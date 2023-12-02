Thanh Hóa đã tìm được chiến thắng đầu tiên trong mùa giải mới, sau 2 trận đầu đều hòa, khi vượt qua đối thủ SLNA.

Điều này giúp đội quân của HLV Popov thêm tự tin cho hai chuyến đi sân khách liên tiếp, gặp Khánh Hòa và sau đó là Bình Định.

Khánh Hòa cũng có được niềm tin khi giành 3 điểm trên sân Quảng Nam. Thầy trò HLV Võ Đình Tân muốn vượt qua Thanh Hóa để làm quà cho người hâm mộ.

Đội hình xuất phát:

Khánh Hoà: Ngọc Cường; Sesay, Đình Mạnh, Duy Dương, Duy Thanh, Đức Cường, Công Thành, Thành Nhân, Văn Hiệp, Guirassy, Leazard

Thanh Hoá: Xuân Hoàng; Văn Lợi, Viết Tú, Gustavo Santana, Thái Bình, Luiz Antonio, Ngọc Tân, A Mít, Thái Sơn, Thanh Bình, Rimario

*VietNamNet tường thuật trực tiếp diễn biến Khánh Hòa vs Thanh Hóa:

02/12/2023 | 18:01

18h01

Trận đấu trên sân 19/8 Nha Trang bắt đầu. Khánh Hòa giao bóng.

Thu gọn
02/12/2023 | 17:19

17h18

Đội hình xuất phát:

khanh hoa thanh hoa doi hinh.jpg
Thu gọn
02/12/2023 | 16:46

Thống kê

Thu gọn