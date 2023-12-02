{"article":{"id":"2222063","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Khánh Hòa 0-0 Thanh Hóa: Đội khách tự tin (H1)","description":"VietNamNet tường thuật trực tiếp bóng đá giữa Khánh Hòa vs Thanh Hóa trong khuôn khổ vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League, lúc 18h ngày 2/12 trên sân 19/8 Nha Trang.","contentObject":{"content":"<p align=\"justify\"><a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/thanh-hoa-fc-tag15513444406877921632.html\" target=\"_blank\"><strong>Thanh Hóa</strong></a> đã tìm được chiến thắng đầu tiên trong mùa giải mới, sau 2 trận đầu đều hòa, khi vượt qua đối thủ SLNA.</p>

<p align=\"justify\">Điều này giúp đội quân của HLV Popov thêm tự tin cho hai chuyến đi sân khách liên tiếp, gặp Khánh Hòa và sau đó là Bình Định.</p>

<p align=\"justify\">Khánh Hòa cũng có được niềm tin khi giành 3 điểm trên sân Quảng Nam. Thầy trò HLV Võ Đình Tân muốn vượt qua Thanh Hóa để làm quà cho người hâm mộ.</p>

<p align=\"justify\"><b>Đội hình xuất phát: </b></p>

<p align=\"justify\"><b>Khánh Hoà:</b> Ngọc Cường; Sesay, Đình Mạnh, Duy Dương, Duy Thanh, Đức Cường, Công Thành, Thành Nhân, Văn Hiệp, Guirassy, Leazard</p>

<p align=\"justify\"><b>Thanh Hoá:</b> Xuân Hoàng; Văn Lợi, Viết Tú, Gustavo Santana, Thái Bình, Luiz Antonio, Ngọc Tân, A Mít, Thái Sơn, Thanh Bình, Rimario</p>

<p align=\"justify\"><i><b>*VietNamNet <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da\" target=\"_blank\">tường thuật trực tiếp</a> diễn biến Khánh Hòa vs Thanh Hóa:</b></i></p>","conclusion":"","timelines":[{"id":"72a38381-9318-4824-90f8-e997a5f32676","time":"2023-12-02T16:46:10","title":"Thống kê","content":"<figure class=\"vnn-resposive-chart-embed\"><iframe width=\"600\" height=\"420\" src=\"https://embed.vietnamnet.vn/chart/02SQ9A.html\" frameborder=\"0\" allowfullscreen=\"allowfullscreen\" data-mce-fragment=\"1\"></iframe></figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"8405dcd3-c565-4c77-8c61-ead5250a6174","time":"2023-12-02T17:19:07","title":"17h18","content":"<p>Đội hình xuất phát:</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/khanh-hoa-thanh-hoa-doi-hinh-675.jpg?width=768&s=8yXu9XpjnjL_Ff_gJqXnwg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/khanh-hoa-thanh-hoa-doi-hinh-675.jpg?width=1024&s=RnAkWJAlLgxEhSaN5RSS2w\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/khanh-hoa-thanh-hoa-doi-hinh-675.jpg?width=0&s=xugTVBv6RcSKoT-yqTZ_HQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/khanh-hoa-thanh-hoa-doi-hinh-675.jpg?width=768&s=8yXu9XpjnjL_Ff_gJqXnwg\" alt=\"khanh hoa thanh hoa doi hinh.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/khanh-hoa-thanh-hoa-doi-hinh-675.jpg?width=260&s=wik1fLd4ZwpGO6eK_RXGMA\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"1d909040-b815-45e0-8d1f-67e43cd0acd1","time":"2023-12-02T18:01:17","title":"18h01","content":"<p>Trận đấu trên sân 19/8 Nha Trang bắt đầu. 