Trung Hiếu, Hải Huy, Vĩ Hào, Elogo, Việt Cường, Tiến Linh</p>

<p align=\"justify\"><i><b>*VietNamNet tường thuật trực tiếp diễn biến HAGL vs Bình Dương:</b></i></p>","conclusion":"","timelines":[{"id":"0f9e1d06-c5cc-4562-a351-85640f12bc85","time":"2023-12-03T14:39:39","title":"Thông tin trận đấu:","content":"<p>HAGL thắng 2 trận gần nhất gặp Bình Dương trên mọi đấu trường, 1 ở V-League và 1 Cúp QG.</p>

<p>Chiến thắng gần nhất của Bình Dương trước HAGL diễn ra năm 2020.</p>

<div class=\"vnn-chart-two-section vnn-template-noneditable\">

<div class=\"vnn-chart-two-section__item\">

<figure class=\"vnn-chart-embed\"><iframe width=\"600\" height=\"420\" src=\"https://embed.vietnamnet.vn/chart/02SQPI.html\" frameborder=\"0\" allowfullscreen=\"allowfullscreen\" data-mce-fragment=\"1\"></iframe></figure>

</div>

<div class=\"vnn-chart-two-section__item\">

<figure class=\"vnn-chart-embed\"><iframe width=\"600\" height=\"420\" src=\"https://embed.vietnamnet.vn/chart/02SQPD.html\" frameborder=\"0\" allowfullscreen=\"allowfullscreen\" data-mce-fragment=\"1\"></iframe></figure>

</div>

</div>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"41b307dd-2c36-4e50-b0bb-fdf7bb86cc02","time":"2023-12-03T16:18:55","title":"16h18","content":"<p><strong>Đội hình xuất phát:</strong></p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/hagl-binh-duong-doi-hinh-690.jpg?width=768&s=fkbZWmUJb-nh-9oBi5BUGg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/hagl-binh-duong-doi-hinh-690.jpg?width=1024&s=qbRf-EWcDBSu7c99aEqM9g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/hagl-binh-duong-doi-hinh-690.jpg?width=0&s=SqPb8imPypanMZz12oRDsg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/hagl-binh-duong-doi-hinh-690.jpg?width=768&s=fkbZWmUJb-nh-9oBi5BUGg\" alt=\"hagl binh duong doi hinh.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/hagl-binh-duong-doi-hinh-690.jpg?width=260&s=XVZM4aZ5Cq6oOcqQkgqZwA\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

